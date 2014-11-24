Has The Plot To Gareth Edwards’ ‘Star Wars’ Spin-off Film Finally Been Revealed?

J.J. Abrams recently confirmed on Twitter that this weekend we’ll be receiving an 88 second preview of Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens. In the wake of that news comes more Star Wars goodness in the form of plot details for Gareth Edwards’ (Godzilla) spin-off film set in the same universe.

SlashFilm is reporting that several key sources have revealed that Edwards’ film will revolve around a group of bounty hunters on a mission to steal the Death Star plans, which is an event that takes place before Episode IV. No one from Disney or LucasFilm have commented on this, so take this as a rumor for now — but a powerful rumor it is.

Of course, you could speculate that Boba Fett would probably be one of the bounty hunters, and that would be awesome, but as we reported before, Disney is having trouble turning Boba Fett into a character audiences would find likable…because he sells people and stuff. Insiders are also reporting that the Millennium Falcon will be involved in the spin-off, but that Han Solo would not — which is a head scratcher because Solo owned the Falcon during that time.

SlashFilm’s sources also make clear that the main character of Edwards’ film would be introduced in Abrams’ The Force Awakens. So, we’ll get to see him as an old man (woman?) first, before we go back in time with the spin-off. Alright, got all that?

As for the preview this weekend, here’s a list of the theaters announced so far:

Phoenix, Arizona–Harkins, Tempe Marketplace
Los Angeles, California–AMC, Century City
Los Angeles, California–El Capitan
Irvine, California–Regal, Spectrum Irvine 21
San Francisco, California–AMC, Metreon 16
San Jose, California–Cinemark, Oakridge 20
San Diego, California–Regal, Mira Mesa 18
Toronto, Canada–CPX, Younge & Dundas
Vancouver, Canada–CPX, Riverport
Denver, Colorado–AMC, Westminster 24
Washington, D.C.–AMC, Tyson’s Corner 16
Miami, Florida–Carmike–Parisan 20
Atlanta, Georgia–Regal, Atlantic Station
Chicago, Illinois–Regal, City North
Boston, Massachusetts–AMC, Boston Commons 19
Detroit, Michigan–Cinemark, Showcase 20
Minneapolis, Minnesota–AMC, Southdale
Kansas City, Missouri–AMC, Studio 30
New York, New York–AMC, Lincoln Square 13
New York, New York–Regal, Union Square 14
Cleveland, Ohio–Cinemark 24
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania–Regal, Warrington 22
Nashville, Tennessee–Carmike,Thoroughbred 20
Knoxville, Tennessee–Regal, Pinnacle
Dallas, Texas–Cinemark, Plano 20
Houston, Texas–Regal, Marq*E Stadium 23
Austin, Texas–Alamo’s Lamar
Salt Lake City, Utah–Cinemark 24 WJ
Seattle, Washington–Regal, Thornton Place 14
Milwaukee, Wisconsin–Marcus, Brookfield 16

