Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD: Frozen, American Hustle, And Something Called 'Almost Sharkproof'

It’s a big week for new DVDs -mostly because I’ve actually seen two of ’em. Besides American Hustle (pictured above), there’s also Disney’s latest animated smash hit, Disney’s latest live-action stab at a prestige film, and even some movies not made by Disney. Besides the stars in the photograph above, we’ve got films starring Tom Hanks, Daniel Radcliffe, Idris Elba, Samuel L. Jackson, and Danny Trejo. We’ve got con-men and snowmen, we’ve got lady authors and gentlemen authors, we’ve got live-action superheroes and cartoon terrorists. We’ve got two movies that feature car accidents as their inciting incidents. All of that and even Jon Lovitz playing a scary loan shark!

American Hustle

Frozen

Saving Mr. Banks

Kill Your Darlings

Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom

Reasonable Doubt

Swerve

Here Comes The Devil

Sparks

20 Ft Below: The Darkness Descending

Almost Sharkproof

Achmed Saves America

Four of these movies are Oscar-nominated films, but only one of them actually took home a statue. Wondering which one it is? You’ll just have to continue -aw, to hell with it. It was Frozen, and you probably knew that if you bothered to stop staring at the banner image and actually gave any of these words a moment’s thought. When you’re done doing whatever you need to do in order to actually read words again, I’ll be waiting on the next page.