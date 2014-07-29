Meet MC Ren and DJ Yella From ‘Straight Outta Compton’

07.29.14 4 years ago 11 Comments
NWA Portrait

Getty Image

If you’ve been following this movie as closely as we have, then you’ve already reached a critical limit on the f**ks that you give about the actors playing Eazy-E, Ice Cube, and Dr. Dre in the upcoming N.W.A. biopic ‘Straight Outta Compton.’ Every day I grow less and less impressed by the fact that Ice Cube’s son (Lil Ice? Crushed Ice? Snow?) looks remarkably like Ice Cube (that’s not racist, that’s genetics!) What about the rest of N.W.A.? Where’s Yella? Where’s Ren? Well, as Eazy-E said “all good things come to n-words who wait” (he probably never said that). Both roles have been cast! Squeee! Variety reported this squeee-worthy news earlier today:

Aldis Hodge has been cast as MC Ren and Neil Brown Jr. as DJ Yella in Universal Pictures’ “Straight Outta Compton,” the biopic chronicling the rise of hip-hop group N.W.A.

They join O’Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins and Jason Mitchell who have been cast as Ice Cube, Dr. Dre and Eazy-E, respectively. F. Gary Gray will helm.

I imagine that most of you are not too sure what exactly MC Ren or DJ Yella look like. In fact, I’m willing to bet that most people didn’t even know DJ Yella was a thing. Here are some side by side comparisons:

MC Ren

Getty Images/Facebook

DJ Yella

Getty Images/Instagram

Ok, so these casting choices are pretty good, I guess. I mean, actors don’t have to look exactly like the historical figures they are portraying. Joaquin Phoenix didn’t look exactly like Johnny Cash, and Will Smith didn’t look exactly like Muhammad Ali. It’s all about the performances, and I’m sure they will be perfectly adequate. It’s the script and directing that will most likely make this movie terrible. But imma see it anyway because who knows?! Could be great!

TOPICS#Eazy E#Straight Outta Compton#Ice Cube
TAGSaldis hodgebiopicsDJ YellaEazy-EF GARY GRAYice cubeMC RenN.W.A.neil brown jr.STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON

