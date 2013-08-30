Important Late-Breaking News: Kurt Russell Might Be Joining 'Fast And Furious 7'

I don’t know if there’s any validity to this, but I like to think that The Expendables and Fast and Furious franchises are having one big pissing contest over which of them can keep adding the bigger names in action movie stardom. Earlier this month, UFC women’s champ Ronda Rousey became the first thespian to actually break down the barriers between the two films, when she announced that she’d be starring in Fast and Furious 7 in addition to The Expendables 3. Then we learned that Universal’s balls swelled to maximum capacity when it offered Denzel Washington the role of the next villain, much like the guy that we all love who appeared at the end of Fast and Furious 6.
Well, Universal couldn’t get Washington, but they may have someone who almost rivals him in awesomeness, as Variety is reporting that Kurt Russell is “eyeing” the role of the next bad guy. I’m just going to assume that this is happening and there’s only one vehicle that he needs to be driving in this film…
The Pork Chop Express must ride again, Universal. The Pork Chop Express must ride again.
i like ronda rousey, but her voice is pretty silly
“Hey, Jack Burton all right? He’s trying to take a sip from his beer but you can see his hand kinda twitching.”
*Sad sigh* “It’s all in the reflexes.”
Almost rivals him in awesomeness?!? Kurt Russell has been awesome since before Denzel could spell awesome. Do you see people dressing up as Denzel characters at ComicCon? Two different ones? Most people couldn’t even name two characters Denzel has played.
This news makes me hyperventilate I’m so happy.
There should be more Kurt Russell in everything
Totally.
If this movie turns out to be a crossover with Big Trouble in Little China the Internet would implode causing the world to be plunged into chaos…
If after 6 movies they made a drastic drama jump to supernatural camp like some sort of long con Dusk ’til Dawn I’d be about as happy as a human being has ever been.
The Pork Chop Express blasting through a row of cars? I’m in.
I hope it will be a crossover of Fast & Furious and Death Proof. Having Stuntman Mike f**k up every heist job the crew get into by smashing his car into them in frontcollisions for two hours would be magical.
“Earlier this month, UFC women’s champ Ronda Rousey became the first thespian to actually break down the barriers between the two films, when she announced that she’d be starring in Fast and Furious 7 in addition to The Expendables 3.”
That is incorrect. You’re forgetting about Jason Statham.
Ooooooh. Burn.
This would be awesome because Kurt Russell is better than everyone in either franchise (He needs to be in Expendables 3, too).
A
This place needs an edit function.
He also needs to be introduced with someone saying they heard he was dead.
All I ask is that every one of his lines be taken straight from Tombstone.