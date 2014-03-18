Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD: Frozen, American Hustle, And Something Called 'Almost Sharkproof'

It’s a big week for new DVDs -mostly because I’ve actually seen two of ’em. Besides American Hustle (pictured above), there’s also Disney’s latest animated smash hit, Disney’s latest live-action stab at a prestige film, and even some movies not made by Disney. Besides the stars in the photograph above, we’ve got films starring Tom Hanks, Daniel Radcliffe, Idris Elba, Samuel L. Jackson, and Danny Trejo. We’ve got con-men and snowmen, we’ve got lady authors and gentlemen authors, we’ve got live-action superheroes and cartoon terrorists. We’ve got two movies that feature car accidents as their inciting incidents. All of that and even Jon Lovitz playing a scary loan shark!
The DVDs:
Four of these movies are Oscar-nominated films, but only one of them actually took home a statue. Wondering which one it is? You’ll just have to continue -aw, to hell with it. It was Frozen, and you probably knew that if you bothered to stop staring at the banner image and actually gave any of these words a moment’s thought. When you’re done doing whatever you need to do in order to actually read words again, I’ll be waiting on the next page.
By Kahless' Sword! The Mighty Wrecklahr checked "Dallas Buyers Club" off It's list and now "American Hustle" is coming out? QAPLAH!
"20 Ft. Below" looks amazing. It also makes It wonder what a movie with Danny Trejo, Gary Oldman, and Samuel L. Jackson set in a dark, dilapidated room and just talking about how fucking bad ass they are for 90 minutes would look like? The Mighty Wrecklahr is going to guess, "Fucking rad."
“Of course you’ll have a bad impression of New York if you only focus on the pimps and the CHUDs”.
The Mandela blurb is the reason why I even visit the various Uproxx network sites. Jesus.
The back of my brain is missing my mind was BLOWN SO FREAKING HARD
Meh…”Saving Mr. Banks” wasn’t even the best Tom Hanks movie with “Saving” in the title. 20 Ft. Below it is.
Honestly I only noticed J-Law and Bale’s facial hair