Liza Minnelli Was On The Losing End Of Ellen's Awesome Oscars Selfie

Last night’s delightful Academy Awards selfie moment orchestrated by host Ellen Degeneres has already been broken down by more people than the Zapruder film, but it deserves it because it’s a pretty awesome photo. In fact, if we could just get Julia Roberts cropped out of it or replaced by anyone who isn’t Julia Roberts, it might be the best photo ever taken at the Academy Awards. Hell, we could replace her with Liza Minnelli, because she was actually trying to get into the photo as it was happening, but it’s tough for an older lady to get past a total hunk like Channing Tatum when she’s apparently barely taller than the back of the seat in front of her.
So how do we know that Minnelli wanted into the photo? Because someone got a photo of the selfie from behind and I have been laughing at Minnelli’s misfortune all morning.
Hey, at least she got to witness her mom’s legacy honored after Ellen called her a drag queen. The night wasn’t a total loss for Minnelli.
(H/T to Guyism)
Don’t blame her for being slow to get into the picture, her chronic vertigo means she can’t stand up too quickly.
Can someone explain the seating chart hierarchy please? I was under the impression it was “The closer you are to A list the closer you are to the stage” and then I saw Liza.
I spent the majority of the evening trying to figure it out. Travolta was in front of Spacey somehow. Unless he was a seat filler, Travolta should have been lucky to get standing room.
I too was puzzled. I’d say it’s even money that she just stumbled down there and took the seat. You’d have to be pretty heartless to boot Dudley Moore’s wife.
Presenters and anyone else likely to get up on stage will be near the front. Or, in Liza’s case, if they’re doing a tribute to your mom and you have to stand up an be on camera, it’s kinda low-class to put you up in the balcony.
Besides the obvious things like “nominated” and “A-list,” I’m willing to bet “likely to headline next year’s In Memoriam piece” also gets you close to the stage.
Her assistants have been replacing her vodka with water for years. She’s gonna be alright.
its probably A list > Nominees > Presenters > Old Jews > somewhat relevant > “Kitschy Artists” > Common folks
That old jews remark tickled me.
“Turns out that Liza Minnelli impersonator was really Liza Minnelli. (shudders)”
My husband and I had a pretty significant argument about whether or not that was actually Liza. He looked at me like I was an idiot when I said “Damn, Liza looks rough” and replied “That isn’t actually her”. When they went back to her later in the show I felt a pointless sense of vindication.
Anne Hathaway didn't make it in, either. Looks like she got the shit end of the stick again.
That was real nice of John “Chucklefuck” Elway to let Julia Roberts borrow his teeth for the show!
Who is that black guy in the photo? I have been wondering ever since i saw it and i can’t figure it out. It’s really bugging me.
Lupita Nyong’o’s brother. He was her guest at the show.
If Liza was the loser of this picture, that dude was definitely the winner.
What? But he’s not famous! This is an outrage!
That dude looks so much like Grace Jones it’s kinda disturbing. The only reason I knew it wasn’t her is because when Grace Jones smiles at you, your spine shatters like glass.
They are both goddamned adorable.
I’m the most hetero guy I know, I like me some titties, but I’d totally let Bradley Cooper blow me. What a dreamy son of a bitch.
Liza Minnelli was bombed out of her mind. Did you catch the carpet interview with her and her siblings? Very sad. And it was like she was trying to be relevant all night. What was the hug thing when Lupita Nyong’o got her Oscar? Talented woman but I think her time is past.