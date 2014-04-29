Paul Rudd And Amy Poehler Satirize The Rom-Com In David Wain’s ‘They Came Together’

The rom-com has been frequently and rightly disparaged in recent years as marriage porn for brain dead sorority girls. And yet, most of the projects that have started as anti rom-coms have a weird tendency to turn into rom-coms themselves. That doesn’t seem to be the case with They Came Together, from David Wain and Michael Showalter, the creative team behind Wet Hot American Summer. Starring Paul Rudd and Amy Poehler, They Came Together (get it?!?) takes down all the dumb little rom-com clichés – the meet cute, the clumsy hot chick, the group of wacky friends who all represent different aspects of the protagonist, etc. etc. A movie like this has been a long time coming (get it? it’s another jizz entendre!) and there are few I’d rather see make it than David Wain and co. The trailer is missing the “girl tries on a series of dresses” montage, but I have to imagine that’s in there too.
It felt like Universal sort of neutered Wain’s last effort, Wanderlust, trying to make it too broad and please everyone with test screenings, but I doubt that will be an issue with the much more targeted They Came Together, which hits VOD and theaters simultaneously on June 27th. I know they’re probably making less money for this, but I can’t help but be happy about it, as a viewer. Being happy that your favorite comedy people are doing smaller-budgeted movies is sort of like having that friend you want to stay an alcoholic. Sure, he’s probably ruining his liver, but it’s nice to have a guy to drink with whenever you need him.
Is this…is this…a legitimate spoof movie?
My god, I forgot what they look like…
I’ll definitely give it a shot, I think I’m the only person that actually really liked David Wain’s The Ten.
No, you are not the only one. That movie was a gem.
The Ten was damn delightful.
Wanderlust was good too. No really.
“Hey, I was in the neighborhood. I thought I’d come by and take a shit.”
It’s the only one of his I don’t totally love, and that includes Role Models and Wanderlust.
Man, I would even watch a regular rom-com with Paul Rudd and Amy Poehler. They’re just so goddamn lovable. It’s like watching a kitten play with a puppy.
Amy dressed as a kitten and Paul dressed as a puppy.
I have a new fetish.
I want to see the kitten’s tits.
I would’ve been happy if this was just a two minute trailer, but I cannot wait for this movie. God the spoof has been dead forever.
Airplane, Hot Shots, the first Scary Movie. Am I missing any others that were close to decent? I kinda liked Not Another Teen Movie too.
Not Another Teen Movie tends not to get the love it deserves.
@GirlWithABoysName It was very solid, but I think all those Friedberg and Seltzer spoofs that came after it ruined its reputation after the fact.
Top Secret like a motherfucker. And the Frotcast will cut you if you disrespect the Naked Gun movies.
Top Secret is amazing.
I’m Gonna Get You Sucka. I quote this movie all the time.
BLACK DYNAMITE 4 LYFE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Dracula Dead and Loving It. Mel Brooks and Leslie Nelson in the same movie…..that is all.
All of these (Especially Top Secret, probably my favorite comedy of all time).
I have a soft spot for the Armand Assante spoof of the late 80’s/ early 90’s erotic thriller genre Fatal Instinct as well. Mainly because as bad an actor as Assante is, he’s great at playing the straight man. Also, it has hot young Sherilyn Fenn.
Also vote Jane Austin’s Mafia. Just because.
I have to add Don’t be a Menace to South Central While Drinking the Juice in the Hood was not terrible.
@AB Yup, that’s the one that was missing. MESSAGE!
You know what movie I fucking LOVE? Silence of the Hams. Does anyone else know that one? Don’t know if I’ve ever met anyone who’s actually even seen it.
Definitely Not Another Teen Movie.
“But, you’re my sister…”
“Only by blood.”
I hope this is as good as it looks. Months ago, I thought the trailer for The Other Woman had some promise too and that didn’t quite work out so well.
Well, I like the cast a lot so…I guess there’s that.
Does this movie involve them running against each other for political office?
It has Rafi. Will watch.
David Wain always trying to one-up Michael Showalter. This must be his response to The Baxter.
I LOVE The Baxter.
Ditto. The Baxter was excellent.
She does try on the Madonna outfit in the trailer, so I assume there’s more to that scene.
Maria Hill’s taking a very odd track to recruiting Ant-Man for the Avengers
But how will I know this is a spoof movie without GIANT RED TEXT?
Because at the end of the trailer, Amy looks at the camera after saying, “It’s not a movie; it’s our real life” ?
sarcasm is dead.
and fart sounds
Having Bill Hader say the first line in the trailer is certainly a good way to grab my attention.
Throw in Mantzoukas and now you’re cooking with gas.
bring back Stella!
Too many shows get labeled as being too ahead of it’s time, but man was that show ahead of it’s time.
Was that Schmidt at the beginning?
Yes it is. Hopefully his character is nothing like Schmidt.
Ken Marino…check. Where the f*ck is Joe Lo Truglio?!?!?