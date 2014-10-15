Jason Momoa Is Aquaman, Warner Reveals ‘The Flash’ Cast & Upcoming Movies, Including ‘Suicide Squad’

Getty Image

Warner just revealed several of their upcoming movies during the Time Warner Investor Conference. Short version is, Jason Momoa is finally confirmed as Aquaman, Ezra Miller is going to play The Flash (I did not expect that), and we’re getting a Suicide Squad movie very soon. Also, Cyborg is going to get his own movie in 2020, the same year DC will take another chance on Green Lantern. Yeah, six more years should be enough for little kids to no longer remember the Ryan Reynolds movie.

Here’s a summary of what they announced via their press release, with the newest official reveals in bold:

2016 — Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice, directed by Zack Snyder

2016 — Suicide Squad , directed by David Ayer

, directed by David Ayer 2017 — Wonder Woman, starring Gal Gadot

2017 — Justice League Part One, directed by Zack Snyder, with Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill and Amy Adams reprising their roles

2018 — The Flash, starring Ezra Miller

2018 — Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa

2019 — Shazam, with The Rock as Black Adam

2019 — Justice League Part Two, directed by Zack Snyder

2020 — Cyborg, starring Ray Fisher

2020 — Green Lantern

Warner CEO Kevin Tsujihara also revealed there will be three LEGO movies coming in the next four years, with The LEGO Batman Movie coming in 2017 and The LEGO Movie 2 in 2018.

Stay tuned to the Uproxx front page, because we'll be having followups on this announcement as we learn more.