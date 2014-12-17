In Honor Of ‘Exodus’: 10 Other Lame Defenses Of Whitewashing

Getty Image

Most of you are familiar by now with Ridley Scott’s pretty racist defense of his pretty racist casting of Exodus. For those of who aren’t, or would love a cheerful reminder, Scott argued that the reason he hired only white leads for his Bible-based movie had everything to do with raci– sorry, tax rebates:

“I can’t mount a film of this budget, where I have to rely on tax rebates in Spain, and say that my lead actor is Mohammad so-and-so from such-and-such,” Scott says. “I’m just not going to get it financed. So the question doesn’t even come up.”

It feels too easy to pick apart Scott’s statement (Mohammed so-and-so? The question didn’t even come up? Dude, you’re asking for it). And thankfully, most of the media, minus the three predictable lunatics on everyone’s Facebook page, came together to condemn the director. From Vince: “only the most historical context ignorant Logic Bro could fail to understand the implications of whitewashing and blackface.” From Mashable: “The whitewashed cast of Exodus is irresponsible – and its own demise.” From my grandma: “Please stop sending me these links I cannot open them.”

The problem with excoriating Scott, however, is that we displace the whole problem onto an individual, forgetting the culture that enables him. Just as Exodus joins a very long line of whitewashed movies, Scott joins a very large family of people in Hollywood (some of whom are otherwise very nice!) defending it. It’s so much easier for us to look at Scott as an outlier than to examine all the ways we as a culture and Hollywood as an industry have allowed movies like these to be made, and dudes like these to make them.

Whitewashing comes in multiple forms, some of them more explicit than others. On its simplest level, it involves the replacement of roles intended for people of color by white actors – usually for bogus reasons related to profitability, accessibility, the “appeal” of Christian Bale. Sure, it’s theoretically possible for Angelina Jolie to play a good Cleopatra, but in an industry where minorities are underrepresented by a factor of 3 to 1 in all read roles, you can’t help but tweet about it. Real history is replaced by real actors committing real voyeurism. Whitewashing also includes racebending (sometimes the two are even used interchangeably), a process where directors/producers strategically alter a character’s race, often grotesquely (i.e. blackface). While Scott is our most recent – and unsentimental – whitewasher, he joins a long line of people who, consciously or unconsciously, have defended the practice. Cool!

Still, it’s a trifle unfair to blame one single individual for the terrible things they’ve said, so in the interest of fairness, here’s a long list of individuals and the terrible things they’ve said. None of these people are bad people per se (with the exception of Christian Bale) but all are implicated in supporting an industry hell bent on not supporting others. And to keep things current, I’ve decided to only discuss movies made in the last thirty years. That doesn’t excuse Laurence Olivier’s Othello or Al Jolson’s Jazz Singer. But these movies were all products of a time that openly embraced whitewashing (in 1928, the Harlem-based Amsterdam News said of Jolson: “every colored performer is proud of him”). Now, I’m happy to say, we live in a time where whitewashing is at least considered a problem by most major publications, some minor blogs, and absolutely no Fox execs.

AHEM. The list:

The Last Airbender (2010)

For those of you unfamiliar with the critically acclaimed Airbender (currently rocking a 6% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes), the story is based on the Nickelodeon cartoon Avatar, set in a “fantastical Asian world.” The only problem with the “fantastical Asian world” part of Airbender is that there is no “fantastical Asian world” just “three Caucasian leads” and one Asian villain (Dev Patel). Shyamalan, who is Asian himself, directed, but his background appeared to have no (positive) effect on casting choices. The movie was subject to intense criticism both from the Asian-American community and critics everywhere, including lunatics at the Post. From Jackson Rathbone, a white actor and one of the movie’s main protagonists:

I think it’s one of those things where I pull my hair up, shave the sides, and I definitely need a tan.

Further comment would be gratuitous on all of our parts.