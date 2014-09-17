Richard Harrow Will Drive Bejazzled Anglican Horses In Timur Bekmambetov’s ‘Ben-Hur’ Remake

Biblical epics have biblically bad reputations. The Ten Commandments, coming it at just under four hours, featured extensive use of Charlton Heston’s nipples/the passive voice, while the bloodthirsty Passion of The Christ included some old-school Anti-Semitism but absolutely zero: Neosporin. But now Jack Huston, aka Richard Harrow from Boardwalk Empire, has been (rumored to be, according to THR) cast in the remake of Ben-Hur, one of the better biblical epics, set to be directed by Wanted‘s Timur Bekmambetov.
Huston, who previously starred in American Hustle and Boardwalk Empire, is expected to play the lead role in Ben-Hur. Huston will be joining Morgan Freeman, fresh off his success in Dolphin Tale 2, and Bekmambetov, who directed the masterpiece Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter. John Ridley, the screenplay writer behind 12 Years: A Slave, will write the script here. It’s a perfect match, given that both movies closely follow the award-winning “painful and long” formula.
At just under a zillion hours, Ben-Hur is one of the most successful films and biblical epics of all time. In 1959, it won 11 out of 12 Academy Awards for which it was nominated. The movie became famous for both the amount it spent on costumes and the amount it pulled at the box office, making it one of the earliest and biggest blockbusters. People unfamiliar with the full-length movie may remember the famous scene where Judah drives a chariot. Since it’s directed by Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2016’s version will likely include Jack Huston in a unitard driving a Segway.
Ben-Hur is scheduled to be released February 16, 2016.
Good lord tell me this is a joke. There are some movies that just need to be left alone and this is one of them. I watched this movie a lot as a kid and made me appreciate good story telling and fairly good effects and action for the time. It’s also still one of my favorite revenge movies ever, I know that’s not the point of it, but damn it’s a great revenge tale. I wouldn’t even want a talented director to take this on, let alone a hack like this.
I assume everyone will have British accents as is the style with movies taking place back in time not in America.
A lot of the old Biblical movies cast Brits as Romans and Americans as Hebrews (instead of, you know, actually casting Italians and Jews).
First, the Ten Commandments is awesome. Once the plagues are over and they’re wandering around Sinai, it kinda drags, but everything involving Yul Brenner and Charleton Heston is epic.
Second, Ben-Hur isn’t a Biblical epic. That genre is called “swords-and-sandals” because they’re really not based on Bible stories. E.g., Ben-Hur, which was based on a book written by Lew Wallace in the late 1800s. But there were others at the time — Spartacus, Cleopatra — which had absolutely no Christian affiliation, and then ones like The Robe, The Silver Chalice, and Ben-Hur which were set around the time of Christ or just after but aren’t from the Bible.
There’s a pretty big Jesus tie-in with the movie, I think that’s why it’s considered a Biblical epic. I mean Ten Commandments took a few pages of the Bible and turned it into a 4 hour movie.
Since this is a Timur Bekmambetov flick, will there be a MacGuffin of Destiny/Fate? The Chariot of Destiny? LOL