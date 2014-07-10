Holy Hell, People Are Naming Their Sons ‘Django’ Now

The Weinstein Company

Burnsy already covered Nameberry’s recently-released list of 2014’s top 100 baby names and while there’s endless material there, one name in particular stood out: Django. Almost certainly a product of Quentin Tarantino’s 2012 slavesploitation masterpiece, “Django” made number 46 on the list. Which may not seem that popular in a vacuum, but consider this: “Andrew” was number 48. DJANGO IS NOW MORE POPULAR THAN ANDREW.

MGM

The craziest thing about this is that we’re raising a generation of children that won’t even have to explain that the D is silent.

“Django” wasn’t even a new entry or a fast riser. It’s just holding steady, like it’s been there for years. God help us when the creatively-spelled versions take over and we start getting D’Jangos and Dgeangos and Jncos.

“Popular” may be a bit of a misnomer, however, as the list wasn’t compiled using actual birth certificates. It was “based on the number of views each name attracted on Nameberry.”

Oh thank God.

Also making the list, five slots higher than “Django” was the clearly ‘Point Break’-inspired “Bodhi.” God help some poor kid named Bodhi if I’m ever the teacher in his class. No matter what he asked, I’d just pretend not to hear and keep saying “Speak in to the microphone, Squidbrain!”

No way that would ever get old.

Here are the lists, via Huffington Post:

Boys 1. Asher

2. Declan

3. Atticus

4. Finn

5. Oliver

6. Henry

7. Silas

8. Jasper

9. Milo

10. Jude

11. Ezra

12. Emmett

13. Harper

14. Leo

15. Owen

16. Levi

17. James

18. Rowan

19. Felix

20. Miles

21. Sebastian

22. Liam

23. Sawyer

24. Jack

25. Theodore

26. Beckett **

27. Wyatt **

28. Hudson

29. Evelyn

30. Kai

31. Ethan

32. William

33. Benjamin

34. Soren **

35. Eli

36. Caleb

37. Flynn

38. Noah

39. Quinn

40. Julian

41. Bodhi **

42. Archer **

43. Oscar

44. Everett

45. Alexander

46. Django

47. August

48. Andrew

49. Josiah

50. Dashielle

51. Zachary

52. Christian

53. Kieran

54. Luca

55. Luke

56. Elliot

57. Charlie

58. Elijah

59. Hugo

60. Thomas

61. Ryder

62. Isaac

63. Theo

64. Jacob

65. Rhys

66. Lucas

67. Callum

68. Arthur

69. Gabriel

70. Samuel

71. Zane

72. Nico

73. Micah

74. Avery

75. Dylan

76. Ryker

77. Roman

78. Nathaniel

79. Jackson

80. Greyson

81. George

82. Knox **

83. Rory

84. Ronan

85. Xavier

86. Daniel

87. John

88. Finley

89. Emerson

90. Aiden

91. Harrison

92. Simon

93. Nolan

94. Charles

95. Axel *

96. Tristan

97. Arlo

98. Beau

99. Jonah

100. Max Girls 1. Imogen

2. Charlotte

3. Isla

4. Cora

5. Penelope

6. Violet

7. Amelia

8. Eleanor

9. Harper

10. Claire

11. Alice

12. Adelaide

13. Hazel

14. Katniss

15. Olivia

16. Evangeline

17. Ivy

18. Khaleesi *

19. Maeve

20. Evelyn

21. Maisie

22. Adeline **

23. Genevieve

24. Seraphina

25. Beatrice

26. Lucy

27. Aurora

28. Rose

29. Scarlett **

30. Elizabeth

31. Ava

32. Elodie

33. Lila **

34. Nora

35. Grace

36. Emma

37. Willa

38. Clementine

39. Matilda

40. Eloise

41. Caroline

42. Clara

43. Finn

44. Aurelia

45. Arabella

46. Eliza

47. Poppy

48. Ella

49. Sophia

50. Iris

51. Ruby **

52. Mila

53. Josephine

54. Harlow

55. Aria

56. Audrey

57. Isabella

58. Wren

59. Quinn

60. Cordelia **

61. Chloe

62. Mae

63. Emily

64. Luna

65. Rowan

66. Mia

67. Stella

68. Emmeline

69. Ellie **

70. Juliet

71. Merida

72. Anna

73. Lily

74. Olive

75. Margaret

76. Piper

77. Avery

78. Jane

79. Sadie

80. Lydia

81. Esme

82. Everly

83. Gemma

84. Willow

85. Maya

86. Frances

87. Louisa

88. Elsa *

89. Ada

90. Lola

91. Phoebe

92. Kinsley

93. Zara

94. Madeline

95. Hannah

96. James

97. Delilah

98. Mabel

99. Emmett

100. Hadley *New entries to Top 100 **Moving steeply up the list

I really like imagining “Hey There Delilah” as “Hey There Khaleesi.” Hey there Khaleesi, what’s it like in Cincinnati…