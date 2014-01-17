‘London Bitches Falling Down,’ And Other Clever Title Nominees From The AVNs

Greetings from Las Vegas, FilmDrunkards. I’m here hanging out at the Adult Entertainment Expo, tooling around waiting to attend Saturday night’s AVN awards, also known as the Oscars of porn. While most film writers are at the Sundance Film Festival, watching the children of immigrants bravely trying to assert their burgeoning sexuality to their old world parents or whatever, I’m here taking pictures of elaborate sex swings and vibrating nipple clamps while bikers clamor to get a picture with Tori Black (she looks fantastic, incidentally). Whereas Sundance denied my press credentials two years running, on the grounds of “inappropriateness” (2010 – 2011, when I went anyway), the porn world welcomes FilmDrunk with open, er, arms (not surprising, I suppose).
So far, it’s been mostly like Comic-Con, only with Fleshlights. Wait, check that, Comic-Con already has those. Okay, so more like Comic-Con, only with weirdos shuffling around trying to take pictures of porn stars. Wait, hold on… Okay, I guess the main difference here is that the porn stars aren’t trying to sell you video games. Oh, and one guy I saw, a small man with a mustache about my dad’s age, had a badge that said “MISTRESS THICK.” I Googled “Mistress Thick” and her Twitter bio describes her as the “Ebony Scat Queen.” Maybe the guy was her handler? I don’t know. So much I’m learning, and so much still to learn.
At this point in the post, I was going to list the AVN Award nominees as some kind of preview, and I wondered why I’d never done that before. Then I looked at the list of nominees (link NSFW). Holy wall of text, Batman. I stopped counting at 55 categories – which was about halfway down the page – and each category has 15 nominees. You might want to do a text search to see if your sister got nominated for those pictures I took through her window because pretty much everyone else who has ever taken their clothes off is represented. By contrast, the Oscars has the option to nominate 10 best pictures and still only nominated nine, probably just to make their Inside Llewyin Davis snub even more of a thumb in my eye.
Anyway, instead of listing all the awards, I thought I’d just skip to the Clever Title section like always, because that’s what we’re all looking for anyway.
Place your bets now, which one of these will take the title from last year’s winner, “Does This Dick Make My Ass Look Big?”
Cirque du Hole-A, Seymore Butts/Pure Play
Cray Cray Vajayjay, Black Storm/Monarchy/Vantage
Come on Mom, Zero Tolerance Entertainment
Cream Filled Japanese Fur Burgers, Third World Media
Gag Gift, Red Light District/Pulse
Gone Black … Not Coming Back, Sticky Video
London Bitches Falling Down, Porno Dan/Pure Play
Look Dad, I’m in Porn!, Team Skeet/Pulse
Misleadeing Teenagers Into Anal Sex, Anal Industries/Juicy
My Hairy Sugar Walls, AMK Empire/Exile
My Pussy Ain’t Gonna Lick Itself, Hustler Video
Pump’r in the Dumper, Pink Visual/Pulse
Slut Bottom Chris Meets the Prostate Assassins, Severe Society Films
Trustfund Trannies, SMC/Pulse
Vags With Badges, Lethal Hardcore/Pulse
Wow, so hard to choose a favorite here. “London Bitches Falling Down” is such a great play on words, and an even more specific fetish. But “Come on Mom” appeals directly to my love of lessons on the dangers of omitting the direct-address comma. And of course, “Slut Bottom Chris Meets the Prostate Assassins” is blushworthy in its directness, which is always a good strategy for porn. And dare I say it, educational?
Anyway, that’s about it for now. Nothing much else weird to report, though I did get to watch a topless lady read from Billy Crystal’s autobiography:
She also had a Jurassic Park tattoo on her shoulder, which I thought was pretty badass. Thanks to friend of the Frotcast Lee Roy Myers for the inside scoop on that one (“Topless Girls Reading Books” is a WoodRocket.com web series, in case you were wondering).
More weird stuff to come, hopefully, inevitably.
-Vince
Are you banging any chicks over there or what bro?!
Once, when I asked my Dad for dating advice, he told me how he hadn’t dated a lot of women because he was very shy. So, when he went on a trip to Las Vegas instead of trying to pick up chicks at bar, he hired two hookers (never asked if he meant both of them at the same time or in total).
Dad then started bragging about how they said he was really good in bed. My Mom rolled her eyes and then said “Of course they said you were good in bed, you were paying them, they had to say that!”
Dad then went “Oh.” and had a genuinely disappointed look on his face, as that had clearly never occurred to him.
Mom then told me never to have sex with hookers, as I could get STDs and/or arrested.
That’s good advice. Though I’m still keeping “Have Sex with a Real Hooker” on my bucket list (paying for a girl’s dinner is basically the same thing, but I want to see what a professional is like).
And I wasn’t implying Vince BUY a girl over there. He can get babes on his own – he’s a famous blogger, a juggalo documentarian, and a stand up comedian (Hollywood Improv, Jan. 23!). He should be able to land an adult actress easy!
Maybe not an Allie Haze or Riley Reid type… but definitely one of the washed up MILF stars.
Similar story: A few of my friends do amateur stand-up nights in downtown NY and I go to them sometimes. Now, if there’s one thing I’ve gotten used to at amateur nights is these green comedians picking out members of the audience and trying to get jokes at their expense (though it’s all in good fun). So we’re in this backroom of a bar that can’t hold more than 20 people comfortably and there’s quite a few hotties there. Some of which are getting on “Stage” (a wood plank 4 inches higher than ground level). I get up to get another beer, knowing this hottie is gonna call me out for walking away during her set (the hosts always stress to stick around for the whole show and not leave after your friend finishes their set). Nope. Nothing. SHe didn’t get pause. It was like I wasn’t even there.
Later that night I told my comedian buddy a joke for his act: “You know you really have no luck with women when even the shitty amateur comedian chicks don’t call you out when you walk away during their set”.
Ugh, this was supposed to be a reply to another comment. I had to sign back in and replied in the wrong place.
The smart money is on “friend of the show” Seymore’s Cirque Du Hole-A.
Vince you should put together a li’l AVN swag bag for a COTW prize.
Look Dad, I’m in Porn!
This one just had me in stitches.
Definitely checking that one out! Hopefully it has a strong story to go with it.
Cirque Du Hole-A is my favorite because it’s kind of a play on how in french you place the descriptor before the subject. Like in english it would come out “This is a shirt blue.”
An old friend of mine was in Vegas a few years back at the same time as the AVNs. He was there for a tech conference, and looked it. Total regular guy, mid-30s, a bit overweight, and prone to wearing Dad clothes.
Anyway, his hotel was where the plus-size ladies from the AVNs were apparently staying. A crowd of them had gathered at a bar just off the casino floor, and they were hooting and hollering at every single man that passed them by. He said it was like a construction site in lower Manhattan, except here it was a pack of disgustingly overweight women who were screeching come-ons at every member of the opposite sex who walked past.
“Hey, sweet cheeks, why don’t you come here and get a real woman?!”
“Come on, sugar, go big or go home!”
“Owww, I’d like to break off a piece of that!”
My friend is watching this go on and on for about a half hour from his seat at a blackjack table, but purposely keeping his distance. After a few more drinks, though, he realizes he really has to piss. He also realizes that the men’s room is right on the other side of the plumper nest.
So he gets up, straightens his baseball cap, tucks his dress shirt into his cargo shorts — again, full Dad Dress — and bravely marches over there, dreading the hooting that’s sure to come. And when he gets there …
Not a sound. Just dead fucking silence.
“The most humiliating moment of my life,” he called it.
Ouch.
Great story Otto. Tell “your friend” not to worry about it.
oh man I cringed reading that poor guy, that’s even worse than when a hot chick says hello to someone behind you and you say hello back
Harsh
‘Cream Filled Japanese Fur Burgers’
Children’s Anime Cartoon of the year 2013!
‘Cream Filled Japanese Fur Burgers’ MIGHT be my spirit animal.
How did “Gang Banged by Mysterious Monsters in the Woods” do?
As usual the book was better than the movie.
Was it a pop-up book?
Too bad Maurice Sendak died before he finished the script.
Can’t check out the NSFW link just yet, but can I assume Dongs Going In is still an available title?
I couldn’t read any more after that one, that’s a winner.
I remeber you had seymore butts on the frotcast, and he said he´d be back with a huge news that would change the porn buisness, did he changed it, or was it another way of promoting himself?
“Cirque du Hole-A” made me laugh because it made me think of this . . .
[www.youtube.com]
Hedgehog With A Boner is a dope band name.
Trustfund Trannies have all the fun…
I wonder how times Vince will get mistaken from someone in the industry and where that will lead.
Going off of “London Bitches”, I have a hard time believing there hasn’t been a porn called Humpty Dumpty yet.
LOL!! Maybe he’ll get mistaken as a fluffer for gay porn, but that’s about it!
Just jokes!… In fact, I could picture him pulling something like that off. Going around wearing a long blonde wig saying he’s Evan Stone’s younger, but “not littler”, brother – Vinny “Tha Bone” Stone!
He’d play the part of a producer who runs an up and cumming site named PORNDRUNK, which is on the cutting edge of what’s new and hip in filming porn scenes: the camera phone!
All scenes are shot on Vinny’s cell in his hotel room (or the nearest bathroom) and the actresses will get paid bank for every purchase of PORNDRUNK’s exclusive phone app: FROTSQUARE.
Of course the website and app are both still in early development… but if these pornstars film with Vinny now while on the ground floor, Vinny will cut them 95% of all the profits made once this lucrative adult venture takes off!
As Vinny “The Bone” Stone always says, “You betta hop onto my rocket babe! Cause this shit is bout to take off!!!”
So the Gathering of the Pornalos isn’t all you expected?
So I have two questions: 1) I checked the list of nominees, and that is a staggering volume of media. Has AVN actually reviewed all of that, and how do they do nominations (i.e. how seriously do they take it)? To actually watch all that, let alone rank it has got to be thousands of man-hours (or woman-hours, or man-on-man-hours, woman-on-basketball team, etc.).
2) Between the tube.com’s and condom laws, I sort of imagine the current state of the porn industry like the last act of Boogie Nights. Are they actually making any money anymore?
I can only answer #2, the tube thing has definitely hurt the industry but just like everything else that the internet has hurt (film, tv, music, etc.) they’re finding ways to adjust. as for the condom thing, as an earlier post noted, they just move to different areas where there are no condom laws. right now it’s vegas
Gag Gift is a relatively subtle chuckler. It’s my dark horse.
Misleadeing Teenagers Into Anal Sex is great for personal reasons – it reminds me of my first and only anal experience. She didn’t want to cheat on her boyfriend. Lovely girl really.
Vags With Badges is great because it’s a “clever” rhyme, it gives you an idea as to the sub-genre/plot, and it reminds me of my favourite Hustler magazine headline: Girls Getting Jizzy When They Should Be Busy! (it was female-construction worker themed).
That being said, London Bitches Falling Down is probably the odds on favourite.
Oh come on everyone. “Cray Cray VaJayJay” is elegant in its simplicity. It’s an exercise in minimalist wordplay.
But “Slut Bottom Chris Meets the Prostate Assassins” tells a story.
And that story begins, “It was the best of times, it was the burst of times.”
“Misleadeing Teenagers into Anal Sex,” what could possibly be more clever than that?
The extra E is for “eeeeew.”
Or egregious.
Is 'Mistress Thick' the new 'Blowjob Stacey'?
Ebony Scat Queen - Worst Queen cover band ever:
Buddy you're a rip make a big shart noise
Playin' in the dook gonna be a big dump some day
You got turd on yo' face
You big disgrace
Shittin' your bed all over the place
I think I might know the guy standing next to Tori Black. Speaking of Ms. Black: she does an “interview” at the end of her first DP movie and drops a bunch of sports cliches about nobody believing in her and challenges. She sounded like Michael Jordan, except she was talking about getting fucked in the pink and the stink at the same damn time instead of winning an NBA Championship. It was surreal.
“Slut Bottom Chris Meets the Prostate Assassins”
Already seen this in the theater but it went by the title “47 Ronin”.
I can’t be alone in thinking “London Britches Falling Down” is a better title, can I?
Tell the folks at WoodRocket that April O’Neill reads good. Good enough, anyhow.