Here’s Everything You Need To Know About George Clooney’s Pissypants Feud With Steve Wynn

So here’s the story: A few weeks ago, George Clooney and Las Vegas business hobgoblin Steve Wynn got into an alcohol-fueled argument during a group dinner at Wynn’s restaurant in the Encore, when Clooney was in town to promote his Casamigos tequila during a wine and spirits convention. It happens, you know — sometimes men with large, yet sensitive-as-a-delicate-flower egos just can’t get along on the playground and somebody has to take their ball and go home.
What makes this story particularly unusual, however, is that now it’s being turned into an inflated public feud with each side releasing “statements” about the ugliness to the media. Both Clooney and Wynn reached out to the Las Vegas Review-Journal with their separate accounts of what went down, because, sure! Why not.
First up is Clooney, in an email sent through his publicist:
“There were nine people at that table … so you can ask them. … Steve likes to go on rants.
“He called the president an asshole … that is a fact … I said the President was my longtime friend and then he said ‘your friend is an asshole.’ … At that point I told Steve that HE was an asshole and I wasn’t going to sit at his table while he was being such a jackass.
“And I walked out. There were obviously quite a few more adjectives and adverbs used by both of us. Those are all the facts. It had nothing to do with politics and everything to do with character.”
Because you don’t dare insult the President of the United States of George Clooney’s Personal BFF.
Next up is Wynn, who claims that Clooney was tequila shot wasted:
Clooney took exception, Wynn said, when one of the CAA execs told a joke about former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev. “He stood up and threw a hissy fit” at the CAA guy, Wynn said in a telephone interview, his first comments on the dust-up.
“Then he sat down and started talking about the Affordable Care Act, and that’s when I spoke up,” said Wynn, a frequent critic of Obamacare. “He didn’t like that either. I think my discussion about the Affordable Care Act was the straw that broke the camel’s back.
“When he’s drinking, he considers himself a close personal buddy of the president. He got up and said, ‘I don’t have to listen to this (expletive) stuff. The only person who got excited at the table was George, and he ran off to another bar.”
Clooney’s partners were “mortified,” Wynn said. “Clooney’s fun to be with when he’s sober,” Wynn added. “If you have a chance to drink with him, you want to get there early, and don’t stay late.
“Everybody who’s in my business, the casino business, knows to take actors with a grain of salt.”
Meanwhile, George Clooney’s Casamigos tequila business partner Rande Gerber, who was also present at the dinner, has gone running off to TMZ with his account of the fight:
Wynn claims things exploded because Clooney was slamming tequila — but Rande Gerber, who was at the dinner — insists, “No shots were had” … and it was NOT a heated political debate.
Gerber says, “This wasn’t about politics. It was about George standing up for a friend.”
My takeaway here? Wynn intentionally made a barbed comment about the president knowing that it would make Clooney lose his sh*t, George Clooney played right into Wynn’s trap and then both of them did some creative embellishing. In other words, welcome to the world of grown ass men with dicks.
I think it’s even less pre-meditated than that. It’s probably closer to what Clooney said. Both said what they meant, and things didn’t end in a fist fight so that should have been it.
Call me when they retract their public statements and decide to enter Thunderdome.
I’ll take the goblin in this pissing match even though George Clooney is in fact ‘friend’ with the Prezident.
Actually I talked to Barack the other night and he told me he thinks Clooney is a jagoff.
Well I was playing basketball with Barry and George this morning and they seemed like best bros. Although the Prez did do that “drinky” thing with his fingers and pointed to George after the Cloon-meister missed an easy lay-up.
Wow icon change during comment. This would be somewhat funny if my name change coincided with my avatar change. why uproxxx why….?
When S-Dubs and I were playing squash yesterday on his roof top court he told me Cloon-Doggle was always a Barry apologist and some other stuff but his approaching helicopter drowned out the end of his statement. He did do the “Drinky” motion though.
*Barack gets phone call on Air Force, looks at number, sends straight to voicemail*
Michele: “Who was that, honey?”
Barack: “Oh, nobody”
*cut scene to George Clooney in a bar with his tie undone, surrounded by people*
“Don’t believe he’s my friend? I’ll call him right now!”
George Clooney took a brave and unpopular stance…good for him *golf clap*
and what was that again?
I was mocking how seriously George Clooney takes himself….I wonder if his theatrics were worth Casamigos being carried in every Wynn casino on the strip
Then Clooney reached up and punched Wynn right in the knee!
If Steve Wynn is so rich, why isn’t he handsome like George Clooney?
The Cloonster owns his own god damn satellite for christ sakes.
Careful, Clooney…your smug might cause global laming again.
I sure hope Wynn doesn’t get a big head about this…
I was watching Ocean’s 13 this weekend and it reminded me what pompous fops these guys are. Definitely like a lot of their work, but Clooney and others are…the type of people who probably get manicures and definitely get into slap fights with billionaires over shitty tequila and politics.
Well, I won $900 playing craps at Wynn’s casino a few years back, so it’s pretty clear I’m the real winner here.
That’s right, George and Steve. Nine hundred dollars.
You’re laying out the spam bait by putting a dollar sign with numbers behind it.
If you were a REAL winner you would’ve made at least 5 times that much just working from home, just like Monica described in her story.
Wynn blew The Desert Inn up to build his ugly goblin slabs. He will not be forgiven.
With all due respeck to the DI, Wynn and Encore are pretty gorgeous.
Utilitarian curved blocks on the outside, hobgoblin red bordello everywhere else. But to each his own.
Amateur stuff. When I am drinking I AM the president.
Obama’s not an asshole, he a petulant child.
Well, this is Film Drunk, so the real story could be about two guys named George Q. Klooney and Stephen L. Winn who had a fight over a used pizza slice behind the dumpster at a 7-11 in Hoboken.
Too soon?
“grown ass men with dicks”???
more like fucking little girls throwing passive aggressive barbs at eachother.
I don’t believe any actor ever. Their job is to lie to you by pretending to be someone else so how you can ever believe anything they ever say without thinking, “maybe he’s just playing another character here”.
And the real winner here? Douche bags because they have such rich and famous company to call their own.
You photoshopped that guy’s head in (all the way on the left) … right?
I love George Clooney lets start with that. He should though stick to acting and pretending he likes models. Wynn is a genius and is all class and if you ever stayed at a Wynn property you would know he understands people and is self made. To hear that Clooney is hanging out with Cindy Crawford’s attention starved husband is sad and their tequila by the way is fair at best. The thing that is shocking is that a man of Clooney’s star power would be hawking a tequila brand, getting drunk in public and saying they created it for friends but now want to share it with the world is just a lie. This is simply Gerber using his A Class buddy to try and get rich on his own (not Cindy’s money) and using George and his brand to do it. George, cut the crap and stop hawking tequila—bad tequila. Your have too much class or act like you have class. you are our modern day Rock Hudson so come out (of your shell) and stick to the movies and making us love you for your art and let Gerber go back and work in a W bar. As for the fight with Wynn, George, don’t become like a pro athlete who needs handlers to keep them out of trouble. don’t destroy your brand with a dream to get rich on tequila. you are already rich.
Your post is strange in that it appears to be both thoughtful and educated on the subject at hand. Where planet did you come from?
Wynn is self-made? So the part of his biography where he inherited his father’s gambling businesses and used their profits to get into casinos isn’t true?
