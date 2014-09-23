Julianne Moore Does 3-Way Sex In This NSFW Clip From The New Cronenberg Movie

I love David Cronenberg as much as the next 30-something film dork with a beard, but I’m a bit gun shy after his last film, the talky dull R-Pattz joint, Cosmopolis. Cronenberg returns with Maps to the Stars, which makes its American debut at the New York Film Festival next month. Starring Julianne Moore, Mia Wasikowska, John Cusack, and Robert Pattinson again, it doesn’t have the benefit of critical acclaim thus far (50% on RottenTomatoes), but what it lacks in critical acclaim, it more than makes up for in NSFW-ness in this new clip. There will be dong and Julianne Moore crying, so don’t say I didn’t warn you. Sadly, said dong is not depicted going in, the Cadillac of cinematic dong depictions.

The clip begins with Moore receiving some kind of psychoanalytical body massage from John Cusack, before segueing into some three-way between Moore and a couple other actors, the dude of which takes a phone call in the middle a la Paris Hilton. As he talks on the phone, the film depicts the rarely-seen absent-minded penis fiddle. So… you know… looks pretty good.

Here’s another clip, via HitFix:

