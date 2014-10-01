Moses Is A Sword-Swinging Badass In The New ‘Exodus: Gods And Kings’ Trailer

Senior Writer
10.01.14

When it comes to picturing Moses on the big screen, it’s hard not to think about Charlton Heston in those dark red robes with that bushy grey beard, clutching those three… I mean, two stone tablets that were handed down to him by the big man Himself. But what if, like, Moses also knew how to kick a bunch of ass? What if he had a bazooka – wait, no, we’re talking Bible times, so he has a sword! And instead of solemnly demanding, “Let my people go,” he’s up in Ramses’ grill like, “Free those slaves, beeyotch, or I’m gonna cut you another hole to poop from!” That’s kind of the vibe that I’m feeling in this new trailer for Ridley Scott’s Exodus: Gods and Kings. Christian Bale is out to settle the score with Joel Edgerton, all while God punishes Egypt with some serious payback.

Of course, plenty of people are upset about the casting and “whitewashing” of Ancient Egypt, an accusation that Scott has basically shrugged off, but from the looks of this trailer, I’m thinking this was always less about historical accuracy and more about, “How can we make this frog storm more violent? I know, crocodiles!”

