What It’s Like To Have Your Favorite Comedic Actors Film An Indie Comedy In Your House

Just then Tom Lennon — perhaps best known as Lt. Jim Dangle on Reno 911 — walked up, extended his hand through my kitchen window, and proclaimed, “High-five through the kitchen window.” I obliged and he went on his way. Shortly thereafter Ben Garant — Lennon’s Reno 911 co-star you may know as Dep. Travis Junior — walked by, smiling and waving as he made his way through the courtyard. A little while later, the two sat and ate their lunch on a table in the aforementioned courtyard. You can’t really tell from this picture I took from inside my kitchen, but that’s them sitting out in my courtyard eating lunch.
This sort of thing was not an unusual occurrence for about eight weeks that spring.
Some background…
Earlier in 2012, a location scout showed up at my house saying that he was working for “the Reno 911 guys” and that they were looking for a house in which to shoot much of a new movie they’d written and were going to direct together, a movie about a couple from Brooklyn who move into a haunted “fixer-upper” in New Orleans.
I suppose at this point I should explain that my house is a large, old house built in the 1840s that for about 30 years sat abandoned and neglected and was heavily damaged in Hurricane Katrina. I live in the back portion of the house — part of which includes what at one point was known as the “servants’ quarters” — a part that’s been completely renovated and will likely one day serve as a guest quarters. The three floors in the front part of the house are still a work in progress, a raw space basically, which is what made shooting in the house appealing to Lennon and Garant.
And so it came to be that — after taking a tour of the house — the two men chose it as the location where a large part of Hell Baby, a horror/comedy, would be filmed. Because it was an extremely low budget project, the production couldn’t really afford to relocate me for a number of weeks, so we agreed that I’d remain living in the house while they filmed with the promise that we’d all be respectful of each other.
Here’s how Variety described the film when it was announced that it was going into production…
Rob Corddry and Leslie Bibb will star as an expectant couple who move into New Orleans’ most haunted fixer-upper, where they’re forced to enlist the aid of the Vatican’s elite exorcism team (Lennon, Garant) to save them from a demonic baby.
So the interior shots of the house Corddry and Bibb move in to were filmed in my house. The rawness of the space in the front of the house and the majestic/gothic look of the decaying old Spanish architecture give it a rather haunting look as well, making it sort of perfect for the look of “New Orleans’ most haunted fixer-upper.” All of the exterior shots of Corddry and Bibb’s fictional house were shot at a friend’s house around the corner that happens to be one of the first homes ever built in the Lower Garden District of New Orleans. This is what it looked like, all dressed up — or, should I say, down — for the production.
Hell Baby was released last year to tepid reviews (it scored 34% on Rotten Tomatoes) and barely registered a blip at the box office, though I personally enjoyed the hell out of it. It starred Rob Corddry, Leslie Bibb, Keegan Michael Key, Riki Lindhome, Paul Scheer, Rob Huebel, Michael Ian Black, David Wain, Kumail Nanjiani, and, of course, Tom Lennon and Ben Garant. Since it was recently released on Blu-Ray and DVD, I thought I’d share a few thoughts about the filming of it along with some photographs I took during production.
– Overall the whole production in its totality was a fun experience, but I’m not sure I’d recommend to anyone to live in a house that’s being filmed in. On some days, there must have been 50-75 strangers passing through my house, sometimes as early as 4 or 5 in the morning. I did lose a bit of sleep, that’s for sure.
– This was the first piece of equipment that arrived at the house during pre-production, which makes sense, I guess…
– My kitchen served as the production’s makeup room and holding area since the production didn’t have a big enough budget to provide trailers. Since I work from home, I’d often go down to the kitchen for a drink or a bite throughout the course of the day and cast members would be in there sitting around telling jokes and stories and whatnot. It was kind of neat, I will admit. One of my favorite discussions I remember walking in on was the cast discussing their individual feelings about walking red carpets at premieres. The consensus seemed to be that the only people who actually enjoy walking red carpets are psychopaths.
– Whenever I’d run into him, Tom Lennon would often go, “there he is.” I found this amusing.
– Keegan-Michael Key was shooting at the house the day President Obama name-dropped the Key & Peele show as a show he watches. Needless to say, Keegan was quite pleased, to the point of being a bit shell-shocked by the surrealness of it all. I should add that Keegan is a flat-out awesome dude, one of the nicest people you could ever meet. Everyone in the cast was lovely, but Keegan was just over-the-top lovely.
– Someone tried to break in one night during production. I was alone in the house, watching TV on my sofa, when I noticed someone peering in at me through the window of the door to my living area. I assumed it was a crew member and said something along the lines of, “Excuse me…who are you…I didn’t know any shooting was going on here tonight?!” The man then turned and ran away, which clearly indicated to me that he was a burglar. I chased him out the back yard and called the cops, who arrived quickly but never found him. They suspected he was a copper thief. Apparently, much of the wiring used by film crews is made from cooper, making film locations attractive targets for copper thieves.
– Riki Lindhome told me that Tom Lennon offered her a role in the film when she had him on as a guest on her podcast. She said he walked in, saw her and immediately went, “Oh…I think I have something for you.”
– Rob Corddry smokes a lot. I swear I saw him smoking a cigarette during just about every break he had.
– Tom Lennon and Ben Garant lived in the French Quarter during the production and rode bikes to the set every day.
– I got locked inside the house one day during pre-production and was late to a meeting and had to leave a semi-pissy note. It was probably the only time I felt truly angered about having a film shoot in the house I was living in.
– If you’ve seen Hell Baby, you know that Riki Lindhome has an extended full-frontal nude scene in the film. As you might expect, she barely ate anything for the first two weeks of the shoot leading up to the day when they shot her nude scene. Additionally, she said she worked out with a trainer for two months prior to prepare for it.
– Whenever I’d leave the house to run an errand or get coffee or something, Rob Corddry would often greet me upon returning with some sort of deadpan about what he’d been doing something when I wasn’t around. “You have good taste in underwear” and “You have a surprising lack of drugs in your house” were my faves.
– It wasn’t until the last day of filming that I learned that the “Sam” person Leslie Bibb often referred in conversation (“Me and Sam ate at XYZ the other night” and “I’m flying to NYC to meet up with Sam after we wrap” etc) was Sam Rockwell, who’s apparently been her boyfriend for a while.
– Most days after shooting, Lennon and Garant and the other producers would sit around drinking pain killers, a tropical drink made by a local Caribbean joint called Rum House. They ordered them by the gallon. (CORRECTION: One of the film’s producers emailed to say that they ordered pain killers in 5-gallon quantities, usually on Fridays.)
– Jason Sudeikis apparently dropped by the set one day but I never saw him or got the chance to meet him. Similarly, I wasn’t around on the days Kumail Nanjiani and Michael Ian Black shot their scenes, so I never got to meet them.
– Keegan-Michael Key was so taken by the food at Jacques I’mos after he and his wife ate there that he got up out of his chair when describing how decadent it was. A few days later, he returned with some of the other cast members and apparently ate a bad oyster. He spend virtually all of the next day in bed.
– Paul Scheer bought a $100 bike from WalMart when he got to New Orleans. On the last day of filming, he put an ad on Craigslist to sell it for $60. When the person buying the bike showed up to pick it up, Scheer was in a bloody cop’s uniform. The guy purchased the bike without asking any questions. (This is New Orleans, after all.) Scheer also went to eat at Surrey’s — a little breakfast spot down the street from me — wearing the same bloody cop uniform and hardly registered any notice from the locals. Here’s what the uniform looked like…
-Rob Huebel’s lady is apparently a great cook. He talked at length about her ability to create delicious things in the kitchen.
– Because there was a lot of down time preparing for a small explosion on the last day filming, the shoot ran late into the night and didn’t wrap until around 2:30am. At some point in the evening, I got a tap on the shoulder from Riki Lindhome about all the booze in my kitchen. From there, she, Corrdry, Scheer and Huebel and I killed five bottles of wine in my kitchen. It was a blast and I think they were all a little tipsy when the film’s final scene was finally shot.
– I was actually kind of sad to see the cast and crew leave when filming wrapped. Saying goodbye to some of them was hard. I think I may have actually teared up a little saying goodbye to Rob Corddry. I think he may have even teared up a little too.
– Here’s a cross that was made for an exorcism scene that was filmed in the backyard. I still have it…
Lennon and Garant being interviewed by a local news crew in my courtyard…
Everyone gathered around monitors to watch a scene being filmed in another room…
Rob Corddry being Rob Corddry in my kitchen…
(Many more photos are on the next page, FYI.)
shit thats a beautiful house
Love hearing these kinds of stories.
Great story, thanks for sharing. And yeah, awesome house.
Man, that’s awesome. A fucking taco truck!
I kid, I kid. Glad to hear these people I love are people worth loving.
Is it weird that my first thought was also “A fucking taco truck!”
I know, guys. I know. I took full advantage of it, trust me. Even better…the tacos were FREE! (the production paid for them, I should say.)
If more people said “Thank you” with tacos, the world would be a much better place. Nobody can be angry when they’re eating carnitas.
I would love if the Taco truck had been named Jake’s Tacos, and had been delivered in a mail bag.
That is arguably the best The State skit.
My best friend rented me a taco truck for my birthday last fall. Needless to say she should ever need a kidney, I will be first in line to donate.
This is super cool. And Keegan pronouncing “dog poop” made that entire film worth it.
Did anyone give a shit that you write for FilmDrunk?
Everyone was totally cool with me being editor of Uproxx. The fact that the sites in the network often cover them and the work they do didn’t seem to bother them at all. They trusted me, I guess, and some seemed sort of fascinated by it. Scheer and Huebel and Corrdry all asked a lot of questions about working on the web and running a web site and social media and stuff like that. It’s something they all have to be conscious of, after all, as entertainers working in the 21st century.
Did Paul Scheer ask about me? Ya know, that I’m wondering or anything.
@Leapin_Lizards He totally asked for your number, but i told him you were dating someone. Did I fuck up?
So many talented people and such a huge let down. Nice to hear they are good people, though.
Props for not using a merkin.
Great story.
Cool story bro! But like, actually for real. Not in the sarcastic way. This is pretty flipping awesome and I thank you for sharing.
“Sir, Riki is about to film her nude scene.”
“No shit. Why do you think I’m here?”
“We need you to leave.”
“Fuck you, it’s my house.” *Unbuckles pants and sits on toilet*
Thanks for sharing. That was really cool to read. I am only just a little bit jealous.
Man I want to get drunk with Robb Corddry SO BAD. I bet he is cool as hell in person, as it sounds from this story.
Cool as shit. He likes to get drunk on wine. Dude knows his wines, specifically which ones have the highest alcohol content.
Sorry if I missed it but did you get paid in tacos to use your house as a film location?
So should I check out Hell Baby?
Coolness. And awesome place.
No one will be filming at my house. Unless they’re fans of boring décor and annoying neighbor dogs.
Worked for A Christmas Story.
THAT IS AWESOME!!!!!
Great read, thanks.
I don’t care about reviews for comedies, there are so many great ones with abysmal RT scores and this movie was no exception. I loved it. Especially all the scenes with Keegan in them.
Were you allowed to be in the room when they were actually filming? More specifically, were you able to weasel your way into watching Lindhome’s nude scene?
The set was largely closed that day. Only a handful of people were allowed near the room they shot in or near the monitors. Other than that scene, I had pretty much free reign and hung out on set with everyone when I wasn’t working myself.
Ah that’s understandable, still really cool that you got to be on set basically whenever you wanted though and that they seem ok with you taking a bunch of candid pictures of them.
Love this post. My daughter does some film work, mostly little independent shoots or Tisch / NYU grad student projects in the NYC area, but even on that scale film shoots are impressive. Having been pulled into a few myself, I’m curious if they worked you in to the background of any of the scenes as an extra?
I did not do any extra work, and didn’t have any desire to, to be honest.
I get it, I don’t either, it’s usually someone realizing “hey… isn’t there supposed to be a crowd gathering,,,” and thinking I’d fill up a lot of frame.
I don’t want to hijack your thread, but I had photographic evidence of one instance, this is from the Rob Thomas video “Someday” filmed back in 2009:
Wait, it’s 2014 now, so your daughter is probably a young teenager now, right?
Is that the nightmare I imagine it to be?
Personally, I’d’ve preferred if Riki Lindhome had eaten a few cheeseburgers in the two week lead up to her nekkid scene….
I was too busy trying to get a look at her labia to really care about that.
Look at Her Labia was one of my favorite screamo bands of the early 2000s.
This was an awesome post.
One question though – after looking at your house I have to ask – did they ever find the prostitute’s body, or did you hide that before they arrived?
I bet the backyard is littered with them.
I’m amazed / impressed that Scheer bothered to sell a $100 bike on craigslist. I mean, he probably doesn’t have fuck you money, but he’s got to be pretty close right?
That bumped me as well. While I imagine he’s not as well off as we think anyone we’ve ever seen on TV must be, I’m sure he’s doing well enough… but why throw out 100 bucks?
Only comedians you despise have fuck you money. Way of the world.
I’m sure that’s true – probably also speaks to his work-ethic. Honestly if I was traveling for work and bought a bike to commute to a client while I was there, for lets say 4 weeks, I would probably just consider it a $25 a week rental and give it to the hotel night-clerk instead of dealing w/ Craigslist.
I don’t know why this fascinates me but it does.
Actually, Paul has worked mostly on small cable shows and hasn’t really been in many big budget film productions, so I don’t think he’s reached a point that he’s too well off. I remember him saying on Riki Lindhome’s podcast around the time Hell Baby was released that the cast of The League only made 5k per episode for the first two seasons, and they only did 13 episodes each season. Then you’ve got to whallop 20-25 off the top for agent/manager/attorney fees.
This is awesome! Thanks for sharing. So glad to hear these guys are as cool as we want them to be.
This is indeed a pretty cool story. Crazy that you waited 2 years to post about it. Does this mean that other HOLLYWOOD STARS have used your place as a location/bed & breakfast in the time since?
Honestly, I sat on it for a while because after becoming friendly with so many people involved in the production the idea of writing about felt weirdly kind of exploitive/icky to me. But I guess enough time has passed that I don’t feel that way anymore. And besides, it’s kind of a cool story — too cool for me not to share with the types of people who read the Uproxx sites, which are exactly the types of people who’d most appreciate it.
Your story is all the better though because you had an extended stay with all these stars. Everyone loves it when they get to hear what these actors are really like separate from public perception or the characters they play… especially all us Uproxx readers.
Up until last year, I was Event Security at the Honda Center in Anaheim. So over 4 years I met and briefly interacted with a crapload of famous folk. Hell, I stood outside of Cain Velasquez’s dressing room while he banged his now Wife after beating Brock Lesnar AND got the chance to fart on both Rhianna AND the Backstreet Boys. But those meetings were all super brief and only worthy of a couple of Facebook/Twitter one-liners. So yeah, I liked this story a bunch just because it was more detailed than most. Plus hey, shirtless Rob Corddry!
(BTW Hollywood Producer$ who visit Uproxx, if you ever need a consultant on what Arena life is like or a TV pilot about plucky security peoples dealing with both mundane life problems and catering to famous people that’s Party Down-esque, HIT ME UP because I like money.)
That’s a really interesting way to go about it. These days, the standard tack is to blurt out everything all at once, regardless of the consequences.
Didn’t realize you were Cajun Boy or I would’ve said hello! (I was one of the producers on this movie) I’ve been a FD reader for years. Good article!
Ha! That’s too funny.
BTW, were you one of the Darko guys or one of the Principato-Young guys?
I was on the Darko team. You’d recognize me as the guy who was always chasing around the talent with paperwork.
@Jeremy…I thought all of you guys were always running around with paperwork. On a related note, Sean and Jeff from Darko sent me a nice email a few months ago thanking me again for, in their words, “being so fucking awesome during our shoot.” That put a smile on my face. I made sure to send them the link to this. Hope all of you guys are doing well.
Yeah, they’re great guys. And great to work for. Looking at your pics, if you took the one with everybody looking at the monitor, then I would’ve been standing right behind you!
Also, we gave special thanks in the credits to the Rum House and their “Painkillers”.
This whole thing is great. Thanks for posting it.
Preface by saying: I don’t understand why liking an actor (or their characters) equates to the idea that hanging out with that actor would be awesome… but I have to say I’m jealous. I always though Tom Lennon would be great to meet and hang out with. To me, he was the most consistently funny cast member on The State, even when the sketch was a dud. Shame he’s been overlooked for so long in the mainstream for any role other than wisecracking friend.
This is all awesome, you’re a lucky dude
I do the “there he is” thing all the time and I’ve always feared it was douchey, but if Tom Lennon does it too then I’m never gonna stop.
Wow, very cool! Glad you shared this. Reminds me that I never got around to watching this; it’ll be just that much more fun now, whenever I get around to it. One question, though: how do you get locked inside your own house?
These old New Orleans houses are filled with all sort of weird passageways. In this one there’s a long hallway I have to walk through to get to the front part of the house and exit the front door. There’s a doorway you have to go through to get to that hallway — the door in that doorway always stays open. Someone from the crew closed the door and locked it from the other side, locking me in. That’s how it happened, though I’m not sure it makes sense without seeing the space.
Can’t really picture it, but I think I understand the concept. Weird, but also cool. Don’t understand why there’s a lockable door dividing the house, but I fear my asking would lead to even more questions, so I’ll just make up my own answer. Something to do with witches.
Wow, what an awesome story, thanks for sharing! Love all these guys, State crew for life, great to hear they’re a pleasant bunch IRL.
This article was great and so was the movie, I dont care was scores or subjective opinions have to say, Laughed a lot at this movie especially all the scenes with Keegan and the misunderstandings of him showing up creepily in the house. Fun movie overall.
Your house is incredible looking. I’m curious to see more pics of it & if you’ve been working on the construction. Oh & the movie thing is cool too, haha.