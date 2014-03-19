Lindsay Lohan's Sex List Has Revealed Even More Famous Gentlemen She Allegedly Banged

If this list is the truth, it appears that Lindsay Lohan banged half of A-list Hollywood. So, I guess it’s not only bad starring roles that a lot of these guys choose, but it’s also ladies. Via In Touch:
In Touch exclusively obtained the handwritten conquest list — and last week exposed the first batch of men she claimed to have hooked up with, from Justin Timberlake and Adam Levine to Zac Efron and Joaquin Phoenix.
In the new issue of In Touch — on newsstands now — more shocking names from the list are revealed, including Orlando Bloom, Ryan Phillippe, Benicio Del Toro and topping the list: Ashton Kutcher. “Lindsay loves being linked to good-looking, famous, successful men,” a source close to the actress tells In Touch.
Let’s see, we got Heath Ledger, Colin Farrell, Ashton Kutcher, and Benicio del Toro. A lot of talent on that list, but also Ashton Kutcher. So, she’s not picky, and neither are they.
“It was her personal conquest list,” the source, who watched as Lindsay jotted down name after name at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Jan. 30, 2013, told In Touch. “She was trying to impress her friends with the list and then tossed it aside.”
Making a sex list sounds like something a sophomore in high school would make before smoking a cigarette in the bathroom. That or what a porn star that got diagnosed with HIV would make in order to give them some bad news. Uh oh.
Via In Touch
I think we should refer to Lindsey as “Patient Zero” going forward.
Lymph nodes Lindsey.
If Kevin Bacon appears on one of these lists, we will have come full circle.
+6 degrees
Please don’t let Heath Ledger be true. Please.
Would it really be beyond her to make a bunch of this up? I mean, she is obviously a nut job. Besides, if she was this promiscuous would Charlie Sheen really not be on the list? I call BS.
But was Heath Ledger before, after, or during the funeral?
I’m sure they did copious amounts of drugs together too..
Keep in mind that when he was alive she was not nearly the repugnant bushpig she has become today. Shit she was only 22 when he died.
Heath was palling around with one of the Olsen twins when he died, but yeah, he totally didn’t bang Lohan…
I’m sorry to the OP, but Heath Ledger is the most believable name on this list…
Don’t worry; they didn’t do anal.
In that script on my screen all the names read Ron Perlman.
Why were the names blurred out earlier? Is this from “Family Feud: The VD Edition”?
I assume whoever’s releasing this is doing it in chunks so they can get publicity every time they do it.
Yeah, they are saving the best for last: Rodney Dangerfield!
She was drinking in a hotel bar and this was the stationary provided? “I need a piece of paper and a pen please”
“Regular or numbered sex list style?”
“Numbered sex list style, thanks.”
I call shenanigans on the entire story. Can’t Jimmy Kimmel me. Nope nope nope.
This would be slander though, I don’t think Jimmy Kimmel would go for this one.
@Aysmmetric- I was using Jimmy Kimmel as a verb. Similar to trick or fool. I agree he wasn’t behind this…probably.
She was clearly playing Scattergories…wrong.
Lucky 856, you get that EXACT stationary when you play Scattergories. Which leads me to believe that they were simply playing the wonderful word game.
Ashton Kutcher’s immune system got PUNK’D!
No Jake Gyllenhaal? So she was aware she was calling Franco the Prince of Persia. So meta, so Franco.
The names that were blurred out (EXCLUSIVE!): Clark Gable, Humphrey Bogart, John Lennon, Jim Morrison, Jimi Hendrix, Frankilin D. AND Teddy Roosevelt.
FDR and Teddy double teamed her. She crippled Franklin.
I bet the blurred names were…DUN DUN DUNNNNN
Ladies.
Or, Robin Thicke.
I HATE THESE BLURRED NAAAAMES
Or they’re the Warner Brothers AND their sister Dot.
So she has a thing for older guys with shitty facial hair.
Why, helllo.
Take note of how a lot of those names are misspelled: J. Pheonix, B. Del. Torro, Zack Effron, Orli Bloom, etc.
There are a number of possibilities to explain this:
1.) She intentionally misspelled those names to avoid lawsuits on a technicality.
2.) She’s horrible at spelling and can’t be bothered to double-check that info against Wikipedia.
3.) She’s getting busy with a lot of celebrity impersonators.
4.) She was high as FUUUUUUUUK when she wrote this out and thought “close enough.”
That’s plausible enough, Pretzelman.
I can barely remember the names of all the girl’s I’ve slept with, so I’ll give her a pass on the spelling.
Danny and Maggio Cipriani had to have been at the same time right?
Lol @ the bassist for Coldplay, Guy Berryman.
So are the blurred names underage or not popular enough to warrant printing?
Both. They’re Disney Channel stars.
Step 1) Play Scattergories.
Step 2) Fill out answer sheet with all of the penises that have been inside you.
Step 3) Leak list on internet…slowly…
Step 4) Wait to be famous again.
Step 5) Profit
Har. “leak slowly”.
Lindsay”s vagina is so big and filled with stars that Sandra Bullock got lost in it.
And it killed George Clooney.
And it was under the sure hand of a Mexican.
Eibmoz, I just got your tweet a greenlight at Fox. Principal photography starts in May. Call me!
Eubmoz + Pretzelman = COTW
Some STDs take awhile to smite.
From the looks of that list, she banged In Touch, and In Touch rocked her world.
I get upset that I keep reading “Nico Tortorella” as “Nick Turturro,” because I have this hilarious mental image of an exasperated Nick Turturro trying to put up with Lindsay Lohan.
“C’MON C’MON LINDSAY WHATTAYA DOIN’ LINDSAY I GOTTA GET OUTTA HERE SOON LINDSAY C’MON DEM GUYS ARE WAITIN’ FOR ME LINDSAY WHY THIS TAKIN’ SO LONG LINDSAY LINDSAY C’MON THEY MAKIN’ A BIG SANDWICH AT THE REST’RANT LINDSAY C’MON LINDSAY LINDSAY SERIOUSLY LINDSAY C’MON”
I laughed for real at that and read it out loud twice.
Doesn’t Lindsey Lohan have a new show coming out? Right…
It’s important to remember how Lindsay Lohan looked before she got pulled into the whirlpool of drugs and plastic surgery. No wonder all these men are on her list.
Even at 18-21, it was some prime real-estate.
@WTFkid
That’s fucking disgusting.
Lukas Haas? Yikes.
For science.
She didn’t remember Aaron Voros’ last name, but did remember the team he briefly and insignificantly played for. Girl must be a hockey fan.
Haha, I thought for a second that said “Aaron Rodgers” and even as a Packers fan, I LOL’d.
I actually think that Aaron is Aaron Carter… little brother to the guy on the Backstreet Boys who used to go all Chris Brown on Paris Hilton.
He was one of Lindsay’s first conquests according to the HOTT GOSS back in the day.
Puck Daddy knows all: [ca.sports.yahoo.com]
You know what, looking at it, I think you’re right! It looks like Rangers…
In which case, Aaron Carter didn’t even make the list of a ton of randoms?! Ouch bro, guess he dumped Hilary Duff for nothin!
can totes get it still
Who do you suppose “Riley 8” is?
Kind of like the Jena 6, but whiter
She must be amazing at fucking
I’d guess that she’s amazing at being the Hollywood equivalent of the washup gutter trash at the end of the bar come closing time. “Well shit no other ladies here now…”
still not seeing my name on that list
No one likes a girl who kisses and tells. Well, most people, anyway. On the other hand, a lot of guys do the very same thing. Which doesn’t make it any less incorrect.
You know the difference between a bitch and a hoe… A hoe will sleep with everyone, a bitch will sleep with everyone but you!
How about we try this new thing. It’s called being concerned with our love lives and current romantic obligations and not judge someone else’s. whom you don’t actually know, and who you will probably actually never sleep with. So exactly what concern is it of any ones really? Maybe pay more attention to your own partner and your love life, or lack there of.
I’m going to forward this list to my partner because she thinks this stuff is hilarious and ew, I just called her my “partner.” It’s not as if we divide the net proceeds every time we have sex.
P.S. your objections are just the kind of thing I’d expect #37 on the list to say.
I wonder why they blacked out my name?? I guess cause I’m not an A list actor
I guess ’cause you really like sausage and not chicken.
I’m not saying she’s not a ho. But, just bc someone said it was her making a list makes it true? “Hey, i saw johnny depp making a list of girls he banged. Look!”
If Depp made a list I would believe any name he put on it. Dude got an Oscar nomination for playing a guylinered pirate–he has mystical powers or some shit.
How is this not a March Madness bracket?
Or at least half the bracket; Ladies will take up the other half when that list surfaces.
Hard to believe a legit LiLo sex tape hasn’t emerged, because apparently there has never been a period in excess of 6 hours during the past 15 years that she hasn’t been having sex with someone, and you know at least 50% of those hookups were recorded on somebody’s smartphone.
Wait so James Franco wasn’t lying in ‘This Is The End”?
[www.youtube.com]
Honestly, it’d be like getting a star on Hollywood.
Damn … she’s like the town gas pump — everyone has filled up there.
Wait. This is just Richard Nixon’s enemies list!
That’s a LOT of Eskimo Brothers.
Is one of the blurred out names Josh Gad?