James Deen Says Sasha Grey Has A Bad Reputation In The Porn Industry

Judging by the current scores on Rotten Tomatoes (22% critics, 24% audience), The Canyons isn’t exactly the most popular film right now. Our own Luke Walton lookalike and leader Vince wasn’t very fond of it, and short of Andrew O’Heir at Salon, very few people seem to be happy that it was ever made. But I’m sure that the film’s star, James Deen, is happy that it was made, because he seems to be happy with just about everything in his easy-go-lucky life.
Deen, porn’s leading man by day (and night, I guess), recently discussed The Canyons and life in general with Vulture, and it seems that the only thing he’s not mostly positive about is the adult film industry’s relationship with former porn starlet Sasha Grey, who has since tried to go mainstream.
You’ve done scenes with Sasha Grey in the past, who capitalized on her porn notoriety with a role in a micro-budget indie — The Girlfriend Experience — that was also directed by a notable auteur. She’s since gone on to an acting career that included a role in Entourage. Have you talked to her about your own foray into Hollywood?
Sasha Grey has not engaged with anyone in pornography for a really long time. That’s, like, the name that is not said in this business. I don’t have anything against her, but in the adult-film world she has a very bad reputation for many reasons. The reality is that she was 18 when she started doing porn and between 18 and 23 her goals changed, and she wants to do different things now. Actually, my ex-girlfriend and her have the same manager, and her manager dropped her because in the Entourage meeting, apparently she had this whole freakout about how porn ruined her life. The second they left the meeting, in the elevator, she was like, “I think I’ll get the part now.” And the manager was like, “Are you serious? You just said that porn ruined your life and you’re just laughing about it now? What was that, fake?” You know, when she was 18, she wanted to be Belladonna, and she pushed the envelope and got dirty and nasty and all of this stuff, and then she wanted to be like Jenna Jameson and be glamorous, and then she wanted to do acting. I’m sure that in the time between I’m 27 and 35, I’m going to have a bunch of different goals and change my opinions on things. Maybe when I’m 50, what’s going to make me happy is making balloon animals on the beach. [Laughs.]
The point about Belladonna makes a ton of sense, because anyone who is familiar with some of Grey’s more, um, gaggy work would have to wonder how she could expect people in mainstream Hollywood to take her seriously, when most of them would be watching her eat a banana and wondering when she was going to throw up on it.
But it’s not hurting her career too much, as Grey has several projects in the works, including the campy-sounding, exploitation throwback Skinny Dip. Danny Trejo will seriously appear in anything.
[en.wikipedia.org]
Sasha did voice work for Saints Row the Third three years ago… So there is that I guess.
Y’know, I’m sure she’s dead inside, a hollow shell of a human being who would kick a puppy to death on the possibility of success, but I can’t help but hope she settles down and builds a good life, if only in gratitude for the many happy moments she once gave me.
what is it about wanking hypocrites that refuse to accept that porn stars are just like them? always desperate to insist that these people are beneath them and broken people. anything but admit that normal people want to do nasty things and if they do they are not normal. same reason people call murderers and rapists, animals or sub human. it removes any connection to themselves so they don’t have to confront the awful reality that normal people do disturbing things.
I can understand how you might misinterpret it, but my comment was not about porn stars in general, it was about Sasha Grey the individual. Sasha Grey comes across as emotionally detached and unengaged with the people she works with. Nobody says these things about, say, Belladonna, because she comes across as a self-aware person doing things because she wants to do them.
Obviously we don’t know these people, but we get an impression of their persona, and the impression I get from, say, Joanna Angel is that she’s a funny person who you could go bowling with; the impression I get from Sasha Grey is that she’s cold-eyed and opportunistic.
Deen seems like a nice dude, at least from what I remember from that reporter’s set visit article a few months back, but it seems like he’s got a bit of a bad habit of airing dirty laundry on co-workers, too. Could be he’s slowly burning bridges or at least slowly building a little reputation of his own that may paint himself into a corner down the line.
I’d hardly call Sasha Grey a colleague, at the moment. I think that’s kind of the point.
He’s pretty open in all the interviews I’ve seen, but last week or early this week he refused to talk about LiLo, so that’s probably a good sign.
I always find those “after porn documentaries” very fascinating because it’s hard to imagine how those people can lead normal lives. And there’s always a really fucked up disconnect between when they say stuff like “it’s just sex, I like doing it, so there’s no big deal to do it on camera and have all these fans” and the completely empty look in their eyes or some of the moments when they drop their guard as they give interviews. I guess the reality is no one that’s, um, publicly exposed can be completely normal, especially not when your exposure is more literal.
yay for barely disguised misogyny and hypocrisy about porn stars. who’d of thunk it from a high highfalutin blog writer.
how dare this worthless whore do anything other than be the worthless cum slut all women should be. eh, guys? eh? where does she get off being a writer, musician and actress that is far more famous and successful than we will ever be. she acted like a whore, so she will forever be a whore. that’s what’s really important here guys. the patriarchy has spoken, so shall it ever be.
What article did you read? Vince said no such thing.
Teachers are getting fired for having done porn prior to teaching. Porn stars are not allowed to participate in reading events at schools. This is contemporary American society. You can’t fight against that if you get pissed off at writers pointing these things out.
No, no. Let him continue this conversation with the voices in his head. I want to see where it’s going.
I think wilfredisyou, may be referring to the rife misogyny usually found in the ‘comment’ section of Film Drunk. I love movies and enjoy the reviews on here, whether or not I agree with them. But for some reason, in every review, James Deen is hailed as “classy” and seems to be generally well liked. The fact he has done porn and can string a fucking sentence together makes him cool.
But when we discuss Lindsay Lohan or Sasha Grey — it’s all about how pathetic these these women are and how much can we degrade them, body and soul, while agreeing we like their tits. The continual objectification of women never strikes me as funny, just hypocritical. Although it is the easier route if you are trying to be funny. Not one word on the fact James Deen also fucks on camera for money and maybe that’s gross. Except who cares — unless of course it’s a woman doing it.
Then the blatant hypocrisy is defended by (often, not always) witty, intelligent come backs — which I sometimes enjoy. I have a sense of humor, or I wouldn’t come to this site at all.
Sexist jokes are funniest when there is a sense of real self-awareness about embedded stereotypes no? And when it’s obvious the comenter doesn’t actually take such a narrow view of female sexuality and gender roles? At least in my view.
Have a friend that waited on Sasha Grey in a restaurant. Apparently she is a great tipper (100% on a $50 check). And if you’ve ever worked in service you know that good tippers are good people.
An ex-porn star not popular in the porn community? STOP THE PRESSES SONNY JIM.
I will grant that she seems to take herself altogether too seriously for a person with her background. That’s what you gotta love about Deen’s dip into acting, he seems to be the first one to laugh at himself. But maybe the disconnect is easier when you’re the one putting the penis in.
So Sasha Grey used “Acting” to get an Acting Job, and the porn industry as a whole isn’t on speaking terms with her? Well that’ll show her, and her agent who apparently doesn’t want money but has lots of scruples somehow.
This story sounds like a lot of bullshit, also it’s judging Sasha for being a changing person between the ages of 18 and 23? Shut the fuck up, what an idiot.
“You see, I, James Deen, am running on what I like to call ‘the twenty year plan’. See, I make all my decisions in twenty year intervals, and I stick to those decisions, consequences be damned. If you decide to do something at 18, you damn well better do it until you’re middle-aged. THEN you can decide to try something else.”
I remember being creeped out by her in the Entourage arc. Scary and weird, and it didn’t seem like she was acting. Even that curly-haired pretty boy whatshisname seemed put off.
So the complaint is that she used to f*** on screen for money and then she decided maybe she could make it without having to do that? My weenus will miss her but I’m okay with that. You know why? Lots of pr0n out there. Always has been. Always will be.
