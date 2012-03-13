New Battleship trailer reveals aliens, red pegs

There’s a new Battleship trailer on the web, and once again Universal has failed to incorporate commenter Stallonewolf’s near-perfect tagline “Let the bodies hit D-4.” It’s sad, but we do get a more revealing look at what the aliens will look like in the $200 million board game adaptation. The answer is Boba Fett/Halo dudes with Predator mouths for hands, basically.
In addition, we get to see how the red pegs of the board game will be incorporated into a movie about ocean-going aliens, since I know that was a big question on everyone’s minds. “The aliens will shoot them and make stuff ‘splode,” being the answer to that one. Still, no reveal yet of who’s going to be the one to deliver, at the climactic moment, that signature dialog “YOU SUNK MY BATTLESHIP!” You know it’s going to happen. It has to. I can’t wait. I’m going to be so excited I’ll probably throw my coke at the screen and punch the guy next to me. “USA! USA!” I’ll shout, pouring liquid butter down my pants. That’s what the cinema is all about.
Rihanna is in this? I keep forgetting that.
Chris Brown thinks it will be a . . . solid action flick with a somewhat iffy ensemble cast.
Of all the perfectly valid reasons to hate this, the one that annoys me the most is the missing comma after ‘Hasbro’. Priorities, I have them.
Proper punctuation isn’t something I’d expect from a movie about a shitty board game.
Why are people trashing John Carter’s budget when this board game-based bloated monstrosity exists?
John Carter was such a fun movie too, it’s a shame that more people will see this piece of crap instead of John Carter
It was fun! It probably didn’t deserve such a ginormous budget, but at least it wasn’t based on a board game and didn’t star a crappy pop “singer.”
Be honest. If you remove Rihanna from this and call it literally anything other than “Battleship” everyone would be like “holy shit this is a crazy epic awesome CGI explosion fuckfest on the order of Transformers 3 + Bad Boys II.” Linking it to the board game is really holding it back.
I’m just going to call it “CGI Robot Fight ‘Splosion Fest” and I’ll feel better about it.
It reminds me of when I saw the trailer for the first GI Joe movie, which didn’t mention the title until the very end. I was like, “This looks like a dumb, but fun action mov – what? How was any of that GI Joe?”
Transformers 3 + Bad Boys II = Transboys 5 or BadFormers: The Explosioning. I would watch the Hell out of either.
There seems to be an awful lot of SPLOSHUNS and 360 degree camera work for Michael Bay not be involved. I didn’t see anyone out-running the earth-crumbling-beneath-their-feet either, so it can’t be Roland Emmerich. Who the eff is directing this thing again?
Holy sh@t Peter Berg is directing this. [www.imdb.com]
Based on that hand shape, I assume the alien is from Mars and has 5 kids to feed, which is why he drives a cab.
Will there ever be a better time to unveil the coveted “Who Greenlit This Piece of Shit” tag?
This is just as retarded a premise as “Snakes on a Plane.” I shall call you “Aliens on a Boat.”
My favorite part:
*two minutes of giant spaceships destroying cities*
“We’re not giving up without a fight!”
*cocks assault rifle*
Yeah, that’ll do the trick.
I hope Liam Neeson has a certain set of skills in this, and he uses them to the detriment of the aliens.
This time, Liam Neeson will punch the enemies with shards of missile components and Rihanna CDs.
Wait, both Riggins AND Landry are in this? I full expect Coach Taylor to be Secretary of the Navy.