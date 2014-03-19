Lindsay Lohan's Sex List Has Revealed Even More Famous Gentlemen She Allegedly Banged

Getty Image

If this list is the truth, it appears that Lindsay Lohan banged half of A-list Hollywood. So, I guess it’s not only bad starring roles that a lot of these guys choose, but it’s also ladies. Via In Touch:

In Touch exclusively obtained the handwritten conquest list — and last week exposed the first batch of men she claimed to have hooked up with, from Justin Timberlake and Adam Levine to Zac Efron and Joaquin Phoenix. In the new issue of In Touch — on newsstands now — more shocking names from the list are revealed, including Orlando Bloom, Ryan Phillippe, Benicio Del Toro and topping the list: Ashton Kutcher. “Lindsay loves being linked to good-looking, famous, successful men,” a source close to the actress tells In Touch.

Let’s see, we got Heath Ledger, Colin Farrell, Ashton Kutcher, and Benicio del Toro. A lot of talent on that list, but also Ashton Kutcher. So, she’s not picky, and neither are they.

“It was her personal conquest list,” the source, who watched as Lindsay jotted down name after name at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Jan. 30, 2013, told In Touch. “She was trying to impress her friends with the list and then tossed it aside.”

Making a sex list sounds like something a sophomore in high school would make before smoking a cigarette in the bathroom. That or what a porn star that got diagnosed with HIV would make in order to give them some bad news. Uh oh.

Via In Touch