‘My Father Is A Bird’ Is A Film About A Man With A Bird For A Dad Who Masturbates

I’m in the airport about to travel to this year’s Fantastic Fest in Austin, flipping through the program to kill time. I’m not sure I’ll have time to finish a “most anticipated films of the festival” list like I did for TIFF, but so far this is my favorite synopsis that I’ve come across, for Boaz Debby’s short, My Father Is A Bird.

A young man realizes that he’s literally killing his feathery father every time he masturbates. Can a pubescent boy withstand the temptations that surround him without sending his dad to an early grave?

See, this is why I like Fantastic Fest. The programmers are just as f*cked up as I am. This looks amazing:

I don’t know if this was some bizarre fever dream that sprung from a literal interpretation of “choking the chicken,” and I don’t care.