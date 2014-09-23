Julianne Moore Does 3-Way Sex In This NSFW Clip From The New Cronenberg Movie

I love David Cronenberg as much as the next 30-something film dork with a beard, but I’m a bit gun shy after his last film, the talky dull R-Pattz joint, Cosmopolis. Cronenberg returns with Maps to the Stars, which makes its American debut at the New York Film Festival next month. Starring Julianne Moore, Mia Wasikowska, John Cusack, and Robert Pattinson again, it doesn’t have the benefit of critical acclaim thus far (50% on RottenTomatoes), but what it lacks in critical acclaim, it more than makes up for in NSFW-ness in this new clip. There will be dong and Julianne Moore crying, so don’t say I didn’t warn you. Sadly, said dong is not depicted going in, the Cadillac of cinematic dong depictions.
The clip begins with Moore receiving some kind of psychoanalytical body massage from John Cusack, before segueing into some three-way between Moore and a couple other actors, the dude of which takes a phone call in the middle a la Paris Hilton. As he talks on the phone, the film depicts the rarely-seen absent-minded penis fiddle. So… you know… looks pretty good.
Here’s another clip, via HitFix:
/obligatory “body massage” clip.
The headline excites me more than the clip. Headline-bate.
Holy shit, how are those GI Joe clips still on youtube?
I know right!
Amen for them not using the Ebaum clip
Coming in 2015 . . .
Daniel Day-Lewis and Harvey Keitel star in . . .
“There Will Be Dong”
I kind of figured John Cusack’s next stop would be porn.
I’ve had a lot of sex with two girls but my friend wants to know if she was doing him in the butt with her cooter.
Strapfree dildo, it takes a very advanced technique.
While I’m typically a big fan of Ms. Moore, I gotta give this one a thumbs-down.
I’m thinking Cusak was giving Ms. Moore a “thumbs-down” there at the end of the massage thing.
Unless Moore was wearing a strap-on, I don’t think she was contributing too much to that threesome.
She was dictating the rhythm of the thrust, thus, using the gentleman in the middle as a human strap on or dildude.
It’s called the “Joe Sinclitico.”
Absent-minded Penis Fiddle is my go-to bluegrass subgenre as of late.
In the banner it looks like John Cusack is giving Moore a back massage and forcing her to watch War Inc.
Well, I am sold.
Cosmopolis was a letdown and so was The Dangerous Method. I’m not NERVOUS, per se, but I am very eager for him to get back on track.
Rather liked Dangerous Method. But Scorsese has convinced me, not intentionally, to trust the work and not the worker.
I didn’t think I’d see an analrapist in the big screen until the Arrested Development movie.
Why do people think Juilan Moore is attractive? She’s a small chested freckled ginger.
It’s been a long time since Amber Waves, I’ll grant you, but I still dig her. Maybe Boogie Nights just caught me at exactly the right time in my adolescence. Also, they’re not that small.
I’m sorry for having to destroy your adolescence but even Amber Waves was overrated.
/Internet hero
So I feel pretty terrible about the erection I have now. Ugh, life is so complicated.