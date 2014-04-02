'The Lion King' Cast Surprises Unsuspecting Plane Passengers With A Live Rendition Of 'Circle Of Life'

When a group of travelers boarded a Virgin Australia flight from Brisbane to Sydney recently, they were probably just expecting some pretzels and a complimentary blanket. Little did they know their day was about to be sprinkled with THEATER MAGIC. It turns out the cast of the Lion King stage play was also on the flight, and they collectively decided to bust out an impromptu version of ‘Circle of Life’ while people were being seated, just because.
TRAAAAAAAANSILWEEENYA BUPPA DEEEETZY MUMMA DAAAAAAAAAH….
“After an amazing day at The Lion King Brisbane season launch announcement, members of our Australian cast felt so elated they decided to sing the ‘Circle of Life’ prior to take off on their flight back to Sydney!” says DisneyOnBroadway in their video description. [HuffPo]
Theater people are so weird.
Anyone else, if they spent their entire work day hearing the same songs over and over again for weeks on end, they’d probably never want to hear those songs again. But theater people are apparently so excited to have been singing the same song for months that they apparently thought, “Hey! You know what’d be fun?? If we shared this with all these random people on a plane!”
I’ve seen Price Is Right winners less cheerful than this. They’re like a bunch of Tinker Bells come to life.
This would be the best way to calm my usually jittery pre-flight nerves, because I would go from worrying about a crash to hoping for one.
+all the points for accuracy and relatability.
It’s a special kind of narcissist who assumes that a bunch of random strangers want to be turned into a captive audience.
This is literally every person I know who has gone into theater.
Dude, I’d have 9/11ed that bitch.
I have HAD it with these motherfucking flakes on this motherfucking plane!
This. + all the Internet points.
cotw right here
Let’s see, how would most people feel if, on a crowded airplane someone near the cockpit starts chanting loudly in a foreign tongue, then a couple others join in? Pretty much like that white guy in the third row.
Dude, I’m crying here.
So *that’s* OK but I have to turn off my fucking iPad?
Next time just play this video on your ipad and they’ll let you keep it on.
If Marky Mark had been on that plane, there would have been a lot of blood in the cabin.
This would make me long for the days when it was perfectly acceptable to smoke a fag on an airplane. I’d have smoked them all.
The only way I’d want to be on that plane is if I was an Air Marshal, so I could blast as many singers as I could before using the last one on myself.
Or at least a federal wildlife marshal. That’s gotta be in their jurisdiction as well.
My grandma? I’m trying to think who would enjoy this and that is the list right there. My grandma would enjoy this.
Doesn’t seem fair that the theater kids get to have their personal baggage out in the open while everyone else on the flight has to stow theirs in the overhead bin.
I went to a liberal arts college with a very strong music and theatre program, and…this is actually pretty tame compared to some of the stuff that went down in public places.
Besides, Kanye’s gonna let them finish, but he did it better-
[www.youtube.com]
Better than disappearing forever.
What? Too soon?
Tase them, bro.
Reading that last line in your grandpa’s voice, “They’re like a bunch of Tinker Bells come to life.” Makes it so much better.
Even better: read it in Clint Eastwood’s voice.
Not a fan of the movie or the soundtrack, but I’m not so uppity I wouldn’t have appreciated it.
Apparently the Lion King murdered everyone’s dog.
I don’t think it’s a choice of song problem so much as a hey shut the fuck up I’m trying to read the Duty Free catalog problem.
Relevant:
Surely you can’t be serious!
JESUS It’s a sweet song and it’s a nice little video, most of you people should die for your horrible opinions!
Oh sweet irony.
i think it’s great and so do they. they’re living their dreams. it’s not like most people who are just working to live.
The problem is they’re making everybody else live their dream too. No one wants to be a part of your fucking fantasy.
So…I can’t possibly be the only one who thought that little kid in the center of the aisle was going to get lifted up like fucking Simba at the end of the video, right? Missed opportunity if there ever was one.
As someone who flies a lot, I’d like to say that this barely qualifies for the list of annoying things that happen on a plane. The hot girl never, ever sitting beside you being number one.
Yeah I would take this over a morbidly obese, stinky bastard sitting next to me, or a baby crying through a megaphone.
This exactly like the last time I went to Walmart after midnight but instead of a full cast of minorities singing something from The Lion King it was one overweight black chick in her pajamas singing Toni Braxton.
They should have started to sing “Hasa Diga Eebowai”