Has The Plot To Gareth Edwards’ ‘Star Wars’ Spin-off Film Finally Been Revealed?

J.J. Abrams recently confirmed on Twitter that this weekend we’ll be receiving an 88 second preview of Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens. In the wake of that news comes more Star Wars goodness in the form of plot details for Gareth Edwards’ (Godzilla) spin-off film set in the same universe.
SlashFilm is reporting that several key sources have revealed that Edwards’ film will revolve around a group of bounty hunters on a mission to steal the Death Star plans, which is an event that takes place before Episode IV. No one from Disney or LucasFilm have commented on this, so take this as a rumor for now — but a powerful rumor it is.
Of course, you could speculate that Boba Fett would probably be one of the bounty hunters, and that would be awesome, but as we reported before, Disney is having trouble turning Boba Fett into a character audiences would find likable…because he sells people and stuff. Insiders are also reporting that the Millennium Falcon will be involved in the spin-off, but that Han Solo would not — which is a head scratcher because Solo owned the Falcon during that time.
SlashFilm’s sources also make clear that the main character of Edwards’ film would be introduced in Abrams’ The Force Awakens. So, we’ll get to see him as an old man (woman?) first, before we go back in time with the spin-off. Alright, got all that?
As for the preview this weekend, here’s a list of the theaters announced so far:
Phoenix, Arizona–Harkins, Tempe Marketplace
Los Angeles, California–AMC, Century City
Los Angeles, California–El Capitan
Irvine, California–Regal, Spectrum Irvine 21
San Francisco, California–AMC, Metreon 16
San Jose, California–Cinemark, Oakridge 20
San Diego, California–Regal, Mira Mesa 18
Toronto, Canada–CPX, Younge & Dundas
Vancouver, Canada–CPX, Riverport
Denver, Colorado–AMC, Westminster 24
Washington, D.C.–AMC, Tyson’s Corner 16
Miami, Florida–Carmike–Parisan 20
Atlanta, Georgia–Regal, Atlantic Station
Chicago, Illinois–Regal, City North
Boston, Massachusetts–AMC, Boston Commons 19
Detroit, Michigan–Cinemark, Showcase 20
Minneapolis, Minnesota–AMC, Southdale
Kansas City, Missouri–AMC, Studio 30
New York, New York–AMC, Lincoln Square 13
New York, New York–Regal, Union Square 14
Cleveland, Ohio–Cinemark 24
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania–Regal, Warrington 22
Nashville, Tennessee–Carmike,Thoroughbred 20
Knoxville, Tennessee–Regal, Pinnacle
Dallas, Texas–Cinemark, Plano 20
Houston, Texas–Regal, Marq*E Stadium 23
Austin, Texas–Alamo’s Lamar
Salt Lake City, Utah–Cinemark 24 WJ
Seattle, Washington–Regal, Thornton Place 14
Milwaukee, Wisconsin–Marcus, Brookfield 16
Considering that the removed the EU from canon that render Boba Fett, the most over rated character in Star Wars. He didn’t do anything impressive at all in any of the movies. He stood around looking menacing but accomplished nothing. He didn’t catch Han he just received him from Vader and delivered him to Jabba. He could have been replaced with a Fedex guy and still accomplished the same stuff.
Receving, delivering, blah blah…bro you saying Boba Fett was both top and bottom?
Yeah but he had a cool costume and an interesting job. Also, he probably banged that purple chick at Jabba’s Palace.
You’re right, he didn’t do much of anything except growl a few lines and look intimidating as hell.
That said, the fact that Boba Fett is one of the most popular characters from the saga is, I believe, a testament to the art of making a subtle character stand out in a film rather than orchestrating his popularity through over-the-top action sequences and inferred menace.
Fett’s contemptuous “as you wish” directly to Darth Vader’s face makes him far more badass (to me) than a CGI fight scene where he blows up a Star Destroyer with a nail file while screwing a Twi’lek and headbutting the Emperor into a vat of electrified lava sharks.
Boba Fett looked cool in Empire and got played like a bitch in the Jedi
Granted Boba “received” Han from Vader but that was probably part of a deal. Remember, Boba was the one to follow the Falcon when the Star Destroyers went to lightspeed.
I got three words for you, Disney: Talking Millenium Falcon.
Ka$$hin’.
“Insiders are also reporting that the Millennium Falcon will be involved in the spin-off, but that Han Solo would not — which is a head scratcher because Solo owned the Falcon during that time.”
… in the now no longer relevant Expanded Universe… As far as the films are concerned, at some point between Episode 3 and Episode 4, the Bothan Spynet obtained the plans, and shortly before Episode 4, Han acquired the Falcon from Lando in a Sabaac tournament. All the rest of the timeline is gone…
FWIW, the Tyson’s Corner theater is in Northern Virginia, a few miles south of Washington, DC.
My expectations of this are really low, like Terminator Salvation low. The story has been told: Anakin Skywalker rose, he fell, he was redeemed. There’s nothing else. The weird noises and creatures and flashy flash and spolosion splosion were just fluff.
I think a lot of us are banking on the new team learning from past mistakes. That may be outlandish, but it’s our only hope.
No chance of me going to the Metreon to see this. I loathe that theater.
The thing about Star Wars is that the lore and world(/universe) is grand and rich. There’s so much more to SW than Chewbacca, Jedis and lightsabers. If that really is the story for the spin off flick, I’d watch it. Especially if it was original, new characters.
Personally, I rather see the likes of Red Squardon over the likes of the 4-6 characters mingling with some new batch of (potential) Jedis.
As long as the movie doesn’t suck, I don’t care if the timeline conflict with the mythology. Seriously people, it’s fucking entertainment – not gospel.
“Disney is having trouble turning Boba Fett into a character audiences would find likable…because he sells people and stuff.”
How can Disney not realize that people like Boba Fett because he’s a badass that gives approximately zero fucks? His penchant for selling people and murdering others is really the core of his appeal.
So it’s the first mission of Dark Forces the movie?
Id watch me a dark forces movie, though its yet another character thats a jedi-in-waiting