‘Interstellar’ Gets An Unexpected Twitter Review From Neil deGrasse Tyson

11.10.14 37 Comments
Neil deGrasse Tyson — astrophysicist, Pluto-hater, and meme inspiration — took to Twitter to once again point out the scientific inaccuracies (and accuracies) of a popular sci-fi movie. He’s already aired grievances about Terminator, Gravity, and the opening credits of “The Daily Show”, and tonight he tweeted his thoughts about the scientific accuracy of Interstellar.

Compared to his previous Twitter reviews, his opinion of Interstellar is surprisingly positive. Not since he praised Deep Impact have we seen him speak so highly of a movie’s depiction of science and scientists. Although he did have a complaint about one silly plot point…

Astronauts are just like us, you guys. *rips off shirt, challenges entire Uproxx staff to wrestle.*

Here are some of Neil deGrasse Tyson’s other tweets about Interstellar.

Via @neiltyson

