J.K. Simmons Will Gut You Like A Pig In The Trailer For ‘Whiplash’

Trigger warning: If you’ve ever had a father or some sort of father figure, you probably won’t want to watch this trailer without consulting your psychiatrist (unless, of course, your psychiatrist is your father figure – in which case you are completely f**ked.) The trailer is for the film “Whiplash” which was written and directed by Damien Chazelle. The film stars Miles Teller as a jazz drummer who suffers under the tutelage of a fearsome Jazz maestro, played by the incredibly talented J.K. Simmons. I first became of fan of J.K. Simmons while he was playing the role of the sadistic and surprisingly hilarious neo-Nazi Vern Schillinger on HBO’s Oz. Since then, he has had the misfortune of being placed in the “that great character-actor what’s-his-name” section of Hollywood’s rolodex. I’m hoping that this role will finally help him make that leap from character-actor to Hollywood acting titan that he so obviously deserves.
Well at least we know where the Mad About You kid ended up…
So Miles Teller is some weird time traveled fatter John Cusack clone right?
PTSD kicking in. Simmons is way too much like my college baseball coach. If he makes Teller drum till he pukes while slinging obscenity after obscenity at him, they may as well be the same person.
Replace drums with a basketball and I definitely had him as a coach
I thought we’d go our whole lives without having to read ‘Miles Teller is a Revelation.’
Steven.. ya blew it!
J.K. Simmons transformation into a turtle is almost complete.
The casting call for this movie was two words: “No chin.”
Paul Reiser? If you’re going to cast the best father figure in the biz, you have to have his other father figure be played by Kyle Chandler. For balance.
Maybe he has two dads?
Drumline for whitey
Mr. Hollands Bropus