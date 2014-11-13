In Honor Of ‘Jingle All The Way 2’: 9 More Hilarious Holiday Movie Ideas For Larry The Cable Guy

Earlier this year, we were pretty shocked to hear that Jingle All the Way 2 was being made and would have absolutely nothing to do with Sinbad, let alone Arnold Schwarzenegger. But what really floored us was the fact that not only was the sequel to the beloved 1996 holiday comedy being made by the WWE’s movie production company, but it stars Larry the Cable Guy. Through the following months, we eventually forgot all about the film, until it blew our minds all over again last month with the release of a teaser that revealed almost nothing except for a new “twist” on a joke that was already mastered in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Originality be damned, because Jingle All the Way 2 is available for pre-sale on Amazon right now, and there’s no fighting the next step in the immortality of Larry the Cable Guy.
This sort of concept is nothing new for the Blue Collar comic, who has built an empire on a fake accent and sleeveless flannel shirts. In 2012, Larry filled Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s shoes in the straight-to-DVD film The Tooth Fairy 2, and in the process he basically told Hollywood and the rest of the world, “F*ck y’all, pay me enough and I’ll do ANYTHING.” You can make fun of him, bash him, destroy him and even ignore him, but the bottom line remains that Larry the Cable Guy makes a lot of money to turn the lowest hanging fruits into the cheapest laughs. He will, as his fans shout back at him, git-r-dun.
But there’s nothing wrong with that. People love Larry the Cable Guy, and I refuse to sit here and be one of those smarmy hipsters who craps all over a beloved comic anymore, just because I happen to think he’s about as funny as being pepper sprayed. So instead of being part of the problem, I want to encourage Larry’s success by pitching some new holiday movie ideas for him in the form of movie posters that I created. I think some of these have the potential to make hundreds of dollars. Maybe even thousands.
The East’r Funny: Larry the Cable Guy stars as Skeeter Bulge, a failing stand-up comic who takes a gig as a mall Easter Bunny only to realize that he has become… the ACTUAL EASTER BUNNY. Can Larry hide all of the eggs AND make it in time for the big open mic show? He’ll need the help of his talking chicks, that’s for sure.
Yum Kippur: After he crashes his monster food truck, the Grill-R-Yum, into a Jewish youth center, chef Rodney AuJus is ordered to serve time as the cook. It turns out that he can make a heck of a seuda hamafseket, but can he help one family actually avoid food? It’s gonna be a long night for the Farbsteins, and especially their pet pig, played by Maxwell from the Geico commercials.
Groundhog Dad: Chevy Ford is a stay-at-home dad with too many things on his plate, including taking care of his SIX BABIES. However, things get even zanier when he wakes up one morning and realizes… he’s turned into Punxsutawney Phil! There’ll be six more weeks of winter and a load of laughs.
Tyler Perry presents Brothers From Another Mother’s Day: Using the amazing technology displayed in Little Man, Larry and Shaquille O’Neal play babies abandoned together at the same foster home, and it just so happens to be run by Madea. Will these unlikely brothers be separated or can someone find it in their hearts to give them the same forever home?
How about a live version of It’s a Wonderful Life where there’s no Clarence and he just jumps off the fucking bridge?
I would watch all of these.
A remake of Buried only all he’s left with is a lighter and a gas tank. Burial at sea just to be safe.
what if Larry the Cable Guy wakes up one day to discover that he’s… a carrot!
You beat me to it Good Sir.
Or a stapler!
12 Years A Slob
The Dallas Gun Buyers Club
Life Of Pie
All Larry wants for Christmas are his two shirt sleeves. His two shirt sleeves, his two shirt sleeves.
Also The Cable Guy 2 has to be in the works.
I want him to play Todd Burpo in the lifetime movie “The man who sold God’s screenplay”.
Larry the Cable Guy and Kevin James, in association with Happy Madison present:
Paul Blart and Larry the Cable Guy in:
Beauty and the Feast
A David Spade production featuring Dane Cook.
Larry (Larry the Cable Guy) and Paul Blart (Kevin James) are a couple of slacker ex-mall cops who were recently fired from their jobs as zoo keepers for feeding the monkeys hot dogs. But Thanksgiving is coming up and they don’t have anywhere to go!
The two scheme to have Thanksgiving dinner at the mansion of J.Q. Kraftdinnah (Dane Cook), a notoriously reclusive German baron who, rumor has it, is desperate for a wife. They decide that their ticket in is by pretending to be a pair of lost, sexy singles! Meanwhile, the baron’s loyal butler, Jeevish (Peter Dante) is suspicious of the pair. Will they get dinner? Will Kraftdinnah get married? Will Jeevish reveal everything? Find out this winter!
This is so crazy it might just work.
Shut up and take my 90 minutes when this gets to cable!
The name Chevy Ford made me laugh harder than I probably should’ve.
But yeah, these sound like hot garbage. Still, I might give Jingle All the Way 2 a look. No way it’s worse than the first movie.
Do you work for a distributor, or are you just a really easygoing dude?
The second one. “Jingle All the Way” irritates the piss out of me.
Can I just say that I would buy a published collection of Burnsy’s photoshops?
I’m still waiting for the hardbound coffee table book of his White House Down storyboards.