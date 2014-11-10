‘Interstellar’ Gets An Unexpected Twitter Review From Neil deGrasse Tyson

Getty Image

Neil deGrasse Tyson — astrophysicist, Pluto-hater, and meme inspiration — took to Twitter to once again point out the scientific inaccuracies (and accuracies) of a popular sci-fi movie. He’s already aired grievances about Terminator, Gravity, and the opening credits of “The Daily Show”, and tonight he tweeted his thoughts about the scientific accuracy of Interstellar.

Compared to his previous Twitter reviews, his opinion of Interstellar is surprisingly positive. Not since he praised Deep Impact have we seen him speak so highly of a movie’s depiction of science and scientists. Although he did have a complaint about one silly plot point…

In #Interstellar: On another planet, around another star, in another part of the galaxy, two guys get into a fist fight. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 10, 2014

Here are some of Neil deGrasse Tyson’s other tweets about Interstellar.

In #Interstellar: They explore a planet near a Black Hole. Personally, I’d stay as far the hell away from BlackHoles as I can — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 10, 2014

In #Interstellar: All leading characters, including McConaughey, Hathaway, Chastain, & Caine play a scientist or engineer. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 10, 2014

In #Interstellar: Of the leading characters (all of whom are scientists or engineers) half are women. Just an FYI. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 10, 2014

In #Interstellar: The producers knew exactly how, why, & when you’d achieve zero-G in space. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 10, 2014

In #Interstellar: There’s a robot named KIPP. One of the Executive Producers, a physicist, is named Kip. I’m just saying. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 10, 2014

In #Interstellar: Experience Einstein’s Relativity of Time as no other feature film has shown. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 10, 2014

In #Interstellar: Experience Einstein's Curvature of Space as no other feature film has shown. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 10, 2014

In #Interstellar: And in the real universe, strong gravitational fields measurably slow passage of time relative to others. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 10, 2014

In #Interstellar: You observe great Tidal Waves from great Tidal Forces, of magnitude that orbiting a Black Hole might create — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 10, 2014

In #Interstellar: You enter a 3-Dimensional portal in space. Yes, you can fall in from any direction. Yes, it’s a Worm Hole. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 10, 2014

In #Interstellar: They reprise the matched-rotation docking maneuver from "2001: A Space Odyssey," but they spin 100x faster. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 10, 2014

In #Interstellar, if you didn’t understand the physics, try Kip Thorne’s highly readable Bbook “The Science of Interstellar" — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 10, 2014

In #Interstellar, if you didn’t understand the plot, there is no published book to help you. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 10, 2014

Via @neiltyson