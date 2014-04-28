Matt Damon Rumored To Play Aquaman In Zack Snyder’s Justice League Movie

Hot off the news that Zack Snyder would direct Justice League as part of DC/WB’s attempt to recreate the Marvel universe comes rumor that MATT DAMON is being sought to play Aquaman. Daaaamon would join Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Godot as Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and the yet-to-be-cast Green Lantern and The Flash. Latino Review pegged the release date at 2017, while the Wall Street Journal said 2018 or later. Thing about the release date is, even if WB thinks they know, they probably don’t.
While [WB president of worldwide production Greg] Silverman didn’t reveal which other DC superheroes will join the aforementioned trio, expect to see The Flash, Aquaman and Green Lantern again, though it’s unclear if Ryan Reynolds will don the power ring or whether the role will be recast.
One casting rumor that has been circulating around Hollywood for more than a year is that Affleck’s close friend and collaborator Matt Damon is being sought to play Aquaman, though to be fair, Jason Momoa has also been rumored for that role (among others), and he is expected to appear in “Batman vs. Superman” in some unknown capacity. [TheWrap]
So will Matt Damon play Aquaman!? That would sure piss off Entourage fans and the six Aquaman fanboys around the world. The key phrase in there, obviously, is “being sought.” You can put damn anything after that and it’s technically true, but probably doesn’t mean much. It’s just as accurate to say that Alexandra Daddario currently being sought to spread maple syrup on my bare torso with her tits, but that’s probably not happening either. (*mouths “CALL ME”*)
Of course, if true, Damon’s casting would surely add an interesting dimension to the ongoing Adventures of Southie Batman.
“HEY, LANTIN, CHECK IT OUT, CAT WOMAN SLEPT OVAH AT WAYNE MANAH LAST NIGHT AND NOW MY FINGIH SMELLS LIKE AWKWAHMAN.”
STAWP PAHLUTTIN THA FACKIN’ OCEAN YA FACKIN’ QUEEAHS!
HEY AWKWAHMAN, THEY’VE BEEN POSTIN PICKCHA’S OF YA MUTHA AWL AROUND TOWN! [www.atlanticarctic.org]
HOW YA LIKE THEM ABALONES?
Oh please please please make Mark Wahlberg the Flash
@Captain Wedge
MAHKY COULD PLAY THE FLASH. DAWNNY COULD PLAY MAHTIAN MANHUNTAH. CASEY CAN PLAY RAWRBIN! IT’LL BE FAHKIN WICKED!
well fuck me this is gonna be awful
“Hey Batman, that cawd piece makes you look like yo hung like ah hawse. A SEA HAWSE!!!”
“FAHK YOU!! At least my cawd piece ain’t made from ah real cawd, ya queeah!
Announcer: Meanwhile, at the Hall of Justice…
Wonder Woman (Kerri): Superman, it’s Flash.
Flash (Ben): (Runs in) Uh! (Panting) Fire…kids…hurry… Oh!
Aquaman (Mike B): Can I get you some water?
Flash: Please.
Batman (David): Good, Flash is already here. You all know what to do.
All: No.
Batman: Well, the volcano’s exploded, we’ve got to act fast.
Superman (Ken): Right, Batman, Robin, you find some way to block future transmissions. Wonder Woman, you stop Dr. Spiker, and find out
what he knows. Flash, run to the Andes Mountains, and get those plants. I’ll go stop the missiles that have already been launched. Aquaman,
you go…talk to some fish!
All (except Aquaman): (Laughing hysterically)
I love that my brain actually used the announcer voice when I read: Meanwhile, at the Hall of Justice…
Thanks for making TV my babysitter mom :(
Interesting news, especially because they actually managed to make Aquaman a bit more badass in the more recent comics.
Just a note, Cyborg is a founding member of the JLA, not a villain.
*Salutes*
I’m assuming someone got him mixed up with the Cyborg Superman. *stuffs self in locker.*
Cyborg’s as much a founder as I am, I don’t care what the current books say.
Comics have been making Aquaman “more badass” for the last 20 years straight. It hasn’t taken.
His bros must be so pumped about this that they hugged it out, and then banged a bunch of models in their frat house mansion.
FAHK YOU, I GAWT SUPAH POWAHS! TRY LIVIN IN MY NEIGHBAHOOD, RETAHD– THE FAHKIN PRESHAH WOULD KILL YA!
Fart Sound: The Motion Picture
This makes the song “Aquaman’s Lament” more appropriate (basically, it’s a pov song of Aquaman trying to steal batman’s girl, telling her that batman ain’t all that)
…Meh, I would be cool with this. I’m just glad they are going with for the most part a classic line-up.
I literally did a spit take.
Jesus Jumped Up Christ, that’s funny Verbal!
He’s gonna play The Jokah!
HOW YOU LIKE DEM MACKERELS!
To those who wonder if Aquaman could possibly work, consider this:
1) He doesn’t just “talk to fish”, he controls THE ENTIRE SEA. He literally can control the movement of 3/4’s of the Earth’s surface with just a thought. Do not fuck with this guy unless you want Noah 2: Noah Harder to happen.
2) You know how many underwater creatures there are in a square foot of the ocean? If he were to call all of them at once to his side, the image would be absolutely terrifying.
3) He has the same amount of strength as Superman. Because he’s raised as an Atlantean, he’ll straight up kill you if you present enough of a threat.
4) He fought Cthulhu by himself. And won. Easily.
So, I can see how he might work.
I take umbrage with #3 but I can see where he could be a bad arse character even though he’s pretty much useless on land.
He fought a tank with just his trident on land. He killed it and everyone inside all in one hit.
So he’s basically Brick Tamland of the Sea.
Ive been meaning to talk to you aquaman, you might wanna lay low for awhile.
Fitting Matt Damon will play the useless hero. I guess him and Ben made their careers as “regular dudes” so it makes sense that they will be playing Aquaman and Batman…the regular dudes of Super Heroes.
Aquaman is not a regular dude. Fighting him will mean literally beating up the ocean. As the Adventures of Pete & Pete proves, you can’t beat up the ocean.
I hate the ocean. It is for tools.
Who’s playing the Wonder Twins?
Wonder twins activate form of a glass of water.
Wonder twins activate form of a monkey.
Form of a glass of water.
SHAPE OF a monkey.
thanks for the correction.
They turn into the container holding the water as well? You might need to fact check that too.
Cause if you can turn into a bucket, you might as well turn into a samurai sword and cut some dicks off.
I call b.s. on this. Ryan Lochte is prefect for the role.
If you’re going to cast a giant headed midget as Aquaman, surely Peter Dinklage is a better choice than Matt Damon.
Andy Serkis as Gleek or GTFO.
What’s worse than Zack Snyder directing the Justice League film? Snyder just being a public front for Kevin Smith as director. Expect Jason Mewes as Ambush Bug any day now.
No, no, no. He’s supposed to be Robin!
As much as I love the DC universe, this is going to blow up in Warner Bros face so bad.
The market is already crowded with a shit-ton of movies from Marvel, X-Men, and Spider-Man. Hell, I like the superhero genre and even I think there are way too many fucking superhero movies. You were too late to the game WB, take your ball and go home.
Then again, if you’re going to crash your car, you may as well make sure it goes up in a flaming ball of glory.
The simple fact is, besides Batman, the DC comics universe is lame. Superman is an indestructible boy scout, Aquaman is gay, Wonder Woman is lame, The Flash is a one-note story, The Green Lantern/Arrow/Cornhole series are about as exciting as lawn bowling, and all the fictional DC universe cities that all have a Statue of Liberty in them are corny and confusingly similar.
DC Comics is the lesser of the two in every respect when it comes to movie-making of these stories. Marvel’s semi-adult sense of humor, and it’s realistic settings/explanations for things (everyone in DC is an alien or just a bored rich guy) make it easier to suspend disbelief.
@Underball
If DC makes a Green Cornhole movie they can have my money.
You’re right about the DC characters. None of them has a relatable motivation or personality other than Batman. I bet hanging out with the Avengers would be fun. Everyone in the JLA is a stick in the mud, unless Superman 3 Superman is going to show up.
Wait, why is Matt Damon a choice that’s pissing people off?
Decent (at worst) actor and has proven himself a competent action lead. Seems like a fine choice to me.
not sure but probably (1) he’s a boring choice and (2) he reminds people that his buddy Aflac is playing Batman.
It’s not so much Damon pissing anyone off, as it is Aquaman is stupid to begin with, and Damon is a boring, poor choice. He’s too fucking short to be a superhero.
@Underball – he’s an inch taller than RDJ
RDJ is in a metal suit which sort makes it slightly different than Aquaman although to be clear I have no problem with MATTTT DAAMMONN playing the role. In my minds eye he’ll look a lot like Kevin Costner in Water World if that sort of thing floats your boat.
yeah – but he has a giant “Watcher” head like Peter Dinklage. He’s dwarf-proportioned.
Man these DC movies are starting to sound insane. Can’t wait to see them though.
*Aquaman storms into the Hall of Justice, madder than a fish out of water*
(overheard banter as he approaches)
Superman: “…he probably does blowholes on dolphins…”
Wonder Woman: “He would give a girl crabs if he ever got a date…”
Batman: “…and whenever he’s around he has to do that fucking Star Trek IV whale sound…”
Robin: “What is up with them super tight shawty shorts he wears? Hoo Booooy…”
*THE DOOR SLAMS OPEN WITH AN ECHOING BANG SO LOUD IT BRINGS SUPERMAN AND HIS FUCKING AWESOME SUPERHEARING DOWN TO ONE KNEE, WINCING*
Aquaman:“MOTHERFUCKERS, I HAVE BEEN TAKING THIS SHIT FOR YEARS AND HAVE KEPT IT TO MYSELF BECAUSE I THOUGHT WE WERE SUPPOSED TO BE THE “GOOD GUYS”. GUESS WHAT I REALIZED? “GOOD GUYS” WOULDN’T TALK THE CRAZY FUCKING SHIT ABOUT A PEER LIKE YOU ALL DO!!!”
*Aquaman storms over to the kneeling Superman and kicks him in the face, sprawling the son of Jor-El on the floor face-first*
Aquaman:“BOW BEFORE COD, SUPERPRISONBITCH!”
*The crazed man of the seas takes a fish out of his pocket and sticks it up Superman’s ass while whistling his favourite Led Zeppeling tune*
*At this point, the Justice League jumps in to action to subdue the stampeding mollusk maniac!*
Aquaman:FUCK THAT, YOU AIN’T GOIN’ NOWHERE, “DADDY ISSUES!”
*Batman is tethered to the large table, writhing in agony from the cruel barbed harpoon Aquaman stabs into his forearm*
Aquaman:TALKING SHIT IS LIKE SPILLING BLUE PAINT, “BOY CURIOUS”!
*Aquaman springs directly in front of Robin, and sprouts an erection with such thrust, authority, and force that it knocks the Boy Wonder flying out a window and he lands just short of the safety net of a nearby circus*
*Everything goes quiet except for Wonder Woman, paralyzed with fear, breathing heavily*
Aquaman:And then, there is you…the strong and daunting “Amazon Queen” that flies in her “Seated-Position-Farting-Invisible Queef Jet”…I want you to give a special message to the boys about me when they shake off the owies and come around…
*The raged man of the depths slaps the coveted Golden Lasso out of her hands and uses it to tie Wonder Woman around the neck. Then, as if an Amazonian wrecking ball, he swings her around the room hitting every pillar he can, then flings her into the nearby wall*
Aquaman:FROM NOW ON, AQUAMAN GETS SOME FUCKING RESPECT! IF NOT, MY NEXT TIRADE WILL MAKE THIS LOOK LIKE PATTY CAKES AT A PRE-SCHOOL!
NOW, HERE IS MY MESSAGE: WHEN IS THE LAST TIME THERE WAS A LAND ATTACK BY CTHULHU, DAGON, OR GHATANOTHOA? WHAT’S THAT? YOU DON’T KNOW? IT’S BECAUSE THE GODDAMNED WRITERS AT DC SHOW ME GOOFING OFF WITH DIMWIT FUCKING ANIMALS IN THE SHALLOW OCEAN AND NOT THE ROUTINE BEATINGS I GIVE CTHULHU’S CANDY ASS TO KEEP THE WORLD SAFE! BATMAN CHASES CLOWNS WHILE I CURBSTOMP SOME YOG-SOTHOTH MOTHERFUCKERS MILES BELOW THE OCEAN SURFACE LIKE I AM THEIR FUCKING PIMP, YOU RETARDED CUNT!
You bring up a good point even in Pacific Rimjob they come from deep in the Ocean. I guess when you think about mathematically since 75% of the world is made up of water the chances are pretty good bad things from other dimensions will come from water.
SUPERMAN PRIME IN THIS BITCH OR GTFO!!!!!!!
Given Affleck and Damon’s history, this sounds like perfect fodder for Affleck. He plays the cool, beloved hero while Damon plays the guy who talks to fish.
Kimmel would love this.
Coming soon to a theater near you, the Justice League…produced by the Onion.