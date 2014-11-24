Has The Plot To Gareth Edwards’ ‘Star Wars’ Spin-off Film Finally Been Revealed?

J.J. Abrams recently confirmed on Twitter that this weekend we’ll be receiving an 88 second preview of Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens. In the wake of that news comes more Star Wars goodness in the form of plot details for Gareth Edwards’ (Godzilla) spin-off film set in the same universe.

SlashFilm is reporting that several key sources have revealed that Edwards’ film will revolve around a group of bounty hunters on a mission to steal the Death Star plans, which is an event that takes place before Episode IV. No one from Disney or LucasFilm have commented on this, so take this as a rumor for now — but a powerful rumor it is.

Of course, you could speculate that Boba Fett would probably be one of the bounty hunters, and that would be awesome, but as we reported before, Disney is having trouble turning Boba Fett into a character audiences would find likable…because he sells people and stuff. Insiders are also reporting that the Millennium Falcon will be involved in the spin-off, but that Han Solo would not — which is a head scratcher because Solo owned the Falcon during that time.

SlashFilm’s sources also make clear that the main character of Edwards’ film would be introduced in Abrams’ The Force Awakens. So, we’ll get to see him as an old man (woman?) first, before we go back in time with the spin-off. Alright, got all that?

As for the preview this weekend, here’s a list of the theaters announced so far:

Phoenix, Arizona–Harkins, Tempe Marketplace

Los Angeles, California–AMC, Century City

Los Angeles, California–El Capitan

Irvine, California–Regal, Spectrum Irvine 21

San Francisco, California–AMC, Metreon 16

San Jose, California–Cinemark, Oakridge 20

San Diego, California–Regal, Mira Mesa 18

Toronto, Canada–CPX, Younge & Dundas

Vancouver, Canada–CPX, Riverport

Denver, Colorado–AMC, Westminster 24

Washington, D.C.–AMC, Tyson’s Corner 16

Miami, Florida–Carmike–Parisan 20

Atlanta, Georgia–Regal, Atlantic Station

Chicago, Illinois–Regal, City North

Boston, Massachusetts–AMC, Boston Commons 19

Detroit, Michigan–Cinemark, Showcase 20

Minneapolis, Minnesota–AMC, Southdale

Kansas City, Missouri–AMC, Studio 30

New York, New York–AMC, Lincoln Square 13

New York, New York–Regal, Union Square 14

Cleveland, Ohio–Cinemark 24

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania–Regal, Warrington 22

Nashville, Tennessee–Carmike,Thoroughbred 20

Knoxville, Tennessee–Regal, Pinnacle

Dallas, Texas–Cinemark, Plano 20

Houston, Texas–Regal, Marq*E Stadium 23

Austin, Texas–Alamo’s Lamar

Salt Lake City, Utah–Cinemark 24 WJ

Seattle, Washington–Regal, Thornton Place 14

Milwaukee, Wisconsin–Marcus, Brookfield 16