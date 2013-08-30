Important Late-Breaking News: Kurt Russell Might Be Joining 'Fast And Furious 7'

I don’t know if there’s any validity to this, but I like to think that The Expendables and Fast and Furious franchises are having one big pissing contest over which of them can keep adding the bigger names in action movie stardom. Earlier this month, UFC women’s champ Ronda Rousey became the first thespian to actually break down the barriers between the two films, when she announced that she’d be starring in Fast and Furious 7 in addition to The Expendables 3. Then we learned that Universal’s balls swelled to maximum capacity when it offered Denzel Washington the role of the next villain, much like the guy that we all love who appeared at the end of Fast and Furious 6.

Well, Universal couldn’t get Washington, but they may have someone who almost rivals him in awesomeness, as Variety is reporting that Kurt Russell is “eyeing” the role of the next bad guy. I’m just going to assume that this is happening and there’s only one vehicle that he needs to be driving in this film…

The Pork Chop Express must ride again, Universal. The Pork Chop Express must ride again.