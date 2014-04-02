'The Lion King' Cast Surprises Unsuspecting Plane Passengers With A Live Rendition Of 'Circle Of Life'

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When a group of travelers boarded a Virgin Australia flight from Brisbane to Sydney recently, they were probably just expecting some pretzels and a complimentary blanket. Little did they know their day was about to be sprinkled with THEATER MAGIC. It turns out the cast of the Lion King stage play was also on the flight, and they collectively decided to bust out an impromptu version of ‘Circle of Life’ while people were being seated, just because.

TRAAAAAAAANSILWEEENYA BUPPA DEEEETZY MUMMA DAAAAAAAAAH….

“After an amazing day at The Lion King Brisbane season launch announcement, members of our Australian cast felt so elated they decided to sing the ‘Circle of Life’ prior to take off on their flight back to Sydney!” says DisneyOnBroadway in their video description. [HuffPo]

Theater people are so weird.

Anyone else, if they spent their entire work day hearing the same songs over and over again for weeks on end, they’d probably never want to hear those songs again. But theater people are apparently so excited to have been singing the same song for months that they apparently thought, “Hey! You know what’d be fun?? If we shared this with all these random people on a plane!”

I’ve seen Price Is Right winners less cheerful than this. They’re like a bunch of Tinker Bells come to life.