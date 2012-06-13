International Trailer for Django Unchained: Christoph Waltz is a dentist

Following the domestic trailer that was released last week, The Weinstein Company has released a trailer for Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained for the international markets, which you can watch below. The two trailers are mostly pretty similar, but this new one does have a few new wrinkles, such as…
- We find out Christoph Waltz’s character is not simply a bounty hunter, but a bounty hunter posing as a dentist.
- We get to see a glimpse of Calvin Candie’s (Leonardo DiCaprio) infamous “gladiator-style slave battles.”
- Samuel L. Jackson! (Of course Samuel L. Jackson is in this, Samuel L. Jackson is in everything).
And in this version, Django’s slave driver says simply “no sale,” instead of “last chance, fancy pants.” I’d like to think that was to avoid offending the fancy pants market, which we all know is a much bigger force in Europe.
[Hat tip: RopeofSilicon]
In Europe, a dentist is typically an out of work drunk.
It’s true, the pants over here are incredibly fancy.
Extremely excited for this movie. Also Jamie Foxx’s line, “I like the way you die, boy” is made all the better in his awesome blue get-up
I’m bet he said the exact same thing to the tailor who made it for him.
That outhouse also has wheels on it, and therefore is probably a traveling apothecary wagon.
Yeah. You briefly see that at the beginning of the first trailer.
Or the worlds first porto potty
I thought it was a wagon shaped like a giant beer mug, and thought Mel Brooks from Robin Hood: Men In Tights had invaded the movie.
Madea rip-off.
Also Jamie Foxx’s ?uestlove hair is the frickin best. Can more black guys grow their hair out? Guys? Why are you all ignoring me?
The guy at the end who asks “What’s your name?” The star of the 1960s spaghetti western “Django.”
as covered here:
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Shyamalan: “I’ve always had a fancy pants sensibility to my movies…”