Jason Momoa Is Aquaman, Warner Reveals ‘The Flash’ Cast & Upcoming Movies, Including ‘Suicide Squad’

Warner just revealed several of their upcoming movies during the Time Warner Investor Conference. Short version is, Jason Momoa is finally confirmed as Aquaman, Ezra Miller is going to play The Flash (I did not expect that), and we’re getting a Suicide Squad movie very soon. Also, Cyborg is going to get his own movie in 2020, the same year DC will take another chance on Green Lantern. Yeah, six more years should be enough for little kids to no longer remember the Ryan Reynolds movie.
Here’s a summary of what they announced via their press release, with the newest official reveals in bold:
- 2016 — Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice, directed by Zack Snyder
- 2016 — Suicide Squad, directed by David Ayer
- 2017 — Wonder Woman, starring Gal Gadot
- 2017 — Justice League Part One, directed by Zack Snyder, with Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill and Amy Adams reprising their roles
- 2018 — The Flash, starring Ezra Miller
- 2018 — Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa
- 2019 — Shazam, with The Rock as Black Adam
- 2019 — Justice League Part Two, directed by Zack Snyder
- 2020 — Cyborg, starring Ray Fisher
- 2020 — Green Lantern
Warner CEO Kevin Tsujihara also revealed there will be three LEGO movies coming in the next four years, with The LEGO Batman Movie coming in 2017 and The LEGO Movie 2 in 2018.
Stay tuned to the Uproxx front page, because we’ll be having followups on this announcement as we learn more. And, what the hell, here’s an AMAZING TOTALLY-LEGIT FIRST LOOK at Jason Momoa as Aquaman.
Not sure how I feel about The Flash. I mean, it’d be weird to take the TV Flash and then ask people to pay to see a movie starring him, but this other kid they cast doesn’t have much of a resume either. I love The Flash, the character, though so excited to see who will direct it.
Now that we got all this lame news out of the way, we can focus on the most important part: Who is gonna play Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad?!
A rumor is a rumor, but some early reports said that they would do a Suicide Squad movie…without Harley Quinn.
It’s pretty unreal to think about. But hopefully they are rumors, because a talented actress could have sooo much fun with her.
@Figfire …did some digging, looks like you’re right!
I have faith fandom will win this fight and they’ll simply add her over non-known characters.
However, perhaps they have Joker in mind for those Justice League films and they are excluding her because she is gonna be introduced with him in those movies?
Ever since Revenge started I always though Gabriel Mann could be a great flash.
So do they not expect the Flash TV show to be running through 2018? I mean Arrow has been on for almost 3 years right.
It will be weird if the TV show is still airing and is successful leading into this film. They should be apart of the same universe.
Flash will be well into season 5 or on season hiatus when the film comes out. I don’t think this’ll be any more confusing than when Superman Returns came out while Smallville was still on the air.
Except that they weren’t trying to make a massive cohesive universe at the time. Although they could just keep DC cinematic universe and TV universe separate. But that means that they can’t make an Arrow movie having to do with the show,
So this is what confirmation that Warner Brothers didn’t learn from Disney about universe-building looks like.
Any confirmation as to whether or not these will all be in the same universe? I know they were saying Shazam would be different, and Suicide Squad before JL seems a little odd.
No mention of Zan,. Jayna or Gleek?
LOL. DC Comics suck so hard.
It’s cute that they think they’ll still be making these in six years.
Yep
I guess Hollywood hasn’t learned their lesson from Sony about scheduling a number of untested superhero properties several years in advance.
My boner for a David Ayer-directed Suicide Squad is probably something that needs immediate medical attention.
Haha! Those are some pretty words you wrote, there WB. But I know you. Soon you’ll fall off the wagon. And back into Batman movies.
They should have stayed with Alan Ritchson as Aquaman.
Huh no batman movie.
The most depressing thing about the whole list is “directed by Zack Snyder” appearing three times.
Interesting that there’s no Batman solo film or solo Man of Steel sequel.
Supes and Batman will probably be making cameos in all the other films.