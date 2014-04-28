Matt Damon Rumored To Play Aquaman In Zack Snyder’s Justice League Movie

Hot off the news that Zack Snyder would direct Justice League as part of DC/WB’s attempt to recreate the Marvel universe comes rumor that MATT DAMON is being sought to play Aquaman. Daaaamon would join Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Godot as Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and the yet-to-be-cast Green Lantern and The Flash. Latino Review pegged the release date at 2017, while the Wall Street Journal said 2018 or later. Thing about the release date is, even if WB thinks they know, they probably don’t.



While [WB president of worldwide production Greg] Silverman didn’t reveal which other DC superheroes will join the aforementioned trio, expect to see The Flash, Aquaman and Green Lantern again, though it’s unclear if Ryan Reynolds will don the power ring or whether the role will be recast. One casting rumor that has been circulating around Hollywood for more than a year is that Affleck’s close friend and collaborator Matt Damon is being sought to play Aquaman, though to be fair, Jason Momoa has also been rumored for that role (among others), and he is expected to appear in “Batman vs. Superman” in some unknown capacity. [TheWrap]

So will Matt Damon play Aquaman!? That would sure piss off Entourage fans and the six Aquaman fanboys around the world. The key phrase in there, obviously, is “being sought.” You can put damn anything after that and it’s technically true, but probably doesn’t mean much. It’s just as accurate to say that Alexandra Daddario currently being sought to spread maple syrup on my bare torso with her tits, but that’s probably not happening either. (*mouths “CALL ME”*)

Of course, if true, Damon’s casting would surely add an interesting dimension to the ongoing Adventures of Southie Batman.

“HEY, LANTIN, CHECK IT OUT, CAT WOMAN SLEPT OVAH AT WAYNE MANAH LAST NIGHT AND NOW MY FINGIH SMELLS LIKE AWKWAHMAN.”