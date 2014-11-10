‘Interstellar’ Gets An Unexpected Twitter Review From Neil deGrasse Tyson

Neil deGrasse Tyson — astrophysicist, Pluto-hater, and meme inspiration — took to Twitter to once again point out the scientific inaccuracies (and accuracies) of a popular sci-fi movie. He’s already aired grievances about Terminator, Gravity, and the opening credits of “The Daily Show”, and tonight he tweeted his thoughts about the scientific accuracy of Interstellar.
Compared to his previous Twitter reviews, his opinion of Interstellar is surprisingly positive. Not since he praised Deep Impact have we seen him speak so highly of a movie’s depiction of science and scientists. Although he did have a complaint about one silly plot point…
Astronauts are just like us, you guys. *rips off shirt, challenges entire Uproxx staff to wrestle.*
Here are some of Neil deGrasse Tyson’s other tweets about Interstellar.
In space, no one can hear your mic drop. I had been hoping for this, and agree full on with Neil. It’s great to see a space movie that isn’t a bummer or a long flight to a haunted house. I saw “Interstellar” twice in 5 days, and got plenty out of the 2nd screening. It did add to the enjoyment tremendously that Rust Cohle got to check out where time IS a flat circle!
isn’t…a long flight to a haunted house…beautiful. Except, bookshelf…
In space, the mic doesn’t drop. ;)
So basically, he fully co-signed it. That’s a first.
That wormhole was easily one of the most badass things I’ve ever seen in a movie.
Nobody from the other Interstellar posts in here to eat crow or at least disagree with Tyson?
Saw a lot of people bashing the “science” behind the movie before this.
Surprise, surprise. The loudest often don’t know shit.
Everyone on uproxx has a Ph D on Astrophysics, ppl forget that.
Yeah but Warming Glow got their PHD from Gudger College
I didn’t even know what “Singularity” meant and then made fun of people that did. I’m a big man on the internet!
I WAS WAITING FOR WHAT HE’D SAY.
Saw the movie twice, started actually questioning it the 2nd time. NOT ANYMORE.
I’m so sick of people disliking Interstellar having their dislike automatically reduced to “the science was wrong!”
I hated Interstellar. Hated, hated, hated this movie. And guess what? It had nothing to do with the science. I don’t care if Chris Nolan had Kipp Thorne or if he shot on film or if he built all of the set pieces himself by hand. He made a bad movie.
Let’s start with the obvious that any script Nolan touches turns to shit, dialogue-wise. Nobody in this movie talks like a human being. They speak in trailer lines. And yeah, that’s fine every once in a while, but McConaughey was the only actor in the film capable of delivering those lines without looking like a complete fool.
Cooper’s motivations for going into space make little to no sense which I’d be willing to overlook if the rest of the movie hadn’t had so many problems. But he basically runs into a guy he presumably hasn’t seen in many, many years and is instantly convinced to abandon his kids and hop into space. This would be fine if the film at least wanted to examine that Coop is selfish and just wants to be back in space, but no. Nolan is the king of over-explaining and he can’t even come up with a reasonable explanation for what Michael Caine’s plan was before Coop showed up. I guess the shuttle was going to stay dormant until gravity pulled Coop in his direction.
However, this film is full of character motivations making ZERO sense. Let’s start with the obvious Michael Caine whose sadism is completely underplayed here. He had no plans to send Cooper to space (he thought, permanently) before he showed up at his doorstep and still pushes him to do it even though he has a family. He also is planning to send these people to space to repopulate the earth and he sends 3 men and one woman. That woman, of course being his daughter. It seemed like his character thought of this plan while hammered one night and just never gave it a second thought.
Then we go on to Casey Affleck and Matt Damon who are insane seemingly for the purpose of being insane and creating some forced conflict. Affleck inexplicably refuses to leave a dying farm when his family is dying on it because he feels some kind of connection to it? Even though he already said goodbye to his dad years ago? Still not as bad as Dr. Mann wanting to kill Coop for…why? So no one would know he’s a failure? So he could leave? All he had to say was this planet doesn’t support life and we have to leave and that would’ve been it. But no, Nolan is a lazy enough writer/director that he has to just push his characters into the places he wants them to go without any rhyme or reason so that we can have a fistfight on an ice planet.
I’ve also seen people say that even though Nolan suffers with dialogue and storytelling, he is a technically proficient director. To that I say, HA! Technically proficient? The man cannot direct to edit and his shot composition is just one big fat turd. For those of you brave enough to see it twice, go rewatch the scene where Cooper and Michael Caine walk around the new NASA offices. God bless the editor who had to put that together. Building sets and staging set pieces doesn’t make you technically proficient, it makes you a slightly better Michael Bay.
And then there’s the blackhole stuff which is an exercise in laziness and dull plot trickery that doesn’t even make sense. Those who give Nolan credit for ambition should be doing the opposite. This film is not ambitious. It’s a cinematic regression. It’s not 2001. It’s not The Tree of Life. Kubrick, Malick, Tarkovsky, or any visual storyteller would be embarrassed that this is being called ambition. This over-expository, faux-sentimental, indulgent work is nothing more than a dressed up docudrama on wormholes. A bad one at that.
So yeah, I don’t care about the science.
“It’s not the Tree of Life”.
You say that like it’s a bad thing.
Tree of Life isn’t perfect, but it’s real cinematic ambition. Interstellar is not.
What was so “ambitious” about Tree of Life? Yes, Death of a Salesman was profound, but adding shots of volcanoes and dinosaurs in between the plot doesn’t make it that much more “ambitious”. At least Nolan was attempting to tie several different sci-fi elements together (black/worm holes, time/space travel, humanity’s apocalypse, etc) in to a larger theme. He may have missed according to you and other critics, but it is most certainly ambitious.
Tree of Life is ambitious because its attempting to tell a story in a new way. It’s pushing the boundaries of cinematic language in the way that Vertov and Kubrick did. Nolan is pushing film into regression with his terrible dialogue, audience hand holding and poor editing.
Tying different sci-fi elements together doesn’t count as ambitious. Time travel, parallel universes, space travel, the end of humanity, you know other movie did that? Transformers 2. Real ambition would be not just saying, “It’s love!” as a way to tie a story together.
Actually, Dr. Mann’s reason for attacking/trying to kill Cooper makes perfect sense. Cooper was going to take the ship back home, so Mann and Ann Hathaway could start building the colony/Plan B. With their only ride home gone, Mann would be trapped on the ice planet, and so he tried to Kill Cooper so he wouldn’t take the ship
VK,
I’ll just have to agree to disagree. Tree of Life to me was masturbatory garbage that was inaccessible to anyone but pretentious film students, and I haven’t met many who felt otherwise.
I think Interstellar is a movie that many different types of people can enjoy that dreams big in ways that few movies do these days. It gets people thinking and talking about space exploration and other mysteries of the universe and that’s good enough for me.
Now if you broke this movie up into fifteen minutes long takes, third acts that go nowhere or just veer completely off the rails, and it had taken Nolan 10 years of abusing actors to make this THEN we’d have something Kubrick, Malick, and Tarkovsky could masturbate to.
Seriously, Malick is a shit who thinks character’s whispering automatically makes them deep thinkers, Tarkovsky created the hands-down worst movie I’ve ever seen (The Sacrifice, as in I just sacrificed 2 hours of my life to this shit), and UBERHOT TAEK INCOMING: Kubrick’s only really great movie is The Shining.
@JoeS Pence Or Mann could’ve just said, “Hey this planet is worthless, I’m gonna come home with you. That cool? Great.” Nolan made him crazy so that he could find an easy way to the docking set piece.
@irishda Show me a Kubrick or Malick 15 minute long take. In fact, just show me their longest take. Kubrick and Malick are very economical filmmakers and aside from Tree of Life, Malick typically doesn’t indulge in camera trickery. He just knows where to put the camera (same as Kubrick) which is far more than anyone can say for Nolan.
And if you watched more than the trailer for Tree of Life, you’d know that reducing all of Malick’s character’s dialogue in his films to whispering was ridiculous. In fact, it’s far, far, far less justified than critiquing Nolan’s expository, hand-holding dialogue, poor editing, and plot holes.
So if you think Malick is a pretentious filmmaker you are an unintelligent philistine not worthy of his effort? Ok then.
Dinosaurs + Death of a Salesman = “pushing the boundaries of cinematic language in the way that Vertov and Kubrick did”
Wormholes + the apocalypse = “over-expository, faux-sentimental, indulgent work is nothing more than a dressed up docudrama”
To each his own I guess.
Yep. That’s exactly what I said. It’s because of the wormholes that the film was bad.
You definitely misunderstand Michael Caine’s character. The only people he thinks have any chance of surviving are the ones he sends off, which is WHY he sends his daughter. Having Cooper go increases the chances of survival for the human race and his own daughter. It’s wrong of him to lie to Cooper and the others, but he has his reasons. He knows they have to hope for everybody or they won’t go in the first place.
I thought they made it pretty clear that Cooper was born to be an explorer, and the last, best place to explore is space. It wasn’t really subtle, as you correctly note that most of the dialogue in Nolan’s movies is not subtle. And Caine specifically told Cooper that they were going to launch before he got there, but the crew had only ever been in simulators. That was a line of dialogue in the film.
Michael Caine’s “sadism” has already been addressed, but it seems you may have missed the ship full of frozen embryos that were intended to be used to repopulate the planet. Which they mentioned a bunch of times, and Hathaway actually checked on once or twice. He wasn’t aiming for a “hey, everyone gangbang my daughter” setup for the repopulation.
You’re not wrong about Mann – he should have been able to say, “sorry I lured you here guys, but this planet isn’t working. Let’s all split together.” Particularly since the crew had already lost a member, so there should have been less concern about resources for the remaining crew.
Overall, I think you raise some valid criticisms here, but also think you either missed chunks of the dialogue (maybe because you hated it) or forgot about things that had been explained in your rush to explain why you disliked the film.
Well, this looks fun.
Clearly Velocityknown didnt pay attention or was just to stupid to understand what was happening half of the time he was watching the movie. How can you appreciate the science behind it if the simple comprehensions of the how and why things were happening was already missed by you. I’m gonna counter every single criticism you made.
@JustARat read my #4 for the explanation part for Mann’s motives.
1. Cooper’s motivation came from the fact that his kids would either suffocate or die from hunger if the mission fails and also given that NASA considers him the best pilot they know, he knew that he was the best chance of accomplishing. Aside from his love for exploration, I think that was enough motivation for anyone to go. He wasn’t selfish he just wanted to save his children and maybe his grandchildren or just maybe the whole remaining population on earth.
2. Michael Caine’s plan was already going to push through without Cooper, the only reason he asked Cooper to go because his current crew were all simulator babies. Think of it as NASA’s luck that Cooper found them a day before they were starting the mission. Technically it wasn’t luck cause future Cooper(the one inside the tesaract) sent past Cooper to NASA using the binary dust on murphy’s room by manipulating the gravity inside the room.
3. Michael Caine’s sadism? He sent Cooper to save his family. 3 guys to one girl? if you actually paid any attention to the film, you would know that re-population(Plan B), isn’t about them gangbanging Anne Hathaway. A couple of times in the film it was explained, shown, and checked that there were fertilized eggs in compartments inside the ship which was going to be raised as test tube babies or something, by the crew. It was also explained that these test tube babies were the ones who are going to re-populate the natural way.
4. I agree with the Casey Affleck’s stubborness to leave his home. It was over the top and just stupid. But with Matt Damon it’s different. He was scared to die that’s why he falsified the data so someone would come for him. When they got there it just so happens that Murphy sent a message saying plan A was a sham which led Cooper to want to go home. Please note that the Fuel of the Endurance ran low cause of the Miller Planet incident. It was only enough to either go home or go to Edmund’s Planet(3rd one) as explained by Anne Hathaway when they got back on the ship(that’s why they voted to choose from Edmund’s or Mann’s planet cause from the original plan of visiting 3 planets and going home it became visit 2, go home or visit 3 and not go home). Mann overheard the conversation of going home. Another note, there is only one Endurance(a ship that can travel long distances, The one with the centrifuge spinning thing). Mann who wanted to survive knew that there was no chance of convincing Cooper to go the Edmund’s after the video Murphy sent and since he wanted to survive he tried to kill the current crew(who was going home instead of going to Edmund’s) and take, not the small ships, but the Endurance(the one orbiting the planet outside, the ONLY ship that can travel long distances). Last note, Earth was dying so don’t tell me that Mann shouldv’e just came back with them, cause he wanted to survive and also continue plan B which is to re-populate on another planet(Edmund’s).
*The dialogue and cinematography was fine for me. I’m not a really good judge of technicalities in sets and editing so i cant say anything about your judgement on that.
5. The blackhole stuff? well clearly you’re not a physicist or not a good one at that. It wasn’t lazy, it was essential to the plot and it made sense. Like what Neil deGrasse Tyson said “And in the real universe, strong gravitational fields measurably slow passage of time relative to others”, Time dilation is very real and possible in that type of setting. Wormholes was explained perfectly in lame man’s terms using the folding of the paper.
AND ALSO FOR THOSE VERY INTELLIGENT PHYSICIST AND SCIENTIST OUT THEIR WHO ARE CRITICIZING THE MOVIE FOR ITS SCIENTIFIC INACCURACIES PLEASE CONSIDER AT LEAST THAT THE MOVIE WAS MADE BY A DIRECTOR AND NOT BY A PhD ON PHYSICS. MOVIES ARE SUPPOSE TO HAVE FICTIONAL CONTENT, THAT’S PART OF BEING A MOVIE. IF YOU WANT 100% REAL THEN WHY WATCH MOVIES, GO WATCH DOCUMENTARIES OR SOME SHIT. WE WATCH MOVIES TO ESCAPE REALITY NOT TO WATCH SOMETHING THAT IS ALREADY HAPPENING IN OUR LIVES EVERYDAY. It was a good movie specially in this age of movies where effects are the only thing of value left. In an ocean of trashy movies this is like the buried treasure. For a director who’s profession is making movies not researching or solving or understanding theories, Nolan did a great job on the science part of it! im not a physicist im just an engineering undergrad, i watched the film 3 times already(fuck me, right?) and i believe i already have a full grasp of the plot and the science behind each part. Sorry if some of my grammar is off, english is not my first language.
Neil deGrasse Tyson heard George Bush say black holes don’t exist. Oh that Bush.
I was wondering about the Endurance. Why is it spinning? Is that how they achieve Earth’s gravity? Because from what I remember, Anna Hathaway was running after they landed. I think that would be weird if you were exposed in zero-g for a long time.
It’s like spinning a ball tied to a string. A force is created outwards from the point on the rope that you’re holding. In the same way, the spinning of the Endurance creates a force that simulates gravity.
Just watched Interstellar, what a let down this movie was. “Silent Running and 2001 A Space Odyssey” were the best space movies I have seen. The science and physics explored in Interstellar was quite lame and inaccurate.
If you didn’t like the movie that’s cool, to each their own. But unless there’s a PhD behind your name in Astrophysics or Physics I’ll just assume executive producer and theoretical physicist Kip Thorne got the science part right. I’m sure Nolan took some liberties with it to make it more visual for the movie.
I don’t know if I missed something on my first and only viewing so far but if the characters were all smart Engineers and Scientists and they knew about the time dilation on the first planet closest to the black hole, why didn’t they realise the scout astronaut would have only have landed a very short time ago, relative to their time, and wouldn’t have had time to collect reasonable data yet?
I laughed at the “I’d stay as far away from Blackholes as possible”. Is that why he married a white woman?
Interstellar is a stroke of genius, I saw the film expecting the cliches and the cop outs but it greatly impressed me.
Interstellar beats the Micheal Bay guns blazing, idiot robots, and fast cars, mutton dressed as lamb nonsense out of the water. It was a Humanist anthem, a love letter and warning to our speicies telling us that we should not be afraid of Death, but to treasusre time, love and trust as the only things that matter to us in the universe. The Hathaway character quite rightly said that the ‘universe is not an evil place’ so we must except that the Universe is the way it is. I as a student studying the life sciences have always agreed with her notion.
The space scenes actually made me a little queasy, it felt that real.
To VELOCITYKNOWN, I appreciate that you have your opinion, but I understand that your used to filmmaking where talking turtles exist, serial killers rape and murder women and people blowing each other up with bombs and guns by E grade directors using special effects to hide their lack of artistic talent and imagination and clapping themselves on the back going ‘Oh ain’t I clever’ or ‘its real life’.
Interstellar, is a film based on the Human Heart and Human Endeavour, where there is no hate certainly fear and heart ache, but persevering, never giving up on the love for others. With the boldness to stick to the essence of what life is really about and that is to push on and to love and dare I say as an atheist, to forgive, despite what the cold, dark universe throws at us. That message the Nolans have put out there did more for me in 3 hours than 2000 years of religionist rambling.
If you are actually tell me that Kip Thorne a well respected Theoretical Physicist, Who work on the film is not even worth taking note of or wondering about, It is obvious from the long winded diatribe of you first email that these sorts of subjects that Interstellar represent, is way over your head and that the only thing you can do is troll, please leave the rest of use to enjoy talking about this wonderful film and go see the lastest micheal bay epic ninja turtle or something.