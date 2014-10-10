Important Frotcast News: Matt Lieb Is In A Yogurt Commercial

In case you thought Matt Lieb was just being cute when he talked about being knee deep in yogurt at a New York hotel earlier this week when he told us about his chance meeting with Bob Zmuda, we now have proof that the mustache don’t lie. Here’s the FilmDrunk Frotcast‘s own irregular regular holding it down in a campaign to #StopSadBreakfast.
I don’t know about you, but I’m pretty proud that the guy I shared an RV and a bed with (it was gross) while filming our Juggalo Documentary is now Chobani’s choice to teach America to yogurt. I think it goes without saying, now more than ever, THE POWER OF THE FROTCAST IS REAL. I really wish this commercial was just Matt sinking in quicksand while a hot girl poured yogurt on his face. Some day.
The internet is so weird. I’ve never met Matt and never will but my heart is exploding with pride that this stranger I’ve heard of now has a job on onine ads I’ll most likely skip.
Same. Way to go Matt—you’re the best pretend friend a guy could ever have.
i almost texted my parents to watch it
haha… it’s that same mentality that got me to start watching community. i was like “oh, its the black dude from those comedy videos!”
Will this yogurt make me poop like Jamie Lee Curtis tho?
Waiting for Schnitzel Bob to expand on the details of this development.
I’m unbelievably tempted, since Matt’s posting has been sparse these past few weeks, but I think I have to stick to only posting when he posts. A parasite doesn’t live without its host.
Darn. While I think it’s cool that Matt is getting work (and maybe a little slice of fame?) I clicked on the link thinking, hmm… I wonder what Schnitzel Bob is gonna write.
The line readying of “here’s the problem with a brown banana, it’s muuushy” was so god damned funny I had to stop the video because I was choking on my lunch from surprise laughter.
[www.youtube.com]
YES!!!
I want Matt to become the next big comedian spokesman, like that apple dude, but with yogurt.
It’s really hard to explain exactly why this makes me so happy, but it really does. Matt’s responsible for one of the most insightful pieces I’ve seen on Uproxx in a long time when he wrote about addiction after Robin Williams’ death, so it’s awesome to see him finding success.
There’s been a bit of hostility towards the comments section lately, but there’s a bizarre connection to people you’ve never met from reading the site and listening along to poop jokes, ball cancer and Kickstarters for, what’s it been now, seven years or so? Longer? Christ. Maybe I need to get off the internet for a while.
In any case, way to go Lieb. I will go have some yogurt now in your honor.
<3
This is great! It’ll be great to be smug in a few years about knowing Matt’s work from before his big yogurt commercial break. Of course, I assume Matt’s the new Joel McHale from Burger King commercials, and not the new Dr. Dr. Galacawicz guy.
I never knew you could squeeze THAT much hipster into one mustache.
Wow, I signed in specifically to rip on Underball, and by the time I did the comment was gone. This is an efficiently run comments section!
Aw man, is Underball banned? He’s my favorite shitty commenter.
Not banned. Vince is just a giant pussy who deletes things he doesn’t like
Or maybe you’re just an asshole.
Never said I wasn’t.
I delete comments that make me tired and that I know will make other people tired and discourage having a fun comments section.
The Mighty Feklahr approves of this post. His breakfast will NOT be sad today! Qapla!
Fuck yeah Matt! Ride with me!
Mandy is a fool.
For my pleasure.
For my pleasure.
No more taking the bus for Matt.
Ride with me! Ride with me! Ride with me! Ride with me!
We’ll all look back on this day as the dawn of the Age of Lieb. I’m so unreasonably proud of someone I’ve never met.
I am irrationally happy for you Matt. You should post something on how you got discovered and what it’s like to be rolling in that sweet, sweet ‘Gurt cash.
So, he’s officially a professional yogurt slinger?
Congrats, have some business cards made to that effect.
Wow, A big congratulations for Lieb. Just for shits and giggles I re-listened to the first appearance of Lieb on Frotcast 90. Just as funny back then.
I hope you use your fame to find the quicksand pit of your dreams amigo.
Next stop: Martin Scorsese! See you at the Oscars, Matt. Also, now i want a yogurt.
We are privy to a great becoming!
Behold the White Dragon.
er, the Probiotic Dragon? Breakfast Dragon? Dat ‘Gurt Life Dragon?
imma start referring to yogurt as “dat gurt” from here on out. my girlfriend is gonna hate me. thank you so much.
Weird . . . goes down strange . . . sounds like Lieb to me from all the schnitzelBob stories we’ve been privileged to read.
But seriously, this is pretty cool, congrats :)
Real talk: every time I see Matt in a video, I’m uncomfortable with how much I notice how piercing his eyes are.
Every person in this commercial wishes Chris Cornell was right behind Lieb to summon the mythical Spoon Man.
This is Gary from Freemont. I think Matt Lieb did a great job in that commercial. Also, Newtown was an inside job and Obama is a communist. This is Gray from Freemont.
He sounds like a man who truly believes in what he is doing. Applause sir. And whats the deal with the blonde who was seriously close to spilling her danish, you bang her out or what?
Aww thanks you guys. This comment section fills my heart with joy. You guys are all so friggin rad and supportive. Frotcast listeners are the greatest people on the planet. It’s been a pleazure to have you ride with me since Frotcast 90.
Aw and I was going to post a comment calling you a corporate shill and saying you had sold out your comedic, counter-culture principles for a double-handful of yogurt-stained Benjamins, but now I’m ashamed I even had those thoughts.
Can we appropriate #belieber?
Chobani’s Jabroni!
What charity are you giving to? If you aren’t, it helps nothing. Pig.
Young Terry Richardson is unrecognizable without his dick out.
I just came to the startling realization of how sad my breakfast was this morning.