‘My Father Is A Bird’ Is A Film About A Man With A Bird For A Dad Who Masturbates

I’m in the airport about to travel to this year’s Fantastic Fest in Austin, flipping through the program to kill time. I’m not sure I’ll have time to finish a “most anticipated films of the festival” list like I did for TIFF, but so far this is my favorite synopsis that I’ve come across, for Boaz Debby’s short, My Father Is A Bird.
A young man realizes that he’s literally killing his feathery father every time he masturbates. Can a pubescent boy withstand the temptations that surround him without sending his dad to an early grave?
See, this is why I like Fantastic Fest. The programmers are just as f*cked up as I am. This looks amazing:
I don’t know if this was some bizarre fever dream that sprung from a literal interpretation of “choking the chicken,” and I don’t care.
So… When will Joe Sinclitico be filing suit for having stolen his pitch about filling the dish for the falcon?
Maybe his name will be in the credits.
I heard Michael Keaton is an Oscar bate lock here.
My mother always warned me my dirty habit would lead to feathery palms…
I … have a few questions. (Apologies to Danger.)
Is it just manual stimulation that does it?
Does Jergen’s vs. some KY product make a difference?
What if he uses a pocket pussy/fleshlight/Magic Wand with male masturbation attachment?
What if he uses a Real Doll?
Will a hand job from a girl cause the problem?
What if she is running the pocket pussy?
What if Grant Imihara built a remote control robot like Jeff from the Late Late show into a Real Doll and gave the remote to the kid’s girlfriend for him to have sex with?
What about if another guy, or if his mom (did you see that AMA on Reddit? It was almost better than the guy with two dicks!) did any of the things listed above (or below!)
Does it make a difference if it is a prostitute, versus someone he’s in a relationship with?
What if he is having sex with a girl, and it gets so hot that she tells him to shoot on her tits, but it takes him a few strokes to finish the job once he pulls out?
What if he learns that trick Stanton Infeld talked about once, that tantric thing where he can orgasm without touching himself? Would that hurt his dad?
Where the fuck were you when I was 13?
Probably hiding under your bed.
His Dad tells him to get into trouble, but then gets pissed when he starts jacking it.
WHAT DO YOU WANT FROM ME DAD!
Meet the Chicken Lady: [youtu.be]
Came here for this. I see the situation is er….well in hand.
In ‘The walrus is a basket,’ one german shepherd’s diarrhea is punching a walrus. Who is a basket.
Starring Andy Reid as the walrus. Who is also a basket.
Sorry, I’ll go back to KSK.
well it seems last night you caught me whackin it, no use denying it I was really cranking it, well dry your eyes don’t be so sad, if could just forgive me, and talk to me dad…
There is no way James Franco isn’t somehow involved with this.
Can we get a “Nightmare Fuel” tag? Jeepers.
Vince. You really should check out Danger 5. Its a fantastic show that just got delayed by bullshit political reasons here in Australia. The second season looks fucking god damn balls to the wall amazing
From the creators of Italian Spider-Man.
Maybe I should have mentioned its playing at fantastic fest, but whatever you know, close enough
I think we are missing the big picture here.
The short was made by a BOAZ DEBBY.
Her sister Moaz usually gets all the attention