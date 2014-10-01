Moses Is A Sword-Swinging Badass In The New ‘Exodus: Gods And Kings’ Trailer

When it comes to picturing Moses on the big screen, it’s hard not to think about Charlton Heston in those dark red robes with that bushy grey beard, clutching those three… I mean, two stone tablets that were handed down to him by the big man Himself. But what if, like, Moses also knew how to kick a bunch of ass? What if he had a bazooka – wait, no, we’re talking Bible times, so he has a sword! And instead of solemnly demanding, “Let my people go,” he’s up in Ramses’ grill like, “Free those slaves, beeyotch, or I’m gonna cut you another hole to poop from!” That’s kind of the vibe that I’m feeling in this new trailer for Ridley Scott’s Exodus: Gods and Kings. Christian Bale is out to settle the score with Joel Edgerton, all while God punishes Egypt with some serious payback.
Of course, plenty of people are upset about the casting and “whitewashing” of Ancient Egypt, an accusation that Scott has basically shrugged off, but from the looks of this trailer, I’m thinking this was always less about historical accuracy and more about, “How can we make this frog storm more violent? I know, crocodiles!”
I totally think Ridley Scott should have cast a bunch of natively Egyptian actors, whom no one has ever heard of outside of some local Cairo Summer stock theater, in the lead roles for this film to satisfy the self important grousing of a few race card playing bloggers, rather than casting bankable, quality actors for a Major Studio release with a $100+ million dollar budget.
Holy shit, get over yourselves.
Yeah, what a bunch of dicks complaining about casting conspicuously Caucasian actors in a movie set in Africa while all the thieves and slave drivers are played by black people. Don’t they know there aren’t any black actors in Hollywood?
Praise be noted humanitarian Mel Gibson for his culturally sensitive Apocalypto !
Damn racist much?? In all of Hollywood you couldn’t find 1 Black, Latino, or Arabic actor to play a Historically & biblically accurate Moses & the egyptians…Oh Okay I guess this means it’s Okay for Denzel to play JFK now…& Get Idris Alba as John Lennon
It’s set in Egypt. Egypt is North Africa. North Africa is, and has always been predominantly caucasian/semetic/swarthy lookin’ caucasians, who also, historically controlled “black” african slaves.
Moses wasn’t “black”. Neither was Rhamses. They were Semetics. Moses was an ISRAELITE, not from Kenya or The Republic of Congo.
Yes, the real Moses was likely naturally darker skinned than Patrick Bateman, but he also wasn’t a dead ringer for Delroy Lindo ,either.
@EZ the Jedi – Idris Elba was cast as Heimdall.
Too bad there aren’t that many Jews in Hollywood, either. Look, I don’t care about an action movie version of Exodus, but even the low budget, Easter fodder movies at least go to Tunisia and get actual Middle Eastern looking people. What, that’s too much to ask from a big budget Hollywood movie with , huh?
@Vince Mancini
Jews are also really thin on the ground in Hollywood. Christian (I didn’t even think about how on the nose his name is until I typed it) Bale is about as close as you’ll get in Hollywood to an actual Semite.
Since the whole “Exodus” thing is a fairytale they should have just brought in some of the puffy alien-bots from the beginning of The Fifth Element.
Of course that doesn’t excuse what is historically known about Egypt and as Vince pointed the usual white guys at the front, faceless less-white guys as the mob.
Maybe the Producers should have cast themselves.
@Underball
So Osama bin Laden, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, Yasir Arafat, Muammar Gaddafi, and Saddam Hussein were all white guys? Good to know.
Also – Erick Avari only has so much open time on his calendar.
They should have made Moses a woman! Damn Hollywood women-haters!!
WOMEN BE SHOPPIN’ AND FREEIN’ THEIR PEOPLE.
@Kungjitsu – are they “black” guys? Last time I saw pictures of Saddam Hussein and Osama Bin Laden they look like Middle Eastern semites. They aren’t “black”.
“So Osama bin Laden, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, Yasir Arafat, Muammar Gaddafi, and Saddam Hussein were all white guys?”
Well….white-ish.
You’re lucky, originally Ed Begley Jr. was going to be Moses and Nicole Kidman was going to be the Queen of Sheba or Cleopatra or somebody. You’d have to wear sunglasses to watch them.
Let’s not forget they cast Ben Kingsley, the British actor born in India famous for playing an Indian whose British mother had Russian-Jewish roots and his Kenyan father who had South Asian-Muslim roots and…what were we talking about?
Well, given that Maziar Bahari; a Persian, seems to be just fine with being portrayed by a Mexican (and a non-Mestizo one at that), it seems Hollywood has a pretty readily accessible casting solution for all of those Middle-Eastern roles. I also love that Ben Kinsley (Birth name: Krishna Bhanji) has been the go-to guy for “The Wise Jew” character for years now.
Ben Kingsley also played The Mandarin. Forget versatile actor, Ben Kingsley might just be the single most racist asshole in all of Hollywood.
Yes, Exodus is the classic story about *black* slaves.
Eh, I don’t know about all this GRUMBLING, but the first thought when you see a character shouldn’t be “Isn’t that guy Australian?”
Casting matters. Bankable stars or not, you don’t want curious choice of the person chosen for a role to be bigger than the role itself.
I could care less about the racial aspect, but I’m pretty sure Sigorney Weaver as an Egyptian is too much of a stretch even for the most casual viewer.
Yes, Exodus is the story of Black men Enslaving the Jews.
Shop 101 – “Praise be noted humanitarian Mel Gibson for his culturally sensitive Apocalypto !”
Mel had to make up for all the historical inaccuracies that made up the Oscar-winner Braveheart.
Bravo, sir. I can see Vince and all the other libtards getting butthurt over this and it makes me happy.
Charlton Heston in those dark red robes with that bushy grey beard, clutching those three… I mean, two stone tablets
Yeah, the third one was Obama’s birth certificate.
Zing!
At first my interest was unleavened, but this new trailer makes me rethink passing over this movie.
I dunno. I’m still going to avoid this movie like the plague[s].
this movie makes me want to kill sheep and smear its blood on my door!
Its more fun if you picture Joel Edgarton as Boy George
At one point, being a “good” actor was defined by your ability to blend into ANY role. Now there are strict guidelines as to who can play which role based on politically correct knee jerkery.
Yeah, except, no. At one point being a *white* actor meant getting every role. Hence Marlon Brando, Mickey Rooney and John Wayne playing Asians, Heston playing a Mexican and Olivier in blackface. You know, the good old days.
and today, any role that is written for a black man HAS TO BE PLAYED BY A BLACK MAN, EVEN IF THERE AREN’T BLACK ACTORS WHO WANT THE PART – OTHERWISE A SMALL HANDFUL OF SELF IMPORTANT NITWITS ON THE INTERNET WILL MAKE A FUSS, but a role that is a white character historically or in the original fictional work (Heimdall, War Machine, Bennett Marco, Robert Neville, etc) can be played by a black man because it’s cool and progressive to pretend double standards aren’t ridiculous.
Only after Johnny Depp backed out of the Neville role.
So, the fact that they clearly just wanted a movie star to carry I Am Legend, plus that fact that the race of the protagonist had absolutely no effect on the “historical” or narrative aspects of the story, means . . . wait, what was your point?
And in this case they ALSO wanted a movie star to carry the film, and the historical figure in question lived 4,000 years ago, so obviously we don’t have photographic evidence to suggest he was “black”, but it would make a miniscule amount of people on the internet who have nothing better to do feel less anxious if they cast a less talented actor who might require less time in the makeup chair. Got it.
At one point, being a “good” actor was defined by your ability to blend into ANY role.
I know, right? Why did we ever let those glorious days go by?
I mean, look at Brando here! Who could not love that?
Oh, someone who’s not an asshole? OK, then.
@Otto Man Holy shit, ppl did racist roles in the past? Did they do blackface too? My God, the horror.
Is everyone’s narrative vision subject to your pc inspection, or just historical drama?
Moses is the prophet Israel deserves, not the one it needs.
The Not-So-Dark Knight
When is someone going to make the “Moses is really Akhenaten” movie? Sure it’s all historical/biblical gibberish but holy crap it would drive people insane. Ridley’s just the man to do it too!
It’s too bad Tony Scott is dead, because he would have gladly cast Denzel Washinton as Moses and Will Smith as Rhameses.
Black Moses holds the 10 Commandments tablets sideways
Black Moses drops the Bass.
Black Moses is the Fresh Prince of Egypt
Isn’t it pretty well established that Ramses is not the pharaoh of the exodus? I mean, I know he’s certainly the most well known and arguably the most powerful pharaoh of ancient Egypt but his rule conflicts with quite a bit of the story (which I suppose isn’t saying much considering the source material)
According to Wikipedia — so, you know, FACT — ancient writers thought it was Ahmose I. But Ramses the Great is a way cooler name, I think we can all agree.
Is this Dark Knight canon??
Ahhhhh so this is the culmination of 2014 the year of the Christian film.
2015 is the real year of the Christian film–Christian Grey! #sowetrightnow
Looks like it could fall really easily into cinematic cliche.
“I swear honey, once I’m done leading my people out of Egypt we’ll settle down and forget all about this. We’ll raise a few hundred kids and get a nice house on the prairie and watch our hundred kids play in the fields.”
*wife dies in next scene*
Nothing screams epic like starting your trailer off with Coldplay music.
It’s refreshing seeing Ridz-Skøt (to his friends) is doing these small films.
Not sure about the role that familiarity plays here, but just after watching this trailer, I have some strange feeling that trailers are getting more and more in depth- to a fault. I could be wrong, but it seems as though this trailer, as with many others, is a part of this trend to show almost every detail and wrinkle about the movie before the consumer even orders his or her popcorn!
Not a fan.
Yeah, I was hoping to go into this film with no idea what the story was about!
To be fair, Ridley Scott did dictate that the Bangles’ “Walk Like an Egyptian” be played on the set between takes.
The`Egyptians`were`afraid`of`the`Israelites.`There`were`too`many`of`them.`They`were`afraid`they`would`revolt.`Thus,`they`were`placed`in`bitter`bondage.`However,`God`saw`their`affliction`and`true`to`His`word,`sent`Moses`to`lead`them`out`of`the`bondage`of`Egypt`and`into`The`Promised`Land,`a`land`flowing`with`milk`and`honey.`This,`unfortunately,`wasn’t`completely`fulfilled.`It`will`be`Jesus`Christ`that`will`do`this.
Pharoh`was`blinded`to`the`truth`by`his`stubborn`pride.`These`blinders`ultimately`led`to`his`defeat`and`tragically`the`destruction`of`his`empire
Let’s`not`make`the`mistake`Pharoh`made.`If`God`tells`you`to`do`something`whether`He`talks`to`you`through`a`hollywood`A-lister`or`a`humble,`lowly,`Joe,`do`it!