Van Damme wants you to taste his frozen pants or something

As part of their 30-year quest to convince the world that “cold” is a flavor, Coors Light hired famous action star/self-aware joke Jean-Claude Van Damme for their latest British commercial, which draws a parallel between drinking Coors Light and wearing frozen pants. Sure, why not.
“Have you ever seen a man-penguin walk after an intense mating season? When a man’s pants freeze as rock solid as mine… Let me tell you, my friends, even that was nothing compared to the ice cold refreshment of Coors Light.”
Coors Light has been around since 1978. That’s how long they’ve been swearing up and down that “Coors Light is cold.” It’s cold-filtered, cold-brewed from the coldest of cold waters, then shipped cold in cans that tell you when they’re cold, the CEO sleeps in the cold, running the company with a managerial style best described as “cold”… we get it, Coors, your beer is f*cking cold. 33 years of assuring something you have no control over. Imagine if Calvin Klein had spent the past three decades claiming their shirts had the nicest hangers.
I’ve never purchased Coors Light in my life but I often think about the whole “brewed cold and shipped cold” thing when I walk by the tower of warm Coors Light cases at the local distributor.
Crap in a hat! The video player isn’t working on my computer… someone tell me: Is Van Damme being all serious-French and hilarious in this one?
Jessolido, he discusses his tight frozen pants and uses the term man-penguin and intense mating season.
I think it behooves you to immediately barge into your neighbors house and use their computer to play this if yours doesn’t. IT DOESN’T MATTER IF YOU’RE WEARING ANY TROUSERS DAMN IT, GET MOVING!
Colder than Van Damme’s pants? Well, that does it. I’m switching to Coors Light.
Surely, van Damme could simply break his frozen pants open by doing the splits and punching a henchman.
I can’t figure which is more effective – Van Damme pretending to be a man penguin or Ice Cube pretending to be hard?
Frozen pants or not-do they have to be highwaters??? When they froze did they shrink?? Who did the wardrobe on this f’n commercial???
On Canada Day I went out to eat with some friends and we were offered free Heinekens, and I forgot to pull out the classic. However, when we were later offered free Coors Light, I definitely said “Coors Light? Fuck that shit! Heineken.” And then I stabbed myself for failing so hard.