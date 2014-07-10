Holy Hell, People Are Naming Their Sons ‘Django’ Now

Burnsy already covered Nameberry’s recently-released list of 2014’s top 100 baby names and while there’s endless material there, one name in particular stood out: Django. Almost certainly a product of Quentin Tarantino’s 2012 slavesploitation masterpiece, “Django” made number 46 on the list. Which may not seem that popular in a vacuum, but consider this: “Andrew” was number 48. DJANGO IS NOW MORE POPULAR THAN ANDREW.

The craziest thing about this is that we’re raising a generation of children that won’t even have to explain that the D is silent.

“Django” wasn’t even a new entry or a fast riser. It’s just holding steady, like it’s been there for years. God help us when the creatively-spelled versions take over and we start getting D’Jangos and Dgeangos and Jncos.

“Popular” may be a bit of a misnomer, however, as the list wasn’t compiled using actual birth certificates. It was “based on the number of views each name attracted on Nameberry.”

Oh thank God.

Also making the list, five slots higher than “Django” was the clearly ‘Point Break’-inspired “Bodhi.” God help some poor kid named Bodhi if I’m ever the teacher in his class. No matter what he asked, I’d just pretend not to hear and keep saying “Speak in to the microphone, Squidbrain!”

No way that would ever get old.

Here are the lists, via Huffington Post:

Boys

1. Asher
2. Declan
3. Atticus
4. Finn
5. Oliver
6. Henry
7. Silas
8. Jasper
9. Milo
10. Jude
11. Ezra
12. Emmett
13. Harper
14. Leo
15. Owen
16. Levi
17. James
18. Rowan
19. Felix
20. Miles
21. Sebastian
22. Liam
23. Sawyer
24. Jack
25. Theodore
26. Beckett **
27. Wyatt **
28. Hudson
29. Evelyn
30. Kai
31. Ethan
32. William
33. Benjamin
34. Soren **
35. Eli
36. Caleb
37. Flynn
38. Noah
39. Quinn
40. Julian
41. Bodhi **
42. Archer **
43. Oscar
44. Everett
45. Alexander
46. Django
47. August
48. Andrew
49. Josiah
50. Dashielle
51. Zachary
52. Christian
53. Kieran
54. Luca
55. Luke
56. Elliot
57. Charlie
58. Elijah
59. Hugo
60. Thomas
61. Ryder
62. Isaac
63. Theo
64. Jacob
65. Rhys
66. Lucas
67. Callum
68. Arthur
69. Gabriel
70. Samuel
71. Zane
72. Nico
73. Micah
74. Avery
75. Dylan
76. Ryker
77. Roman
78. Nathaniel
79. Jackson
80. Greyson
81. George
82. Knox **
83. Rory
84. Ronan
85. Xavier
86. Daniel
87. John
88. Finley
89. Emerson
90. Aiden
91. Harrison
92. Simon
93. Nolan
94. Charles
95. Axel *
96. Tristan
97. Arlo
98. Beau
99. Jonah
100. Max

Girls

1. Imogen
2. Charlotte
3. Isla
4. Cora
5. Penelope
6. Violet
7. Amelia
8. Eleanor
9. Harper
10. Claire
11. Alice
12. Adelaide
13. Hazel
14. Katniss
15. Olivia
16. Evangeline
17. Ivy
18. Khaleesi *
19. Maeve
20. Evelyn
21. Maisie
22. Adeline **
23. Genevieve
24. Seraphina
25. Beatrice
26. Lucy
27. Aurora
28. Rose
29. Scarlett **
30. Elizabeth
31. Ava
32. Elodie
33. Lila **
34. Nora
35. Grace
36. Emma
37. Willa
38. Clementine
39. Matilda
40. Eloise
41. Caroline
42. Clara
43. Finn
44. Aurelia
45. Arabella
46. Eliza
47. Poppy
48. Ella
49. Sophia
50. Iris
51. Ruby **
52. Mila
53. Josephine
54. Harlow
55. Aria
56. Audrey
57. Isabella
58. Wren
59. Quinn
60. Cordelia **
61. Chloe
62. Mae
63. Emily
64. Luna
65. Rowan
66. Mia
67. Stella
68. Emmeline
69. Ellie **
70. Juliet
71. Merida
72. Anna
73. Lily
74. Olive
75. Margaret
76. Piper
77. Avery
78. Jane
79. Sadie
80. Lydia
81. Esme
82. Everly
83. Gemma
84. Willow
85. Maya
86. Frances
87. Louisa
88. Elsa *
89. Ada
90. Lola
91. Phoebe
92. Kinsley
93. Zara
94. Madeline
95. Hannah
96. James
97. Delilah
98. Mabel
99. Emmett
100. Hadley

*New entries to Top 100 **Moving steeply up the list

I really like imagining “Hey There Delilah” as “Hey There Khaleesi.” Hey there Khaleesi, what’s it like in Cincinnati…

