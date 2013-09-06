Florida Friday: Lady Gaga’s bodyguard tazed to death after naked cocaine rampage

I’ll be honest, today’s Florida Friday story is kind of dark, but aren’t they all? We really painted ourselves into a corner when we decided to start a Florida segment. It’s not all nudity and cocaine, sometimes it’s nudity, cocaine, and death.
So the late Norman Oosterbroek, 43, who was a bodyguard for the likes of Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Jay-Z, recently broke into a neighbor’s house in Miami. He was naked and started beating up the homeowner, and when the cops arrived and tazed him, he ended up having a fatal heart attack from the combination of drugs and high voltage (a not entirely uncommon occurrence, unfortunately).
From the Miami Herald:
Police said that about 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Oosterbroek appeared at the back door of a neighbor’s home just down the street. Christiane Jung looked outside and saw Oosterbroek staring at her, according to police.
She screamed for her husband, Markus, who confronted Oosterbroek, police said. Oosterbroek allegedly began beating Jung with one hand while ingesting suspected narcotics with the other.
I don’t even know how that’s possible. Or why it’s possible. He’s like some evil Popeye where his spinach is cocaine and he uses his super strength to bully the helpless.
“He was highly violent, uncontrollable and obviously wasn’t stable,” said Nancy Perez, spokeswoman for Miami-Dade police, which is investigating the incident.
When Pinecrest police found him stark naked, they Tasered him. He was pronounced dead a short time later at Baptist Hospital.
Normally I’d say cops need to grow some balls and take down these subjects with their hands like men, but considering Oosterbroek was 280 pounds and once threw fan 10 feet and broke both his legs, I can’t say as I blame them in this case:
Three years ago, at a Jay Z concert in Washington, D.C., a man dared to jump the stage and saunter toward the rapper. The unruly crasher was caught on video being grabbed by a well-dressed bodyguard, who tossed the intruder about 10 feet off stage, breaking both his legs.
At about six-foot-five and weighing roughly 280 pounds, Norman Oosterbroek wasn’t just a bodyguard to Jay Z, Lady Gaga and some of the world’s most famous celebrities. He was a powerful force to be reckoned with.
Oosterbroek, also known in Europe as “The Dutch Giant,” was 43. He began his career in South Africa as a bodyguard for Nelson Mandela. He later formed his own international security firm, RAD, which is based in the Netherlands. [MiamiHerald]
As soon as I read the name and saw the picture I thought “has to be a South African,” and sure enough, he is. When you combine South Africa and Florida, terrible things happening are inevitable. This is pretty horrific for everyone involved, but I’m just happy it didn’t rain snakes.
Here’s the video of him chucking the fan, courtesy of the Daily Mail:
If I tried to make up a fake funny onion headline it would pale in comparison to this. RIP
RIP Iron Monger.
I’m incredibly confused by the, “Norman Oosterbroek, 43,” portion of this story.
I read his age four times. I still don’t believe it.
That dude is 43? He looks like he went to high school with Freud.
Giant South Africans age faster? I dunno, man.
He was 43 in giant Afrikaans naked cocaine years. Which is, like, 60 on Earth.
Cocaine’s a hell of a drug……
He sounds one robot exoskeleton short of being Sharlto Copley’s character from Elysium.
He was Oosterbroek the Grey. I’m Oosterbroek the White.
And I’ve come back to you now, at the turn of the tide, for more cocaine.
Any relation to Oosterbroek the Greggg? Talk about people who need ’em a good tazing.
Wasn’t he also Oosterbroek the Butch?
Looks like Obadiah Stane’s giant, coked-up Afrikaan brother.
I had to watch the video twice to make sure that fan wasn’t a baby. Oosterbroek was huge.
Jigga Watt, Jigga Who
Lady Gaga will just mourn this way.
+1
My main take away from this story and the accompanying media is that Jay Z shows are terrible.
He beat the man to the tune of Pokerface.
Worst of all, even when the wounds heal, he’ll still have that song rattling around in his head.
The horror!
Going by the video, looks like Oosterbroek was familiar with disproportionate responses well before his untimely end.
He looks like the Coke Wizard’s alternate universe evil twin brother.
Actually when Laney conducted the autopsy they found out that he was poisoned and not on cocaine. Castle made a joke from Lethal Weapon 2, Beckett made a face, and then they discovered Lady Gaga killed him.
I’ve seen that guy a bunch of times. He’s actually a real gentleman on the job. Crazy business.
Predetermination or tragic self-fulfilling prophecy? ‘Oosterbroek’ is Swedish for ‘Giant Naked Cocaine Death’.
That’s Oosterbroek on the left, but who’s the idiot wearing steampunk goggles?
Justin Beiber?
Marilyn Manson
Tazed to death in a naked coke fueled rampage. I know how I’m going out of this world! That better be on my tombstone too!
I am going to have to try to recreate the beating while ingesting narcotics thing- because I can’t picture it and I need to.
This really shocked me. Almost as much as they shocked him… He used to be my neighbor in Holland, always liked the guy, he was full of great stories. What amazes me is the fact he always tried to get his clients away from drugs, but the official story is that he invaded a home while under the influence of drugs. Naked. He even fired people for failing drug tests. Seems a bit strange… Then again, what’s the world without hypocrisy?
There were actually surveillance cameras on the scene, and they captured what he looked like in the moment:
[imgur.com]
As a side note, this is a pretty amazing example of a stock photo:
[www.istockphoto.com]
It turns out there was surveillance footage of the scene, pretty shocking:
[imgur.com]
Yes I was a victim of the ol’ double-post-a-roo. Blame teh internets.
I first found Film Drunk because of the story about a sword wielding porn actor being tazed off a cliff. Don’t ever change!
I’d love to see your search history.
Jeez, that fan he chucked off the stage looked like a 12-year-old. Reckon this guy might’ve been kind of psychologically fucked regardless or whether he was on coke.
He’s like some evil Popeye where his spinach is cocaine
Pephigh the Bodyguard? Pephigh’s girlfriend is White Truffle Oil, and his Bluto is EVERYONE.
He fucking curbstomped Wimpy to keep him off Lady Gaga’s meat dress.
So sorry to hear we lost the all-important-man-who-gets-paid-to-beat-up-anyone.
CDaN is claiming a blind item reveal with this guy as the employee let go by Jay-Z after being found jerking off to pictures of Bey and/or Blue Ivy. Normally, I’d say most of that site is full of shit, but this one I actually can believe.
Wait… You’re telling me the guy in the picture is NOT Gerald McRaney?!