Kevin Bacon Bribes Wedding DJs So They Won’t Play ‘Footloose’

Kevin Bacon was a guest on Conan earlier this week, hopefully to discuss whether or not the writing on The Following will get better than “And it turns out this guy’s in the cult, too!” next season. But he also shared a story about how when he goes to weddings, he often has to declare a preemptive strike on any Danny Mastersons in the DJ booth thinking they can put him on the spot by playing the theme song to his classic film, Footloose.
“I go to the disc jockey and hand him $20 and say, ‘Please don’t play that song’,” Bacon told Conan O’Brien. ”Because, first off, a wedding is really not about me. It’s about the bride and groom.” And then he mouthed the bass line from the Kenny Loggins song because he’s Kevin Bacon and one of the coolest guys in the world like that.
But here’s my question – Are all of the people at the weddings that Kevin Bacon attends such cheapskates that they can’t go back up to the DJ and throw him $40 to make sure he does play “Footloose”? I mean, if I’m at a wedding and Bacon is there, I’m going to throw in a few bucks to make the famous guy dance, dammit.
And for some much-needed perspective…
The 1980s – when high schoolers in movies looked like they were our parents.
$40 is a lot of money to some people Ash. If I’m going to cough up that kinda dough, I wanna see the parking lot reeactment too and have a guy smash Bacon with a 2×4! Then watch as Chris Penn’s ghost floats out of the sewer to save the day!
His ghost is too busy watching you masturbate.
Naw, you’re thinking of Tom Sizemore. And he’s not technically “dead”, but coincidentally does pay me $40 to watch me do it.
I’d start passing around a pair of leg warmers so people put in a 5 dollar minimum to make the Bacon sizzle
I’ve heard him tell this story before.
I think it was on Howard Stern.
If I was a DJ I’d take his money and then play nothing but Footloose. Because fuck you, Kevin, you didn’t hire me.
In fact, I want to divorce my wife, get remarried, invite Kevin to the wedding, and then instruct the DJ to ONLY play Footloose.
“Every day they will test you…”
-DJ Request from the often overlooked The Goods.