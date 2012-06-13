International Trailer for Django Unchained: Christoph Waltz is a dentist

Following the domestic trailer that was released last week, The Weinstein Company has released a trailer for Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained for the international markets, which you can watch below. The two trailers are mostly pretty similar, but this new one does have a few new wrinkles, such as…

We find out Christoph Waltz’s character is not simply a bounty hunter, but a bounty hunter posing as a dentist.

We get to see a glimpse of Calvin Candie’s (Leonardo DiCaprio) infamous “gladiator-style slave battles.”

Samuel L. Jackson! (Of course Samuel L. Jackson is in this, Samuel L. Jackson is in everything).

And in this version, Django’s slave driver says simply “no sale,” instead of “last chance, fancy pants.” I’d like to think that was to avoid offending the fancy pants market, which we all know is a much bigger force in Europe.

[Hat tip: RopeofSilicon]