James Franco And Kate Hudson To Star In A Linda Lovelace Movie?

In shocking news that will shock you like an electric shock, Hollywood unknowns James Franco and Kate Hudson are attached to a movie. I know. How refreshing to see a couple up-and-comers get a chance, right? Hit me Deadline:

127 Hours star James Franco is in discussions to play pornographer Chuck Traynor in a Linda Lovelace film that will be directed by his Howl helmers Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman. Kate Hudson has the offer to play the title role in Lovelace, the W. Merritt Johnson-scripted adaptation of Eric Danville’s book The Complete Linda Lovelace.

Just so we’re clear on this, there are two (2) movies in development that tell the life story of Linda Lovelace. Of course they’ll fill in the story with what led her to the star in Deep Throat, and the fallout of being in one of the most legendary porn films of all time, but it really seems like we skipped over some people in the biopic genre to get to her. I just imagine some coked-up exec making a list of people to make movies about that reads:

1) Ray Charles, legendary blind musician.

2) Johnny Cash, country icon.

3) George W. Bush, controversial President and timely news figure.

4) That one lady who could totally swallow a whole ding dong.

As far as the casting goes, I just have a few thoughts. First of all, while Kate Hudson is a nice actress and everything, I don’t know that I’ll buy her as a porn star. If I were in charge, I’d probably have cast someone with a little more… talent (*cups hands twelve inches from chest to indicate large breasts*). As far as James Franco, of course he’s in it. Why wouldn’t he be? I mean, it IS a movie.

James Franco GIF action after the jump

GIF via writtenonthewind