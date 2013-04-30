The Karate Kid XXX sounds pretty good

I get my box stuffed full of long PR emails all day, but the most satisfying ones are usually the porn ones, and not just because they come with pictures of naked ladies. I mean, just get a load of this synopsis for Dreamzone’s Karate Kid XXX. Hollywood could really take a lesson from Chatsworth when it comes to putting a new spin on an old classic.
Wax on, (*whacks off*):
VAN NUYS, CA — DreamZone Entertainment launches its official website, http://www.karatekidxxx.com, for their newest blockbuster feature-length parody, ‘Karate Kid XXX: A DreamZone Parody’. The porn satire of the 1984 romantic martial arts film is set to release on May 14th.
With high hopes of porn stardom, Daniel’s mother moves the family out to California. While she pursues her dreams and every dick in town, Daniel aspires to fend off the local bullies. Sympathetic to his plight, Daniel’s perverted neighbor Mr. Miyagi trains him to fight. With the All-Valley Karate Tournament just a day away, will Daniel be ready? Will his insatiable mother stop craving cock? Will a double-penetration scene slow down the evil Cobra Kai? Answers to these questions and more are revealed in ‘The Karate Kid XXX’.
Hollywood’s Karate Kid remake: Stuck Will Smith’s kid in it, made Mr. Miyagi Chinese, still called it “karate” even though karate is Japanese.
Chatsworth’s Karate Kid remake: Made Daniel’s mom a slut, made Mr. Miyagi a pervert, added double penetration.
Advantage: Chatsworth.
I can’t decide if I wanna bang Amy Schumer or not. Sober I mean.
She’d probably need a couple of drinks to bang an internet stranger, but why not?
As a fan of the original Karate Kid, I find it very depressing that all of these people will have to wear condoms. Well, the men anyway.
Wait, they actually passed that law in California?
In LA. Lord help us, we’re not that bright.
I assume Mr Miyagi’s costume was left over from the XXX parody of Breakfast at Tiffany’s..
Miss Gorightry, now I pelfolm cunniringus.
SKEET FIRST. SKEET HARD. NO MERCY SIR.
Find it hilarious that many of the actresses were probably still eggs in their mom’s ovaries when the original came out.
Hell, I was just an egg in my mom’s ovary when the original came out.
Sweep the leg
I hope Elisabeth Shue is in it, as her character from Leaving Las Vegas. “You can do it, Daniel! But don’t come in my hair, I just washed it.”
In the picture of Jackie Chan… When did Johnathan Cho and Matthew Broderick have a baby?
“GET HIM A JOLLY BAG!! YEAH!!”
I’m surprised there hasn’t been a Might Ducks porn parody. All Coach Bombay did was chase tail in the first two movies.
Hey, whatever floats your boat Vince.
I hope those blogging slacks are scotch guarded.
I’m sure he has them made special order.
Only a gay porno can be a true parody of Karate Kid. Maybe bisexual.
The final fight is a sword fight.
There will be a scene where 2 people fuck while both standing in the crane position, right?
Catching a fly with chopsticks has been replaced with finding the pea between slices of roast beef with vibrators.
Bikini wax on, bikini wax off.
Alternately:
Bikini wax on, audience whacks off.
Oh Daniel-san! You all wet behind ear!
In this parody their “shower scene” can be Daniel-san pounding Allie and her friends at the costume dance while in his shower costume designed by Masturbatory Miyagi.
Bonus points if there is a scene with that Cobra Kai weasel who comes in and asked Daniel, “what’s the matter, mommy not here to dress ya?” Daniel’s mom pops out from behind the lockers and the Cobra Kai run a train on her, leaving them “drained” for the All Valley Tournament. Jesus jumped up Christ, I know way too much about that movie.
You, sir, need to get working on writing the sequel.
Considering Cobra Kai were dressed up like skeletons at the dance, I’m surprised you guys haven’t made one bone/boner pun yet.