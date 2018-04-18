‘I Feel Pretty’ Is Amy Schumer’s ‘Elf’

#Amy Schumer #Filmdrunk Reviews
Senior Editor
04.18.18 5 Comments

STX Films

On Chris Rock’s Bigger and Blacker special, one of his more memorable bits describes our general unhappiness with ourselves. “We live in a society where no one likes who the f*ck they are. Nobody likes who the f*ck they are — except fat black women. Fat black women don’t give a f*ck what you think. She’s going out on Friday night. She got an outfit on. That shit match. She’s like, ‘I’m sexy. I am sex-y, yes, I am! I am the sexiest motherf*cker here tonight!'”

The plot of the new Amy Schumer vehicle I Feel Pretty, written and directed by rom-com veterans Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, is that fashion-and-beauty-obsessed Renee Bennett (Schumer) begins the movie as your average, hating-the-f*ck-she-is American, but, through the magic of high concept, becomes the equivalent of Chris Rock’s proverbial fat black woman — who knows she’s sexy and doesn’t care what you think. It relies on body-swap movie tropes to ask what it’d be like if you could become your ideal self through simple self-delusion, a sort of Shallow Hal turned inward.

I Free Pretty is surprisingly resonant for a high concept light comedy, offering all the catharsis of watching someone truly discover herself and own it, as well as the awkwardness and pain of watching someone needlessly tear herself down and self-sabotage. Have you ever been in a room with someone while they list off all their perceived inadequacies? It’s the most uncomfortable feeling in the world. Or experienced the magnetism of someone supremely comfortable in their own skin? It’s wonderful. I Feel Pretty offers both, and it’s a bit of an emotional roller coaster.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Amy Schumer#Filmdrunk Reviews
TAGSABBY KOHNAMY SCHUMERFILMDRUNK REVIEWSI feel prettyMARC SILVERSTEIN

What To Listen To

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 7 hours ago 2 Comments
The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 1 day ago 8 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 2 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 4 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

04.13.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP