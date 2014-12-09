Joseph Gordon Levitt Plays The Man On Wire In The First Trailer For Robert Zemeckis’s ‘The Walk’

Did you see Man On Wire, James Marsh’s Oscar-winning documentary on Philippe Petit’s incredible, 1974 wire walk between the twin World Center towers? Well, what Robert Zemeckis presupposes in The Walk is, maybe you want to see it again? With actors this time? Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as Petit opposite Charlotte Le Bon in The Walk, opening October 2nd. It tells the story of oh wait we already covered this.
Zemeckis has planned for his film to be the IMAX 3D event movie of next fall, having utilized photorealistic techniques to lend a visceral and immersive quality to the movie. [Movies.com]
Correct me if I’m wrong, but wouldn’t another way to say “utilized photorealistic techniques” be “took pictures?” My gosh, that photograph looks so photorealistic! Amazing!
And as if “every impossible dream… begins with a single step” wasn’t a hacky enough tagline, there’s this official image:
You see, he sculpted a tiny man out of a napkin holding a straw and placed it between two wine glasses. Because how could she ever hope to understand the obtuse and inscrutable concept of a man walking on a wire between two buildings without so painstaking a graphic interpretation? Oy, this makes drawing equations on a window seem realistic. Man On Wire! Now with 3D glasses and crappy clichés! Coming next Fall!
Vince’s hatred of biopics might be my favorite thing ever… Next to this week is posters
Hacky Tagline Off!
DISCOVER HOW ONE MAN TOUGHT THE WORLD HOW TO GO FROM POINT A TO POINT BELIEVE.
The first biopic about the second most exciting thing to happen to the world trade center!
The story of a man who could walk on air, until he fell… IN LOVE.
He walked his way…into our hearts! (*music cue “Walk This Way” by Aerosmith)
The only thing separating his dreams from reality — was a thin line.
Little did Philippe know, there was more than one thing a stiff breeze could make harder.
Am I doing this right?!
It would be impossible for jet fuel to burn hot enough to bring down his dreams.
He can talk the talk, but can he walk… ‘The Walk’
You won’t just Joseph Gordon-Like-It. You’ll Joseph Gordon-Love-It.
Like a Berk on a Wire.
Twin Peaks: Wire Walk With Me?
Walking Life
Look Who’s Walking Now
The theme song for the film is obvious: “Walkit” by Herbie Hancock
Or “Light my Wire” by The Doors.
“Let’s Give Them Something to Walk About”
Amy Tan’s “The Wok”
I would walk 500 yards, and I would walk 500 more to be the man who… walked real far on a wire.
Movie idea: Man on Fwire
Denzel Washington plays a white, French wire walker and former assassin who seeks revenge against those who murdered the family he was protecting way back when… all whilst on a wire tethered between two buildings the size of the Chrysler building (one of them being the Chrysler building.)
Denzel Washington plays Nick Fwire . . .
It’s almost as if you and I were thinking of the same movie just now. Look below. VVV
For those wondering, that is NOT Katie Holmes in the picture (it’s some French wench).
Also, that’s not Joseph Gordon-Levitt… it’s fuckin Cameron from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off!
Oui Oui Le Bon Très Bien
Le Vitt
Someone should make Karl Wallenda’s last walk, IN 3D‼
Just put this on repeat and add Benny Hill music
[www.youtube.com]
Now that’s a movie that’s designed to come out in the fall!
That wig he’s wearing is the best part of this whole story.
She is blown away by the visuals. “You mean….you walk….on a wire?”
Bro, if he made that origami shit on a first date no way he isn’t getting laid! Bitches love reappropriated paper products and visual representations.
The only good thing about this film is knowing that somewhere someone will go see this movie pinning all their hopes on him falling to his death.
Mmm stupid peoples disappointment.
“If vous want to see something amazing, look up at ze Deux Towers between 9 and 11.”
I dunno, that could be good. I’m still holding out hope Robert Zemeckis can make something worthwhile again, and those shots in really deep 3D? Fuck. I’ll have a panic attack.
Maybe?
And no one else was too busy trying to stare through the hot girl’s see through shirt to see the stupid stupid sculpture Vince was all pissed about? My priorities are out of order.
Two wine bottles = “Two wine glasses” in Vince’s estimation. Vince, the first step is admitting you have a problem.
Nice fucking hair.