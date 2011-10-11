JCVD & Hilary Swank: ‘Sorry for Partying’

Hilary Swank and Jean-Claude Van Damme have found themselves in some hot water after attending the 35th birthday party of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who Human Rights Watch has said presides over a regime responsible for kidnappings, torture, and executions, among other human rights abuses. From The Hollywood Reporter:
According to the Human Rights Foundation, Jean-Claude Van Damme stood on stage and said, “I love you Mr. Kadyrov” while Swank said she was honored to be in Grozny and wished Kadyrov a “Happy Birthday.” After Swank spoke, British violinist Vanessa-Mae performed for a reported half a million dollars. There were fireworks and performances by acrobats. The celebration was held on a floating stage on the River Sunzha; portraits of Kadyrov were displayed throughout the city.
According to one talent rep, stars are paid in the six figures to attend such events. Their perks routinely include private jets and first-class hotel suites.
Okay, first and foremost, allow me to clear up a common misconception and state that I am FIRMLY against kidnapping and murdering innocent people. Like, all the way. Maybe that puts me outside your precious “mainstream,” but I don’t care. It’s just a stand a have to take.
Second of all, what the butt, you guys. After a significant amount of thought, I’ve narrowed the most important non-murdery parts of the story to these five issues:
1) Being a celebrity looks super awesome. Six figures to go to some dude’s birthday party? OH HELL YES. I love birthday parties. Cake, booze, food, the whole nine. And you want to pay me double the U.S. median income to show up and say “I love you”? Done. Sign me up. I bet they got paid in brown burlap sacks with dollar signs on them that were full of gold coins.
2) JESUS CHRIST JEAN-CLAUDE VAN DAMME WENT ON STAGE AND SAID “I LOVE YOU” TO A WAR CRIMINAL.
3) What in the hell do you think Hilary Swank and JCVD talked about at the party? HILARY: “I won an Oscar for my part in a dramatic tale about gender confusion and internal struggle.” JCVD: “I kicked terrorists in the neck for most of the 80s and 90s.” Oh, to be a fly on the wall.
4) Really? Hilary Swank and Jean-Claude Van Damme? How far down the list do you think this guy went before he got RSVPs from these two? I picture him first making out his list and being like, “Okay, so I want Brad and Angelina, George Clooney, Sting, and Lady Gaga.” Then after they shoot him down he goes, “All right, let’s try Jonah Hill, the busty lady from ‘Modern Family,’ and Slash.” This progresses down the celebrity hierarchy until he finally gets confirmation from these two and shouts, “Thank god. Cancel Lou Bega!”
5) Remember when JCVD was in Street Fighter and the soundtrack featured a song by MC Hammer and Deion Sanders, and he made a cameo in the music video? I do.
But how much for them to kiss him on the lips?
JCVD was probable bitching he could have had Hillary Swank’s career, if only he’d accepted her role in Karate Kid 3.
Why, they have plenty of common areas of interest: a love for various forms of hand-to-hand combat, permanent residency in an androgynous zone of confused femininity and masculinity, and having awesome last names.
JCVD also received free lodging at the best little whore-house in Chechnya. Swank, due to an embarrassing mix-up, was directed to the horse-house.
I hear he throws a killer party.
In Soviet Russia, human rights abuse you! Isn’t that the politically correct answer?
Is this some sort of viral marketing for the sequal to “Million Dollar Baby?”
Lou Bega would have turned that shit out! “A little bit of Kadryov all night looooong!”
Oh god, I miss you dearly, Lou.
Wow. That’s a terrible video. But at least MC Hammer put some clothes on. Not like his inexplicably popular “Pumps and a Bump” video. Youtube it. Nothing says gangsta like a dude in a thong. The 90’s were a confusing time for everyone.
In bombed out ol’ Chechnya
Where you do what they let ya
I first set my eyes on sweet Hillary Swank
As she drove her whorefreighter
Through a street like a crater
Singing Muscles from Brussels alive-alive oh.
Alive-alive oh, alive-alive oh,
Singing Muscles from Brussels alive-alive oh.
She was a whoremonger
But sure ’twas no wonder
For so were her father and mother before
As they each drove their freighters
Through streets more like craters
Singing Muscles from Brussels alive-alive oh.
Hilary Swank also gave Kadyrov a copy of Amelia to use in his torture sessions
Of course Hilary Swank is friends with dangerous people. She’s got to make moral concessions to get the protection she’s going to need on the day Gary Busey finally comes to reclaim his teeth.
And you KNOW that day is coming, and it will be a bloodbath.
I’ll say this about this dude, he throws a bitchin party.
Grozny is the new Tripoli.
Overheard “Mmmm these baby canapes are delish! That’s fresh baby right there!”
Trust me, you do NOT want to play Seven Minutes in Heaven at this birthday party!
*Hint, it’s super rapey!
“Lou, baby, we’re back! MC Miker G & DJ Sven have pulled out of the Somali piracy negotiations so Ban Ki Moon has asked for you to step in. Apparently Yusuf Mohammed Siad Inda’ade is a big fan. Better pack both hats.”
$50 says at some point during that party someone played Russian roulette, or as they call it, “roulette”.
That Chechnyan translator is so fired.
Kadyrov: I want this party to be off the Damme hook! This is going to be the most Swank affair ever.
Oh sure, when the government does this it’s cool, but when some rich people do it to become even more richer (you gotta wonder how many whores were also thrown JCVD’s way), they get into “hot water.” For shame Hollywood! For shame!
Come to my party, Danger. I’ve got booze… maybe.
Nice job photoshopping Van Damme’s ego out of that banner pic.
Jean-Claude seems to have a propensity to cameo the f*** out of music videos.
… and his boner.
I wonder if this was made before or after the tragic death of Raul Julia. He really should have won an Oscar that year.