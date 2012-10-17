TRAILER: Herzog & Tom Cruise in Bourne Ident- Uh, ‘Jack Reacher’

After the jump, it’s the new, full-length trailer for Jack Reacher, directed by badass Usual Suspects screenwriter Chris McQuarrie (his first since the underrated Way of the Gun) and starring Tom Cruise. The most interesting thing about it is that Werner Herzog plays the villain, something he was born to do (“Za stoopeedity uff za common cheecken eez overwhalemink”). The least interesting thing about it is… well, pretty much everything else. I love McQuarrie (even though he most recently wrote The Tourist and Valkyrie) and I know Jack Reacher is something of a beloved pulp novel hero, but honestly, how many more badass military guys on the run from the government do we need? BE CAREFUL, TEAM, THIS MAN IS DANGEROUS. Aren’t we like six Bourne movies deep by now? And if there’s going to be a protagonist who talks sh*t to bad guys over the phone, I’d just as soon it be Liam Neeson or Mel Gibson. Tom Cruise isn’t really the type of guy who intimidates you by being some gruff, ex-military hardass. If anything, he’s the type of guy who strongarms you into some kind of painfully-direct timeshare presentation with his uncomfortable sincerity. “Fine, fine, I’ll take a free personality test, Tom, just stop looking at me like that, Jesus.”
Opens December 21st. Relevant screengrab:
Hot women in your room is a typical sight when you wake up in Pittsburgh.
I don’t care, that ending with the ghost riding car was fucking amazing.
i agree
Damnit, growing up in St. Louis, whenever I see “Werner Herzog” I automatically think of [en.wikipedia.org]
Had 2 thoughts after watching this trailer…1) Rosamund Pike is not bad looking 2) Can’t wait for the inevitable porn parody…Jack Reach-Around
I expect nothing less than a physics-defying combination of circlejerks and reacharounds into the hand love revolutionizing Reacher Rounds.
Obligatory comment about how Tom is short and crazy.
I’m tired today.
C’mon, no love his Collateral performance? Have some faith, brother.
Fuck and yes. Also I kind of liked Valkyrie.
Jack Reacher is NOT on the run from the government. He is an Military Policeman that was mustered out when the military was reduced. He now wanders the country attracting trouble and kicking ass. He is 6’5″ and 260#. Tom Cruise is the size of Reacher’s STOOL after a meal of fine Kansas BBQ. The rest of the cast should be midgets and dwarves to maintain scale. Fuckin’ Hollywood!
If Jack Reacher’s not on the run from the government, why does the trailer open with a guy from the government giving a debriefing on Jack Reacher?
Because the sniper suspect said he would only talk to Jack Reacher.
I wouldn’t exactly say that Reacher is “on the run.” Nobody is actively looking for him, though by this point in the book series, he would have a lot of ‘splaining to do about several incidents.
He’s just walking the earth, like Caine from Kung Fu.
If they reanimated David Carradine for the lead role, I’d watch the hell out of that!
Only if they put an autoerotic asphyxiation scene in, though.
I mean it’s a semantic distinction. He usually ends up being hired or contacted by someone to do some sort of impossibly bad ass thing. He’s like a cross between what Vince said and the rogue cop who does things his own way.
Werner Herzog: “Za stoopeedity uff za common cheecken eez overwhalemink”
Tom Cruise: “Respect the cock!”
Mother of god, that is awesome.
Nominated, seconded and voted upon unanimously as the CotW winner. Lock it up.
Somewhat surprised that Taylor Kitsch isn’t in the lead role with this. This looks like the kind of underwhelming major movie he’s been groomed for. Then again Tom Cruise seems to excel in this capacity.
I did like how Morgan Freeman Jr shared his ballcap at the end of the clip.
The whole end scene of that trailer is goddamn amazing and if you disagree you should eat a bowl of hair because you are a dummy.
I love the books and Tom Cruise was a serious mistake in casting. He is too tiny to play Jack Reacher. So lame.
The sad thing is, I still like Cruise. If the crazies hadn’t gotten their hooks into him he probably would be the greatest dude. L. Ron was his Colonel Tom Parker.
The man can still act. Its probably because he is crazy…or gay…or crazy gay.
I did enjoy the closing scene, as well as Collateral. Valkyrie fucking sucked though.
Not that I had any plans to actually see this, but I’m holding a grudge against this movie because it fucked my commute home from work on several occasions.
They drove a dump truck full of money to my house! I’m not made of stone!
– Lee Child.
Win
I was the small spoon with book jack reacher. now i’m the big spoon with movie jack reacher.
What about the Rock for this?
SMELL IT!
overwhalemink.
Until I was able to recognize the whale in that word, I was reading it as “over-whal-em-ink”. Which both confused and delighted me.
On the one hand I agree about miscasting. Stallone as Dredd. Keanu Reeves as Constantine. Does 5-7 Tom Cruise playing a character that’s 6-5 really surprise anyone. On the other hand, no one said anything negative about Michael Clarke Duncan playing Kingpin in “Daredevil”. So, making negative remarks about someone being miscast due to their race being different than the character their playing is wrong and racist. But making negative comments about someone being too short to play a character is perfectly fine?
yeah because tom cruise isn’t a black guy.
well besides being black clarke duncan was pretty spot on as Kingpin…he was a big fat tough guy…duncan played that great…now if it chris tucker, THEN it would be a problem.
Guys, i’ve don’t seen the scene with this hot woman and jack. On which part of the movie was it. Omg. I’ve passed the best :-D