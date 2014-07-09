Second Opinion: The Most Underrated Movies Of Tom Hanks’s Career

Hanks’s remarkable career is fascinating because of the way that it began, with him “paying his dues,” as the industry people say, with goofball comedies and a popular TV series, before he’d take the role of a lifetime (Big) and use that to prove to studios that he was capable of being a big time leading man. Also, it has never hurt that he has been widely regarded as one of the nicest guys, not only in show business, but also on the planet for the 3+ decades of his acting career. Few people have done it as well as Hanks, and there aren’t many guys doing it like him anymore.
Off the top of my head – and I’m 100% serious about this – the only young actor I can think of who is busting his ass to prove he can be a better actor while being one of the nicest guys in the game is Channing Tatum. Scoff all you want, but when C-Tates is accepting an Oscar for Foxcatcher next year, we’re all going to be scratching our heads and wondering how the hell that happened, the same way that I’m sure people wondered how the dude from Splash went from banging a mermaid to thanking everyone in his life after winning Best Actor for playing Andrew Beckett.
Anyway, back to my point – the most underrated movies of Tom Hanks’s otherwise amazing career. Now, when I say that these are underrated, I essentially mean that when people are like, “Tom Hanks! Forrest Gump!” or “Tom Hanks! Chet Haze’s dad!” they should really be saying, “Tom Hanks! (insert one of these other movie names here)!” because these movies are all better in my handsome opinion. So if you read one of these titles and you think, “Dude, that’s not overrated, I LOVE that movie!” know that I love it, too, but we’re in the minority. Basically, let me just start this by saying that Bachelor Party is a better movie than Forrest Gump.
10) Bachelor Party
Aside from Hanks and a very in-her-prime Tawny Kitaen, who would go on to be robbed of an Oscar nomination for her role as Linda Brewster in Witchboard (which would ultimately lead her to attack Chuck Finley with a shoe, according to my notes), Bachelor Party should have been the springboard for Michael Dudikoff’s career, as he went on to star in American Ninja the next year. But Hanks was the only actor in this 1984 comedy that made anything of his career, and his performance as the party-loving but always faithful Rick Gassko has inspired a neverending series of imitators, and even a horrendous sequel, Bachelor Party 2: The Last Temptation.
They could have called it Some A-holes on a Bachelor Party or Wild Douchebag Weekend, but they went with Bachelor Party 2, and somehow the people at Project Greenlight were like, “Yeah, this is a good idea.” The only enjoyment I find in this film is imagining Josh Cooke on set thinking to himself, “This is it, man. I’m gonna be the next Tom Hanks.”
9) The Money Pit
I watch a lot of DIY and HGTV in my downtime because I always assume that when the bottom falls out on this rock star blogging life, I’ll have to go back to working construction. What surprises me about these networks, though, is that they’ve never resorted to the cheap tactics of filling blocks of time with movies that are sort of related to home renovation, although I’d never mind if they wanted to show The Money Pit every weekend. This was probably a bigger role for Shelley Long than it was for Hanks, because she was right in the middle of Cheers and coming off of Irreconcilable Differences and Night Shift (as well as a TV movie, The Princess and the Cabbie, that I’d really like to see). But Long eventually proved that she was never really the top-billed type, although Troop Beverly Hills was a masterpiece, and Hanks stole the show in The Money Pit with his increasingly sharp comedic appeal.
8) Turner & Hooch
“Turner & Hooch isn’t underrated! Everyone loves this movie!” Oh yeah, person’s voice in my head? Well, it should be loved even more. First of all, when it comes to movies about cops with dogs, Turner & Hooch is like a billion times better than K-9, despite being released four months later in 1989. And while it wasn’t as daring as Cop Dog, a movie about a dog that helps a young boy solve his father’s murder, it was just a better all-around movie. That’s why it pisses me off when people inevitably make lists of the Best Buddy Cop Movies of All-Time, and they slide Turner & Hooch in there at 18 out of 20, because LOL Hooch is a dog! Behind Tango and Cash, Riggs and Murtagh and John McClane and Al Powell, there’s Turner & Hooch. End of debate.
7) The Bonfire of the Vanities
One of my favorite things about The Bonfire of the Vanities is that the best thing that people can really say about it is that it’s huge in Europe. It’s basically the David Hasselhoff of shitty 90s movies that would have been better off left on a shelf in a dark warehouse that was prone to fires. But then again, I love trainwreck movies and am especially fascinated by stories that involve Bruce Willis being a colossal A-hole on set, which is this movie in a nutshell. For all of the negative criticism and money lost at the box office, the saving grace of this film adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s novel was Hanks’s performance. Even director Brian De Palma admitted that Hanks was wrong for the role, but a good actor does the best with what he’s given. And it’s still a fun terrible movie to watch every now and then.
6) Volunteers
What better way to tell a story of Cold War oppression on a third world nation than by dropping three totally different characters in the middle of it all and then making it a story about the meaning of life? Hanks and John Candy already proved that they had comedic chemistry two years earlier in Splash, but Volunteers was also the movie that starred Hanks’s eventual second wife, Rita Wilson. They had worked together before, but their relationship certainly became stronger while working on Volunteers, and they’d eventually marry in 1988. An actor and actress falling in love while making a movie is nothing new, nor is a marriage breaking up because of it, but this specific situation led to something way more special – the birth of Chet Haze. For that alone, Volunteers should be celebrated annually.
“Do you have any idea what can fall into an industrial sausage press? Not excluding rodent hair and bug excrement…”
The highlight of that excellent movie is still Dabney Coleman’s pornographer lisping “Boy, you got balls bigger than church bells.”
Amol Muzz (also Non from Superman/Superman II) was amazing as well.
“Can I get you anything, Muzz?”
“SNICKERS BAR! CHEWING GUM!”
A number of years ago, I really bonded with this dude when he told me his band’s name was The Virgin Connie Swail.
“You should try the french toast.”
“Well, I guess it’s just you… me… your balls… and this drawer.”
“ALAN HALE JR.?!? WOW!!!”
“I hate to say it but you’re right, this is a good cup of coffee…”
Big. Dumb. Stupid-lookin’, Yep, that’s him.
Nice picks! Though I would personally put The ‘Burbs at numero uno, but that’s just me.
The burbs was awesome. I also love that the creepy neighbor in that movie was the ‘you shit on my house’ kid, who was also Malachai from children of the corn.
I have always assumed that most people love The Burbs.
I came here to say the same thing. The Burbs is my FAVORITE Tom Hanks movie of all time, and I literally love everything he’s in. THIS MOVIE IS SO DAMN HYSTERICAL.
I wore out the VHS of that movie in college.
Yes, I’m old.
Bout’ a nine on the tension scale Rube.
No. It’s not just you. The burbs is the best Tom Hanks movie ever. Just like Captain Ron is the best Kurt Russell movie ever.
Wow. Captain Ron! Now there’s an under-appreciated movie! So quotable as well.
It’s a human thigh bone Ray!
The Burbs might be one of the most underrated movies of all time. ALL TIME.
and how renaissance man was and under appreciated danny devito/Mark wahlberg movie.
“Whats your name?”
“Hans”
“Hans? That’s a fine Christian name, Hans Christian Andersen!”
Brother Theodore was a national treasure: “How unfortunate for the Knapps!!”
That’s because you are obtuse.
Crap, as that was posting I realized that’s the warden from Shawshank Redemption. Any way, I was going for “Do you take me for an imbecile.”
The whole time, I was waiting for Joe vs. the Volcano and then there is was at the top spot, where it belongs.
Hold me.
Me too. I kept scrolling down and as I got closer to #1 I was starting to get pissed that I hadn’t seen Joe vs. the Volcano, yet. But there it is in the top spot. I heart this movie.
The scene where he quits just makes the whole movie.
[www.youtube.com]
I haven’t seen it since 1990 – but on the glowing recommendations of Burnsy and Otto I’ll watch again. Mayhaps 12 year old Zach wasn’t smart enough for it.
FWIW, I think Meg Ryan was adorable in all three roles.
“I know he can get the job, but can he do the job?”
This is a fantastic movie and if you don’t like it you have no soul.
Dan Hedaya is so fucking good in that role, Gordo.
“I’m NOT arguing that with you. … I’m not arguing that with YOU. …. I’m not ARGUING that with you. I’m not ARGUING that with you Harry!”
Well, I’m glad that the movie that beat The Burbs for the top spot was Joe versus the Volcano. I’m partial to The Burbs but these 2 are my favorite Hanks movies.
Hedaya is pretty much gold in anything though.
I am so glad I am not the only one who adores this movie! 10-year-old me watched this and The Princess Bride EVERY SINGLE WEEK. Seriously. I have easily seen this movie 100 times, and I love it so much.
@Darkest Timeline Zach Morris, try looking at the movie as a fairy tale, which is really what it is, and it all makes perfect sense.
Sorry, But Money Pit is my #1.
[www.youtube.com]
And, of course, the the bath tub scene.
[www.youtube.com]
And Frank! The coffee! It stinks! It tastes like arsenic. These lights give me a headache, if they don’t give you a headache, you must be dead. So let’s arrange a funeral!
I had a brain cloud when I was young, but thankfully not a terminal case.
Chewing gum… Snickers bar… and my attorney, badge kisser!
Dammit…I was too late.
#1 is Dragnet. Case closed.
“And you’ve forgotten you’re facing the single finest fighting force ever assembled!”
“The Israelis?”
I still find ways to awkwordly work, “The Isrealis” into coversations to this day. 99 out of 100 people just stare at me like there’s something hanging out of my nose. But that other 1 guy…he’s alright.
That one guy is all you need.
“Don’t you mean the virgin Connie Swail?”
:::Ackroyd cocks eyebrow:::
Best use of the Dragnet theme ever.
Well I’m definitely watching this again tomorrow.
Dragnet and Joe V. Volcano (Thanks, Zach Snyder) hold up incredibly well. And no one talks about them!
“Honey…Art’s got a gun”
Wildly off topic, but I finally saw The Raid 2 last night, now that it’s out on DVD, and HOLY FUCKING SHIT GODDAMN.
I bought that fucker on Blu Ray and it has been sitting on my shelf next to my TV where it will never leave.
Excellent. I need some mega asskicking in my eyeballs.
Yeah, Blu Ray here as well. Never been worth it more.
Fuck, I might watch it again tonight.
Yup, saw it in Cambodia a few weeks back. Best action movie I’ve seen in years.
Took you long enough, Otto Man. Everytime I think about that damn movie, I get all giddy inside.
@Otto Man: Even wilder story for you, I rented both Part 1 & 2 last night as I had not seen either and wanted to see what I was missing out on. Holy Shit Balls, is the first movie badass!!! I am watching Part 2 tonight when we get home from baseball practice.
@TSI:
To be clear: My inability to see it until now wasn’t from a lack of desire. But a busy job and two young kids makes movie nights with the wife scarce, and as cool as she is, this wasn’t at the top of her list. I had to wait until it came out on Blu-Ray.
@Palin Givens:
When everyone else here was raving about how the second one was somehow better than the first one, I just assumed it was just their excitement getting away with them. Nope. As amazing as the first one was, the second flick is better than a million Super Bowls.
@Otto Man: Good to hear about the second one and I can’t wait to watch it tonight.
@Otto Man :
I can fully respect that. Glad you got to either way.
So, has anyone ever actually seen the Raid? I only ever hear talk about Raid 2. Is there even an original? If I ever made I film, I think I’d just call it a sequel to fuck with people, so they wonder why they weren’t cool enough to even hear about the original.
@AB yeah, the original is pretty magical itself. Definitely give it a view or five before the second.
Ok, I googled Fisher in the Man With One Red Shoe.
Yowzers.
Toy Story 2 was ok.
-Grafitti in all of the bathroom stalls at my college.
I hadn’t watched Dragnet since I was a wee laddie at Bayside Elementary, but I watched it recently and realized how much young’un me had missed. Just a terrific goddamn movie.
@Darkest Timeline Zach Morris: Be honest, did you hook up with Miss Bliss back in the day?
@Palin Givens
A gentleman never tells. I’m Zach Morris, though, so yes. Yes I did. Her name did not match the experience though, sadly.
@Darkest Timeline Zach Morris: Dammit!
*hands over $10 to Mikey Gonzalez for losing the bet*
@Palin Givens
Ha! Mikey needs the cash – his potato investment never panned out.
Loved this list, although I’m saddened by The Ladykillers not being on it. The more people I talk to, the more I’m convinced I’m the only one who l loves that movie. I was thrilled to see Joe vs. the Volcano, Volunteers, and Dragnet getting some props.
Ladykillers is a solid, solid movie.
Admittedly, I need to rewatch that, because I never gave it much of a chance the first time.
Yeah, that movie left me cold. But may need to rewatch with fresh eyes.
I love “The Ladykillers.”
Also, JK Simmons kills in that movie. “Easiest thing in the world.”
There’s so much to enjoy about it. But even if you don’t enjoy the movie, Tom Hanks is amazing as the blowhard ringleader. And do not try that Chinese guy’s cigarette flip at home. It’s a bad idea.
Spoken from experience? I would love to see someone attempt that trick and fail miserably. Not you, but a nameless, faceless YouTube idiot type of someone. Or Justin Bieber.
Every Coen Brothers movie is a great movie.
The ‘Burbs probably has the best Bruce Dern performance ever. Getting lame-os out of a yard and dropping the GODDAMN BROWNIES are fantastic moments.
Yes, love this movie. Bruce Dern at his best.
Mark Rumsfield: Klopek, is that Slavic?
Reuben: NO.
Mark Rumsfield: ‘Bout a nine on the tension scale there, Reub.
agreed. It deserved a top 2 spot on this list I think. Dragnet had moments, and remember red shoe fondly, but burbs was just so good. Also, it may have invented NECKBEARD.
[mimg.ugo.com]
HEY, PINOCCHIO, WHERE YOU GOIN?
There are so many good lines from that movie.
Art: “They’ve got bars on their windows.”
Takes a step on the porch. Falls through.
Ray: “They’ve got holes in their porch, too.”
Yeah, it was way too low on this list.
Scope me.
@Lobster Mobster: Smells like they’re cooking a goddamn cat!
Where did Rick Ducommun go after that movie? He was fantastic.
Yeah the old guy who’s sitting here is buried in that house.
Listen to your wife? Who listens to their wife? Listen, you gotta listen to me.
A thermostat on a home furnace; is that supposed to go to 5,000 degrees, you think?
and of course…
I want to kill everyone, Satan is good, Satan is our pal.
Thanks for letting me know what Dragnet was. Whenever I heard Mike D say that on 3 Minute Rule, I assumed it was some old tv channel.
The original Dragnet is pretty unintentionally hilarious.
Exhibit A: Joe Friday confronts the LSD menace.
[www.youtube.com]
@Otto Man
The best moment in that episode is where Friday picks up the joints, tells his partner with great seriousness, “REEFERS”… and then just puts them in his pocket. We never see them again.
Also, the ’60s version is actually an update of a ’50s show that was sort of the Law and Order of its day. It’s kind of fascinating to compare the two if you’re a tiresome nerd.
I do love Joe vs the Volcano and Turner and Hooch is the best buddy cop movie of all time, regardless of Hooch not being human. Side note, I love the movie Real Men with Jim Belushi and John Ritter and will defend it to the death if need be. Its insane and awesome and if you can’t find something to like about it then I don’t want to know you.
/shoves pen into baseball
//baseball flies away into space
Don’t get me wrong – I love Real Men. That movie had a huge influence on my stupid humor when I was young. It’s the only reason I ever give Jim Belushi the benefit of the doubt. Movies like Real Men and Mom and Dad Save the Earth were just so bizarre and yet so wonderful to me.
“Who are those clowns?”
That line made me laugh for 15 minutes and I have no regrets.
@Burnsy The only reason Mom and Dad Save the Earth is as great as it is, is because of Jon Lovitz. He was so fucking great in that movie.
@Burnsy Mom and Dad Save The Earth is funny as hell, Jon Lovitz was at his best and Terri Garr was still kind of hot for her age and it reminded us all that Principal Rooney was still alive.
Real Men: Finger guns, aliens, dominatrix librarians… what more could you want out of a movie?!
Even to this day, whenever I see the milkman, I run up and knock his ass out saying “that’s for fucking my wife!” and I’m not even married!
He’s Todd…He’s Todd…He’s Just as Good as God!
Me personally, I would put Bachelor Party higher on the list. That movie still cracks me up.
Klopec…what is that? Slavic?
At first I was shocked that this list was so scientifically accurate, and then I saw it was Burnsy and not Vince writing and again the world made sense.
I think Punchline is underrated.
YES! That movie is a nice little gem… Good performance by John Goodman in there too.
Can anyone explain to me why Tom Hank’s character in “Turner and Hooch” doesn’t carry a gun on duty…ever, and only resorts to digging one out of a closet when shit finally hits the fan?
Turner and Hooch is my jam, yo.
Anyone that doesn’t cry at the end of that movie is a fucking sociopath.
Goddamned, puss-faced little pimpstick!
‘Bout time you pencil-dicks showed up!
Dragnet is one of my favorite Tom Hanks movies. I’d watch it over Philadelphia and Forrest Gump any day.
no love for mazes and monsters eh?
[www.youtube.com]
Ah, yes. An early career highlight.
man is that the World Trade Center he is on top of :(
Maybe it doesn’t count as an underrated one, but “Road to Perdition” is probably my favorite Hanks flick.
I always thought it really strange that it didn’t get more attention. Especially since it was Sam Mendes’s next movie after “American Beauty.”
Great cast, too. To include then-unknown Daniel Craig.
Yeah. Paul fucking Newman and no one really talks about it.
great list i love all of those Tom Hanks movies except for Bonfire, I’ve never seen that one, may check it out if its on netflix
I’m good with most of this list, but holy goddammit so much Bonfire of the Vanities is a terrible movie. The opening credits weren’t even done and I could tell it was terrible.
Go read the book, you’ll hate the movie even more.
Bonfire of the Vanities is one of my favorite books. I was appalled at what they did to it. I tried to watch it again later forgetting the book, and it was STILL a shitty movie
Joe v Volcano is one of the most rewatchable movies I have ever encountered. It just gets better.
Ditto The Burbs.
I love the Burbs but it always makes me very sad for Corey Feldman, he probably thought that movie was going to get him recognized as an actual grown up legit movie star and then it didn’t do so well and he started doing direct to video movies that nobody can remember.
Well, the kid was a meatball.
I’d say that Matthew McConaughey is kind of on a very Hanksy style run with his career recently. He waded through a lot of bullshit and was written off for some time. Then, suddenly, he’s in a leather G String humpin’ strange women and won all of our hearts.
Southern Hanks.
The ‘Burbs FTW
One of the best lines from Dragnet: Oh, thank God, vibrator repair? No, ma’am, LAPD.
Classic.
But the one we always quoted was “Don’t forget your goat leggings!”
@Otto Man: Hell yes, that was a great line! Then the guy offering hay-fever pills as party favors kills me.
I have a lot of friends and I am so lucky that none of them, including myself, celebrates Forrest Gump. Hanks is better than that crap.
As a child of a father who enjoyed buying fix-er-uppers (no joke, one of them was a condemned farmhouse), The Money Pit really spoke to me.
Great post. Need to move Bachelor Party towards the top (definitely ahead of bonfire of the vanities) and Dragnet down. IMO.
But…but…what about Splash?
Maybe some of those on the list that I haven’t seen in a while and remember as terrible would seem better now (Joe v. the Volcano, The Money Pit, Bonfire), but I have seen Bachelor Party as an adult. It is Tom Hanks’s talent from being Hamburger: The Motion Picture.
Joe v. Volcano is indeed raddddddd
Burnsy, you have done it again, you magnificent Son of a…
This list scratches me right where I itch! And 10-year-old me thanks you for the Dudikoff/American Ninja mention.
I am very happy about the amount of passion these comments express for The ‘Burbs.
Burnsy, we’re becoming best friends. I decided.
I’m glad that the Man with One Red Shoe is high on the list. Yes, you are correct that it was well written. And Lori Singer’s ass crack in that dress…OMG….
Carrie Fisher in her bra and panties, Pre-Jabba the Hut days (her, not the actual Hut)…age happens.
Also noted, the tall agent was Francis Dollarhyde in the epic ‘Manhunter.’ In-a-gadda-da-vida baby.
Me too. Right along with Bachelor Party, it’s my favorite Tom Hanks movie.
Friends of mine have twins named Turner and Cash, which SORRY that’s just wrong.
To be fair, HOOCH IS CRAZY!!!
I own Volunteers and think it’s one of the funniest comedies ever. Really. When I get someone serious with a girl before I get freaky serious I put this movie in and make sure she approves.
To marry me they have to like Hudson Hawk, but that’s another article…
What are you smoking Ashley Burns. Bachelor Party is a better movie than Forrest Gump. Im glad we all have opinions and that you didn’t try to convince us how Bachelor Party is a better movie than Forrest Gump. Whew!!!!
This is off topic. But everyone commenting here needs to see The Grand Budapest Hotel. IMO It is the best movie that has come out this year.
It was pretty fucking hilarious.
Definitely agreed on Turner & Hooch and Dragnet. Overjoyed to see The Man With One Red Shoe on here because I love that movie, and probably for the exact same reason you did. I saw it when I was younger and liked it, then upon rewatching as an older and wiser man-boy, I found out that my younger self was correct for liking it. Hanks is great, Princess Leia was banging guys and playing Tarzan, Lori Singer was making my heart sigh, Dabney Coleman and Charles Durning as dueling spy bosses… the sex ambulance!?
Hanks doing his seduction monologue while slowly losing control of his speech and body from tranqulizers is a highlight.
the burbs is one of last century’s greatest movies ever conceived. ever by man or machine.
I’m wondering why the Oneders don’t make an appearance on this list.
Should have at least replaced Toy Story 2.
O-need-ers…
it was too late in his career to carry the kind of nastalgia of these films, and he really wasn’t the driving force behind it. Moreover, it kind of sucked and was not better than anything on this list other than bonfire.
I wish Tom Hanks would decide he’s content with the pile of awards that he’s won at this point and go back to making comedies again. Not everything has to be awards bait.
I generally know if I’m going to like someone when I answer anything with “I have no response to that” and they either know Joe Versus the Volcano (new friend) or they don’t (walk away and never look back). Also, brain cloud.