The Marine Corps Ball Just Got Awkward, Thanks to Linda Hamilton. Wait, what?

As with any Internet meme or YouTube trend, things are bound to get old after one too many people gets in on the joke. In the case of recent celebrity invitations to the Marine Corps Ball on October 29, well, it started off cute and fun, and now it’s pretty weird thanks to 54-year old Terminator actress Linda Hamilton, who is apparently trying to scoop up Betty White’s sloppy seconds.
Last week, Marine Sgt. Ray Lewis made a YouTube video asking lovable geriactress Betty White to be his date to the ball. This was, of course, in response to Sgt. Scott Moore asking Mila Kunis, followed by Cpl. Kelsey De Santis asking Justin Timberlake. While Kunis and Timberlake have accepted (if their schedules don’t conflict, which they probably will), White outright declined because of her busy TV schedule. And that’s where Hamilton steps in:
“Rumor has it that you like your actresses vintage… I know that I am no Betty White, but I would be really, really thrilled if you can’t find anyone else to go to the ball with you, I could go. I’m only half as mature as she is, wink wink, but I am twice as funny, so I think that works out!”
I don’t know what the “wink wink” refers to, but I’m going to assume that if Lewis takes her he’s going to get laid. At least he’ll have a story to tell. Check out Hamilton’s plea for attention after the jump, and then join us as we run our memories through a car wash.
blatent Skynet infiltration
Good to see Linda Hamilton’s still doing great.
Hasta la vista, baby butter
Arnold Schwarzenegger just posted a YouTube video asking for a date to the Maid Brigade Ball.
She should’ve worked in a “the machines won’t be the ONLY thing rising” line followed by a blow-j pantomime. That shit is sexy!
As if surviving all the T1000 stabbing attempts weren’t enough, now she wants to go party with Ray Lewis?
Look, it’s either this or community college, and those fuckers won’t let Linda shave her pits in the chem lab.
Meanwhile Edward Furlong is accepting any and all offers for a hot meal.
If this happens and Ray Lewis gets Linda Hamilton pregnant, will Roger Goodell’s grandson come back from the future to kill the baby?
Yeah, I’d have hit that. Er….20 years ago….
With Linda the question isn’t whether she’s on drugs but if she needs them.
How much do you want to bet she has “No Fate” scrawled into the outdoor patio furniture she’s sitting on?
Back before the filming of T2, she trained with Israeli commandos until she could pump a shotgun with one hand. I wonder if she’s still got that technique?
COME WITH ME IF YOU WANT TO ELECTRIC SLIDE!
Judging by the banner pic, it looks like Hamilton decided to pass on a same-old labret and went straight for the full-on
lip-platejaw-bowl. Wakka WakkaShine on! you crazy lady.
lydiamwr you’re a doctor, you should know these things.
Cum with me if you want to live.