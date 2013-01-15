Johnny Depp joins Pirates of the Caribbean 5

Good news for people who like Johnny Depp wearing silly costumes and smirking at the camera, there’s going to be a Pirates of the Caribbean 5! (*swings through room on chandelier, steals roll from fancy dinner party, juggles priceless vase, looks into the camera, armpit farts, jumps through window*)
Walt Disney Studios has announced that a fifth “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie is set for release on July 10, 2015. Johnny Depp will return as Captain Jack Sparrow and Jeff Nathanson [Tower Heist, The Terminal] is working on the screenplay. The Jerry Bruckheimer production currently is without a director, but one would assume Rob Marshall, who helmed the critically panned “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,” will not return.
Why wouldn’t he? They’ve got the guy from Tower Heist writing it.
The new “Pirates” movie is setting Disney up for a huge 2015. The studio has already revealed it plans to release the first of three new “Star Wars” films and “The Avengers 2” during that same summer. [HitFix]
In all honesty, I thought they already made like seven of these. “Pirates of the Caribbean 6: The Search for Curly’s Gold.” “Pirates 8: Dog President.” And in case you were worried about Johnny Depp not stretching himself, he’s also signed up to play a wizard in “The Magical Hat of Mortimer Wintergreen.” Way to branch out there, buddy. I’m convinced he chooses roles based on number of accessories he’ll get to wear these days. “Ooh, Rastafari Snake Handler? Elizabethan Medallion Salesman? Where do I sign?”
“Stranger Tides” still sounds like some elaborate, numb-your-hand-while-on-a-water-bed, masturbation game.
Tower Heist was playing on a flight I was on and even without the sound I wanted to jump out of the airplane.
If Johnny Depp and Brett Ratner make a movie together, the world may just implode.
How about Brett Ratner and Michael Haneke…..
[tinyurl.com]
Is that Tarantino’s Coke Wizard?
With each new Pirates movie announced, I wish more and more that Johnny Depp and River Phoenix had switched places at the Viper Room.
I’d have been happy if River Phoenix and Richard Greico had switched places.
Depp is angry because Jamie Foxx got to wear a blue satin jacket, knee breeches, a flowing white cravat, and John Lennon dark glasses in Django Unchained. “No one out-fops me!” Depp proclaimed dramatically, then demanded re-shoots for The Lone Ranger in which Tonto wears a sparkly evening gown and feather boa.
Don’t they have enough footage to just edit him into 15 more Pirates movies by now? Just separate his lines from the last four movies into the categories witty/confused/unexpectedly brave and throw in where appropriate.
I know this might sound silly, but I feel it’s time for Captain Jack Sparrow to some how time travel in the next movie. Meet some Somalian pirates or something and teach them how to be real pirates, not just jerks with bazookas and shot guns. Oh, and there should be a lady samurai as the love interest who also time traveled for some reason.
I’d like to see him as a swashbuckling DVD pirate.
Don’t forget the talking pie. That’s the heart of the whole thing.
Even Johnny Depp can’t walk away from a $50 million dollar payday.
Depp had all of his spare pinky rings made into a chain-mail shirt so he could wear them all at once and have a reason to by more pinky rings.
*buy*
In the gritty reboot Jack Sparrow will be a Pittsburgh Pirate.
They even have a Flying Dutchman:
[www.clpgh.org]
This has reminded me that I need to buy stock in an eye liner company. Ca ching!
Rastafari Snake Handler sounds like a euphemism for an entreprenuing Steel Pulse groupie
Can’t wait for the failure and eventual reboot of this series starring Labuff or the Biebs. The only remaining respect I have for Depp is due to his relationship with Hunter S. Thompson.
I’m beginning to hate you Johnny Depp, you anthropomorphic charm bracelet.
wow, you guys are so jealous of Johnny Depp. I can tell you wish you were him. Oh come on you know you do.The envy is so transparent. You wish you could get women like him to swoon all over you. Don’t be a hater just because some one else is successful and good looking and has class and style. You only are showing how pitiful you really are. Poor babies.
“You wish you could get women like him to swoon all over you.”
I’m confused. Is he a woman? And we want him to swoon all over us? Holy sh*t, it makes sense now. Eyeliner…accessories…*mind blown*
Disney would save a ton of money but just dressing Depp as Jack Sparrow, getting Geoffrey Rush back as Barbosa, and just putting the two of them on a rowboat for two hours.
I am fighting for accountability against Ted & Terry – who are “thieves” – yes I have sued them. And I will continue to seek justice.
1) Stemming from Michael Eisner, and still involving him, I have documented proof of Michael Eisner, and Robert A. Iger being involved with “criminal acts” including conspiracy and fraud among certain employees with which to have themselves and the Walt Disney Company financially profit from. This is in addition to the Walt Disney Company’s and Jerry Bruckheimer Films/Inc. continual exploitation and copyright right infringement of my intellectual property for their Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise. This includes my characters, such as the eccentric pirate, the Black Pearl pirate ship and fictional inventions.
2) The big picture is that the Walt Disney Company has become home to a group of individuals who act like a slick gang – aka “gangsters”, who would include Michael D. Eisner, Robert A. Iger, Sanford “Sandy” Litvack, Martin “Marty” Sklar, Jerry Bruckheimer, and their Disney associates Jason Surrell, Ted Elliott and Terry Rossio, who continue to profit from utilizing the company resources to commit criminal and illegal acts, while pretending that follow the law, while justifying that they answer to no one.
3) The Walt Disney Company, Ted Elliott, Terry Rossio and Jerry Bruckheimer Films/Inc. and their attorneys Brocchini, Litvack and Singer’s corrupt, unethical, criminal and illegal acts are not a matter of opinion, as it is all documented with photo proof and documents. To date, some documents of the photo proof have been provided to various government entities and shared with investors/public record.
4) Is this what the industry is all about? Thieves “con artists” who steal to profit and succeed off the backs of independent artists? As many are actually profiting off my creative work, stolen by Ted Elliott and Terry Rossio and then falsely credited to Marc Davis. Meanwhile Disney continues to protect and reward Ted Elliott and Terry Rossio, as well as their accomplices Jason Surrell and Marty Sklar.
5) Who AM I ? – In the 1990’s I had my work handled/reviewed by CAA including by agent Justin Connolly and at William Morris by James Stein. My legal action started while Michael Eisner was still at the Walt Disney Comany as its CEO but this serious issue goes back to the 1990’s when Eisner / Disney wanted my creative work and I had refused to sell it. Michael Eisner even had memo drawn up in his own handwriting in regards to me back in 1992/1993. Here is a link to proving that: [i104.photobucket.com]
6) AND – Here is an online 2011 interview which details more of my credits and circles within the entertainment industry. [www.brandoncsites.com]
7) Copy of PDF letter / material sent to the Walt Disney Company – as well as to NY attorney General, and the NY Departmental Disciplinary Committee, is available upon request. To date, some documents of the photo proof have been provided to various government entities and shared with investors/public record.
I welcome all communications and will answer any questions and provided documented photo proof to my claims. Feel free to share my letter, and my website – and I welcome all communications with anyone. Yes, I will continue to fight for accountability, and if there is any righteousness within you – I do hope you would reflect and ask questions.
This serious matter is far from over.
Royce Mathew [www.disneylawsuit.com]
I am fighting for accountability against Ted & Terry – who are “thieves” – yes I have sued them. And I will continue to seek justice.
1) Stemming from Michael Eisner, and still involving him, I have documented proof of Michael Eisner, and Robert A. Iger being involved with “criminal acts” including conspiracy and fraud among certain employees with which to have themselves and the Walt Disney Company financially profit from. This is in addition to the Walt Disney Company’s and Jerry Bruckheimer Films/Inc. continual exploitation and copyright right infringement of my intellectual property for their Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise. This includes my characters, such as the eccentric pirate, the Black Pearl pirate ship and fictional inventions.
2) The big picture is that the Walt Disney Company has become home to a group of individuals who act like a slick gang – aka “gangsters”, who would include Michael D. Eisner, Robert A. Iger, Sanford “Sandy” Litvack, Martin “Marty” Sklar, Jerry Bruckheimer, and their Disney associates Jason Surrell, Ted Elliott and Terry Rossio, who continue to profit from utilizing the company resources to commit criminal and illegal acts, while pretending that follow the law, while justifying that they answer to no one.
3) The Walt Disney Company, Ted Elliott, Terry Rossio and Jerry Bruckheimer Films/Inc. and their attorneys Brocchini, Litvack and Singer’s corrupt, unethical, criminal and illegal acts are not a matter of opinion, as it is all documented with photo proof and documents. To date, some documents of the photo proof have been provided to various government entities and shared with investors/public record.
4) Is this what the industry is all about? Thieves “con artists” who steal to profit and succeed off the backs of independent artists? As many are actually profiting off my creative work, stolen by Ted Elliott and Terry Rossio and then falsely credited to Marc Davis. Meanwhile Disney continues to protect and reward Ted Elliott and Terry Rossio, as well as their accomplices Jason Surrell and Marty Sklar.
5) Who AM I ? – In the 1990’s I had my work handled/reviewed by CAA including by agent Justin Connolly and at William Morris by James Stein. My legal action started while Michael Eisner was still at the Walt Disney Comany as its CEO but this serious issue goes back to the 1990’s when Eisner / Disney wanted my creative work and I had refused to sell it. Michael Eisner even had memo drawn up in his own handwriting in regards to me back in 1992/1993.
6) Copy of PDF letter / material sent to the Walt Disney Company – as well as to NY attorney General, and the NY Departmental Disciplinary Committee, is available upon request. To date, some documents of the photo proof have been provided to various government entities and shared with investors/public record.
I welcome all communications and will answer any questions and provided documented photo proof to my claims. Feel free to share my letter, and my website – and I welcome all communications with anyone. Yes, I will continue to fight for accountability, and if there is any righteousness within you – I do hope you would reflect and ask questions.
This serious matter is far from over.
Royce Mathew disneylawsuit (dot) com
bcc: