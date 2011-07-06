Van Damme wants you to taste his frozen pants or something

07.06.11 8 Comments

As part of their 30-year quest to convince the world that “cold” is a flavor, Coors Light hired famous action star/self-aware joke Jean-Claude Van Damme for their latest British commercial, which draws a parallel between drinking Coors Light and wearing frozen pants.  Sure, why not.

“Have you ever seen a man-penguin walk after an intense mating season? When a man’s pants freeze as rock solid as mine… Let me tell you, my friends, even that was nothing compared to the ice cold refreshment of Coors Light.”

Coors Light has been around since 1978.  That’s how long they’ve been swearing up and down that “Coors Light is cold.”  It’s cold-filtered, cold-brewed from the coldest of cold waters, then shipped cold in cans that tell you when they’re cold, the CEO sleeps in the cold, running the company with a managerial style best described as “cold”… we get it, Coors, your beer is f*cking cold.  33 years of assuring something you have no control over.  Imagine if Calvin Klein had spent the past three decades claiming their shirts had the nicest hangers.

