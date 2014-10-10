Important Frotcast News: Matt Lieb Is In A Yogurt Commercial

Time to put down the stale muffins & soggy cereal. See the Chobani Oats #StopSadBreakfast mission here: https://t.co/rsaxvHvT18 — Chobani (@Chobani) October 8, 2014

In case you thought Matt Lieb was just being cute when he talked about being knee deep in yogurt at a New York hotel earlier this week when he told us about his chance meeting with Bob Zmuda, we now have proof that the mustache don’t lie. Here’s the FilmDrunk Frotcast‘s own irregular regular holding it down in a campaign to #StopSadBreakfast.

I don’t know about you, but I’m pretty proud that the guy I shared an RV and a bed with (it was gross) while filming our Juggalo Documentary is now Chobani’s choice to teach America to yogurt. I think it goes without saying, now more than ever, THE POWER OF THE FROTCAST IS REAL. I really wish this commercial was just Matt sinking in quicksand while a hot girl poured yogurt on his face. Some day.