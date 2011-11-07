It’s knuckle-puck time! Stifler’s hockey movie has a trailer

We saw a sizzle reel a while back, and now we’ve got a full trailer for Goon**, the hockey enforcer movie starring Seann William Scott and Jay Baruchel (not to be confused with Hit Somebody, the Kevin Smith hockey enforcer movie that also had Scott attached to star at one point). The plot is that Seann William Scott goes to a local hockey game as a spectator and beats up the opposing team’s enforcer, and then gets recruited by the team himself, even though he can’t skate or shoot or deke or fiffle or any of the other things hockey players do. He’s actually a lot like Kenan Thompson’s character in The Mighty Ducks 2, only instead of a knuckle puck, he uses his actual knuckles to punch people. It’s a shame, society has gotten so violent since ’94. Yet another reason we need you now more than ever, Gordon Bombay.
So it’s a cross between D2 and Rookie of the Year, basically. Things I learned from this trailer:
- Dumb guys are good at fighting
- Fighters are good at hockey
- Hockey fighters like beer
- Beer chicks like hockey fighters
Also, I think a good comeback to “I like hockey players” would’ve been, “Oh yeah? Well I like tonsil hockey!” BOOM! High five that bitch and go straight to the makin’ out.
I also enjoyed the line “For the first time in my life, I feel like I’m a part of something!” It’s funny, because people in real life are always saying that.
[via JoBlo]
**Trivia: though it means “Colin Hanks” in the states, “goon” is also a Canadian word meaning hockey enforcer.
Relevant: “It’s knuckle puck time!”
“For the first time in my life, I feel like I’m a part of something!”
Efforts to turn Human Centipede into a more upbeat and family friendly franchise met with a mixed reception.
Kevin Smith lost interest when he found out that in hockey, “icing” is not cake-related.
I am glad that the guy at the end informed me that they were not playing Baseball. lol sports
Why do movies still use 555 numbers? It made sense when getting a phone number involved Ma Bell and rotary phones and shit, but it doesn’t seem like that big a deal to have dozens of viewers call your $10 7-11 prepaid cell.
We now return you to our regularly scheduled babydick jokes.
1) Isn’t this just Slap Shot from the view of the Hanson’s?
2) Re: D2, All the brothers in South Central play hockey, of course.
Sean Astin and Sean William Scott spit-roast Jennifer Grey in Goonie, Baby, Goon.
Will the red band trailer have a part when he drinks a Gatorade with cum in it?
“This is not fucking baseball?”…..flips to page 374 of the Kama Sutra….”Excuse me sir…it appears this IS fucking baseball, see, right here, you can see it in the diagram, bus and everything”
People will say that this glorifies violence, but the trailer that really makes me want to hit somebody is the 9/11 one with Tom Hanks and the kid with the rock.
/War Horse has already caused two fatalities upon which I cannot comment.
As the guy who comments on a movie blog using a profile picture of a hockey fight, can i just say:
1. Yes this movie looks terrible.
2. Yes, as commenter “on Turt” pointed out it is just slap shot minus all the other characters except one of the Hansons and Ogie Oglethorpe (with Liev Schriber’s rival goon character)
3. It doesn’t matter I’m gonna see this crap opening day.
PS the actor who played Ogie Oglethorpe in Slap Shot may have the greatest white dude afro of the 1970’s: [www.wearysloth.com]
The hoser in me wants to see this movie on opening day. The internet commenter in me wants to make a sarcastic remark about Sean William Scott’s career choices.
They both meet in my mom’s basement and are confused.
I kind of suspect that Seann William Scott is what would’ve happened to Ryan Reynolds if he hadn’t made himself all action hero-y to do Blade Trinity.
The Rundown is still awesome, though.
Saw this at TIFF. I enjoyed it – Jay Baruchel was annoying though. If you like seeing guys punch the fuck out of each other, go for it. Worse ways to spend your time.
Is that Ann from Arrested Development as his love interest?
I thought she was sexier on the show.
But then again, I’m also a pederast.
I will not watch this movie unless you pay me. What a dog of a film
Did they hire a downsey chick as the love interest?
Fantastic. It’s about time.
Not to be Debbie Downer, but isn’t this movie coming off the heels of a summer in which three NHL enforcers committed suicide because they got in so many fights in their life, that the combination of all the concussions and medication made them want to hang from a rope?