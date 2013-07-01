Judge tosses three out of four lawsuits against Elmo puppeteer

It’s been a while since we heard from Kevin Clash. The Elmo puppeteer was the subject of a heartwarming documentary, but barely had time to soak up the public’s adoration before 23-year-old Shelden Stevens came forward to say that the then 45-year-old Clash had been having sex with Stevens when he was 16. He later recanted, then recanted his recantation, but the damage was already done, and Clash resigned amid even more allegations. The possibility of a happy ending seems to have sailed, but a judge has thrown out three of the four pending lawsuits against Clash, for whatever that’s worth. Probably a few mortgage payments for his lawyers, I’m assuming.
Federal Judge John Koeltl (KOH’-toll) threw out the lawsuits Monday. He says the claims came more than six years after each man reasonably should have become aware of Clash’s alleged violations and more than three years after each turned 18. There’s one other lawsuit pending.
His resignation came after college student Cecil Singleton sued him for more than $5 million, accusing Clash of having sex with him when he was 15. Singleton’s lawsuit was among those thrown out Monday. [AP]
We broke the story … Singleton sued Clash back in 2012 (when he was 23) claiming an adult Clash seduced him when he was 15 years old. Singleton says they had sexual intercourse years later … when Cecil was an adult. In the documents, the judge explains that the statute of limitations to sue expired 3 years after the accusers turned 18 … therefore, they’re all too late. Clash resigned from his job with Sesame Street after several men — including Singleton and Kiadii — came forward with allegations of inappropriate sexual relationships. Clash has denied any wrongdoing. [TMZ]
So… good? I guess? I really don’t know what to make of this story. The accusers seemed like they were looking for a payday, but Clash resigning didn’t make him look especially innocent either. And most of the accusations seem to fall into that murky grey area between inappropriate relationship and actual molestation. A murky grey area I like to think of as George Lucas’s crawl space. Anyway, not much to cheer for in this case. It’s like watching the Yankees play the SS.
I wonder what kind if any precedent this puts on Wade Robson’s case about Michael Jackson fingering his butthole when he was seven?
I’ve barely followed this story but why does Clash resigning make him look less innocent? Plenty of public figures accused of far less serious offenses have quit/been forced out before getting their day in court
I never understand that move. If you’re innocent, why would you let some shitheads screw up your whole life? Seems like you’d want to keep doing what you’ve been doing.
If he would have dragged it out Elmo would have become the new Pedo Bear. Or at least that’s the joke I would have made. I’d still like to, if everyone’s cool with that.
FYI, @FondleMeElmo is surprisingly still available
C’mon, there’s no way he could continue to be allowed to work on a children’s show amid multiple allegations of molesting children (he says he “resigned” but his employer had to have told him he was finished). It’s totally unfair but that’s how it goes. I definitely have zero faith in the average American’s pea-sized brain to put two and two together that “abruptly quit his job” does not automatically mean he has something to hide.
I’m with GlenBeckHasAIDS here: unfortunately, public opinion will win out and even if he was exonerated from all of the charges, people are still going to remember this whole sad affair and judge him for it.
Let’s not forget that Pee Wee was forced to quit and he didn’t have something involving a minor. Plus, think about how the right wing wants to defund PBS, they’d have an orgasm if Clash had stayed on.
I majored in Public Relations and he did the right thing. The more fight you make in the public eye the harder it is to recover. By jumping out when he did, people didnt talk about it. He may be known as “that guy” but he’ll do so much better and it can get swept under the rug faster.
I totally forgot about this thing and I’d guess most people did as well until the story came up.
@Vince Eh, there’s a combination of things there. I would imagine if you’re financially stable, a certain level of “who needs this shit?” kicks in. More likely though, I would imagine it was strongly, strongly suggested to him that he resign.
Yeah, I’m sure that’s true, but wouldn’t you fight hard to show that you’re innocent if you’re innocent instead of going into hiding? That just seems like an odd choice to me.
Fighting hard just calls more attention to yourself. Fighting hard from the sidelines (as he seems to be doing with some excellent lawyering) gets the job done and keeps your name clearer.
I work with folks who have developmental disabilities, and all adults.
If there is even a hint that maybe a staff member might have accidentally thought about doing something inappropriate with them, they are suspended until an investigation clears them fully (or doesn’t). If they are cleared, they can return to work. If not, they are obviously terminated and turned over to the state for additional investigation.
What I’m saying is, when it comes to protected populations like minors, you just don’t take chances. There is a bit of “guilty until proven innocent” in that, but you just don’t take chances.
Whether he made the call to distance himself from Sesame Street so as to not drag them in deeper or was asked to resign is immaterial. Until there is documented certainty that he is innocent – and maybe even after, given his character – it is better if he find another line of work.
I do expect he is largely innocent, maybe got himself into a bit of a gay Errol Flynn?
(I don’t know if Errol Flynn was actually guilty or not … I’m just trying to sound smart. Is it working?)
Thank you, Statute of Limitations. Justice is served and it is sweet. Like a 16-year-old.
And the best thing about being cleared, is that he can now bang as many underage kids as he likes and nobody can do shit about it! Per Adam Reposa and Ashley Judd… It’s called Double Jeopardy.
That sound you hear is thousands of little brown starfruit puckering up at once. Sounds like a bubble wrap-popping convention…
The ruling did not weigh the merits of the claims but said 25-year-old accuser Sheldon Stephens filed suit too late against actor Kevin Clash.
Catholic sex abuse cases
Many of the cases span several decades and are brought forward years after the abuse occurred.