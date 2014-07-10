Holy Hell, People Are Naming Their Sons ‘Django’ Now

Burnsy already covered Nameberry’s recently-released list of 2014’s top 100 baby names and while there’s endless material there, one name in particular stood out: Django. Almost certainly a product of Quentin Tarantino’s 2012 slavesploitation masterpiece, “Django” made number 46 on the list. Which may not seem that popular in a vacuum, but consider this: “Andrew” was number 48. DJANGO IS NOW MORE POPULAR THAN ANDREW.
The craziest thing about this is that we’re raising a generation of children that won’t even have to explain that the D is silent.
“Django” wasn’t even a new entry or a fast riser. It’s just holding steady, like it’s been there for years. God help us when the creatively-spelled versions take over and we start getting D’Jangos and Dgeangos and Jncos.
“Popular” may be a bit of a misnomer, however, as the list wasn’t compiled using actual birth certificates. It was “based on the number of views each name attracted on Nameberry.”
Oh thank God.
Also making the list, five slots higher than “Django” was the clearly ‘Point Break’-inspired “Bodhi.” God help some poor kid named Bodhi if I’m ever the teacher in his class. No matter what he asked, I’d just pretend not to hear and keep saying “Speak in to the microphone, Squidbrain!”
No way that would ever get old.
Here are the lists, via Huffington Post:
Boys
1. Asher
2. Declan
3. Atticus
4. Finn
5. Oliver
6. Henry
7. Silas
8. Jasper
9. Milo
10. Jude
11. Ezra
12. Emmett
13. Harper
14. Leo
15. Owen
16. Levi
17. James
18. Rowan
19. Felix
20. Miles
21. Sebastian
22. Liam
23. Sawyer
24. Jack
25. Theodore
26. Beckett **
27. Wyatt **
28. Hudson
29. Evelyn
30. Kai
31. Ethan
32. William
33. Benjamin
34. Soren **
35. Eli
36. Caleb
37. Flynn
38. Noah
39. Quinn
40. Julian
41. Bodhi **
42. Archer **
43. Oscar
44. Everett
45. Alexander
46. Django
47. August
48. Andrew
49. Josiah
50. Dashielle
51. Zachary
52. Christian
53. Kieran
54. Luca
55. Luke
56. Elliot
57. Charlie
58. Elijah
59. Hugo
60. Thomas
61. Ryder
62. Isaac
63. Theo
64. Jacob
65. Rhys
66. Lucas
67. Callum
68. Arthur
69. Gabriel
70. Samuel
71. Zane
72. Nico
73. Micah
74. Avery
75. Dylan
76. Ryker
77. Roman
78. Nathaniel
79. Jackson
80. Greyson
81. George
82. Knox **
83. Rory
84. Ronan
85. Xavier
86. Daniel
87. John
88. Finley
89. Emerson
90. Aiden
91. Harrison
92. Simon
93. Nolan
94. Charles
95. Axel *
96. Tristan
97. Arlo
98. Beau
99. Jonah
100. Max
Girls
1. Imogen
2. Charlotte
3. Isla
4. Cora
5. Penelope
6. Violet
7. Amelia
8. Eleanor
9. Harper
10. Claire
11. Alice
12. Adelaide
13. Hazel
14. Katniss
15. Olivia
16. Evangeline
17. Ivy
18. Khaleesi *
19. Maeve
20. Evelyn
21. Maisie
22. Adeline **
23. Genevieve
24. Seraphina
25. Beatrice
26. Lucy
27. Aurora
28. Rose
29. Scarlett **
30. Elizabeth
31. Ava
32. Elodie
33. Lila **
34. Nora
35. Grace
36. Emma
37. Willa
38. Clementine
39. Matilda
40. Eloise
41. Caroline
42. Clara
43. Finn
44. Aurelia
45. Arabella
46. Eliza
47. Poppy
48. Ella
49. Sophia
50. Iris
51. Ruby **
52. Mila
53. Josephine
54. Harlow
55. Aria
56. Audrey
57. Isabella
58. Wren
59. Quinn
60. Cordelia **
61. Chloe
62. Mae
63. Emily
64. Luna
65. Rowan
66. Mia
67. Stella
68. Emmeline
69. Ellie **
70. Juliet
71. Merida
72. Anna
73. Lily
74. Olive
75. Margaret
76. Piper
77. Avery
78. Jane
79. Sadie
80. Lydia
81. Esme
82. Everly
83. Gemma
84. Willow
85. Maya
86. Frances
87. Louisa
88. Elsa *
89. Ada
90. Lola
91. Phoebe
92. Kinsley
93. Zara
94. Madeline
95. Hannah
96. James
97. Delilah
98. Mabel
99. Emmett
100. Hadley
*New entries to Top 100 **Moving steeply up the list
I really like imagining “Hey There Delilah” as “Hey There Khaleesi.” Hey there Khaleesi, what’s it like in Cincinnati…
Imogen? What the hell is that, a type of gas?
When Imogen poots, it clears a room!
Seriously. Failed attempt at imagine, perhaps?
It’s actually my Grandma’s name, but I’d never before heard of anyone else having it until recently
it’s an old english name.
stop thinking about 40s you assholes.
We’re just going to ignore “Katnips” at #14 for the girls?
right? fuck andrew
And George Carlin use to think “Dylan” was a pussy name.
Dylan is going to be the one mopping the floor with these sissies.
Or four of the five best rappers in the world.
“DJANGO IS NOW MORE POPULAR THAN ANDREW.”
Might as well start with the baby name list, cause it’s damn sure gonna be the case later on.
Yes
Naw, they said this is based off page views, not actual naming. This is just self promotion for the site and white people love giving those clicks and being surprised at what other white people clicked
“The 2014 popular baby names list is based on the number of views each name attracted on Nameberry.”
So, all those people who were thinking “What the fuck is an ‘Imogen’ and clicked on that page to find out count towards making it a popular name?
WTF?
Asher Roth is way more popular than I knew.
My cat’s name is Charlie. Apparently, he has a more normal name than like 90% of babies born this year.
Good job, America.
I have a Mr. B. That’s a better name than almost anything on that list. Then again, his formal name is Sebastian, which mistakenly implies a quiet dignity.
@MonkeyButt The only thing “Sebastian” implies to me is that your cat is a small, red crab with a caribbean accent and a penchant for song.
Mine are Bebe and Clara, which seemed like fairly cutesy kitty names until a women turned up at my work with two human children called Honey and Cinnamon. The human/pet name divide has been rendered meaningless.
Hoping to get two cats named Brian and Kevin.
“The 2014 popular baby names list is based on the number of views each name attracted on Nameberry, out of a total of more than 100 million page views, for the first half of the year. Rather than a measure of what people named their babies in the past”
Third paragraph, fella.
Atticus particularly bugs me.
LOOK AT ME, I’M SO LITERARY, I NAMED MY KID AFTER A CHARACTER FROM A BOOK THAT EVERYONE HAS TO READ.
The chances of getting a callback from a submitted resume are silent!
/rimshot
“Django Smith?”
“Here.”
“Django Jefferson?”
“Here.”
“Django Leibowitz? Django Leibowitz?”
“Um, I think he’s at the orthodontist.”
“Thank you, Django. Django Wu?”
“Here.”
Django the Jew.
Does that mean The Mighty Feklahr can change His name to ‘Matthias Django Lilleg’???
OMFG! Burnsy, the first of us to have a son must name him ‘Jack Burton Lastname’. No one would fuck with that kid!!!
The second one gets ‘Levar Burton’.
@Feklhr LeVar.
Patty, it accomplishes the 2-for-1 white superiority whammy of showing you’re literary and NOT RACIST by naming your kid after the white hero of To Kill A Mockingbird. If only the name could somehow show off your sense of style in liking “rustic” things that you purchased for 800% more than they’re worth at pottery barn. That would be the trifecta.
Naming your kid after a Jewish bible character is rad!
Source: Scottish/Cherokee and named Joshua, thanks Dad
I have a neighbor who’s a nurse. She told me once that while she was doing her Obstetrics rotation in nursing school a woman named her baby Gonorrhea, but pronounced it Goh-NOR-e-uh. Talk about being cursed from birth.
LeMONjello
OrANejello
I think it’s unfair to put Oliver on that list. It’s a real name, like Henry or John or William.
Ok, please keep the caveat in mind – this list is complete bullshit, created by a bullshit website that is just compiling stats of its own page views. This list has no basis in reality. The social security administration does actually keep and publish the real stats. No sign of Django yet.
Just sayin.
[www.ssa.gov]
There have been some really stupid baby names in my circle of friends recently. There is an Asher (barely a name), there is a Baylen (not a name), and now a Tynlee (also not a name). Fortunately there is also a Charlotte and an Eleanor and an Ian, proving that not all of my friends lost their damn minds when they popped out a baby.
Asher is yet another name swiped from the Old Testament, like Daniel, Jacob and Begat.
Sadly, i know a guy that named his kid Asher, after the character in the game Sacrifice, which is still based on the biblical character name, but he didn’t know that at the time. He just got “lucky” as his wife called it.
It was an interesting night when I told her where he really got the name from. Yes, I am a dick.
I can already picture their facebook albums. Kid gets potty trained? “Django Undiapered”. Out of time out? “Django Unpunished”. Develops a learning disability? “Parents Unmarried”.
It’s pronounced Ssholes. The A is silent.
Atticus is the dumbest fucking name.
Django Black Dynamite Obama would be the ultimate “Fuck you, white people” name.
All my stupid fucking friends have named their kids one of these godforsaken names.
Anyone who names their kid Asher needs to be beaten to death by somone named Atticus.
I beat these Django halfwits to the punch 16 years ago when I named my son Raoul Duke. The boy is well on his way to becoming a doctor of journalism. I’m sure some of these young gunslingers will make excellent bounty hunters.