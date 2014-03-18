Wolf Of Wall Street's Jordan Belfort Reportedly Lives In This Beach-Front Home, Despite Owing Millions

Wolf of Wall Street did a great job depicting Jordan Belfort as a guy who got rich ripping people off, who never really got punished or learned any lessons (which was somewhat cheapened by Leonardo DiCaprio appearing in Belfort promo videos calling him “brutally honest”). This despite spending 22 months in jail for securities fraud and money laundering, and getting divorced and everything else. Belfort still owes restitution money all around town, but shockingly, he’s been slow to actually pay out. This while making more than a million dollars selling the rights to the book of him bragging about all the shady stuff he did.
These days, despite still owing almost $100 million of the $110 million restitution he was ordered to pay, the self-appointed sales guru who “empowers young entrepreneurs,” apparently lives in a four-bedroom, five-bathroom, 4,000 square foot beach front home in Hermosa Beach, California, south of Los Angeles.
Belfort’s business JB Global Holdings LLC is registered to an oceanfront home located at 3423 The Strand in Hermosa Beach, Calif. His fiancée is also listed as a member. [DeathandTaxes]
To be fair, before he got busted, Belfort lived in a flying pussy yacht made of cocaine, so this is still a step down. Conveniently for us, the home even has its own YouTube highlight video:
I’ve never lived in a home that had its own YouTube video, but my apartment in New York did once play “Pedophile’s Apartment” on an episode of Law and Order (true story).
According to the video, the theme of the home is “elegance,” perfect for the guy who does lots of coke and beats up his wife. In the kitchen, we learn that “A six-burner range with double ovens is nestled amongst a tumbled travertine backsplash.”
I don’t even know what that means, but I have an erection. Oh my God, are those triple porcelain be-dongled twin toilet ramekins? I think I just double glazed my pants.
So, should we take bets on what Jordan Belfort’s official explanation for living in a multi-million dollar home while still owing millions in restitution will be? I’m between “that’s just my business address” and “my fianceé is independently wealthy.”
Time will tell.
[via DeathandTaxes, BusinessInsider, SouthBeachDigs, and WallStreetJournal]
Wait 22 months in prison didn’t reform him? That can’t be true! If that were true, it would mean our justice system is totally fucked
Or the court could point out that he would be able to make payments on the required schedule if he parted with his most valuable assets. At the risk of crushing his buzz, of course.
Informed sources say we can lease it immediately for $20k/month:
[www.zillow.com]
I know where that is, and have more than once walked by that house. I’m pretty sure it’s in the same neighborhood as the house from Weeds. As long as he’s on schedule with his payment plan, I don’t see any harm in him having a nice house. If he’s behind on the plan, someone from the IRS should be looking into his finances in 5,4,3,2…
If he got the house through fraud, then, yeah, there’s a bit of an issue with a legal system that doesn’t take the house away. Likewise, if he has those kinds of assets and is on time with his payment schedule, then his payment schedule was severely miscalculated.
@Phrasing–is the prosecution able to revise the payment sked based on his current income & assets? If he was found to have hidden things from them when the calculations were made, I would think yes.
I’m no lawyer, but I imagine that the courts gave him a certain time period to pay off the fines and restitutions. That time table probably can’t be tampered with without another lawsuit.
@Larry Do we know he’s not meeting his payment schedule requirements? Not advocating for him as he’s a dark, dry, painful turd, but just wondering. Unfortunately there’s no law against being a moron suffering from ‘Lude Fog.
According to my number one source for financial news, he hasn’t made all required payments:
[www.uproxx.com]
“Still makes millions” is the kicker. No, no he does not. Read the WSJ article Vince linked to above. The guy is still a crook. Paid $21,000 in 2011 when the court order is 50% of gross income.
As much as I hate the guy, there’s not really much the government can do about this as long as he’s making the effort to make payments. It’s a very slippery slope (not a kind of argument I typically like to use) from, “This guy owes money to the government so the way he uses his money should be monitored and dictated by the government,” to, “this person receives welfare from the government, so the way he uses his money should be monitored and dictated by the government.” Especially because the people who genuinely believe that second half also LOVE sticking up for the rights of rich criminals.
technically, he doesn’t owe money to the government. Sure, he makes payment to the government as restitution, which is then distributed to the victims of his fraud. Restitution is not a fine – it’s court ordered repayment to victims. Moreover, it is based upon income. This probably won’t work out well for him once someone gets around to investigating it and setting it for a hearing. Yes, it can be re-opened and re-examined in re his ability to pay.
The only thing I like about this house is the location. And some of the flooring. And that statute on that thing in the living room.
The exterior is what people with bad taste think good taste looks like.
don’t mind Underbra, he’s the official naysayer. Also, Underbra, you have no fucking idea what you’re talking about and should avoid trying to explain the law with absolutely no background and fundamental understanding.
There’s pretty much no way he can repay 100 million dollars in his lifetime anyway, so might as well live it up.
You know how I know you’re a crook? Cause your fucking business is the official owner of your house and/or cars. It’s the same thing as drug dealers having their aunt’s name on their house.
I know exactly where that house is in Hermosa. Most of those beachfront houses are rental properties, and vacant most of the time. It’s just a few doors down from the house they filmed “90210.” Chances are he’s got a trust fund that pays his rent and can’t be touched by the courts (ala OJ Simpson).