New Battleship trailer reveals aliens, red pegs

There’s a new Battleship trailer on the web, and once again Universal has failed to incorporate commenter Stallonewolf’s near-perfect tagline “Let the bodies hit D-4.” It’s sad, but we do get a more revealing look at what the aliens will look like in the $200 million board game adaptation. The answer is Boba Fett/Halo dudes with Predator mouths for hands, basically.

In addition, we get to see how the red pegs of the board game will be incorporated into a movie about ocean-going aliens, since I know that was a big question on everyone’s minds. “The aliens will shoot them and make stuff ‘splode,” being the answer to that one. Still, no reveal yet of who’s going to be the one to deliver, at the climactic moment, that signature dialog “YOU SUNK MY BATTLESHIP!” You know it’s going to happen. It has to. I can’t wait. I’m going to be so excited I’ll probably throw my coke at the screen and punch the guy next to me. “USA! USA!” I’ll shout, pouring liquid butter down my pants. That’s what the cinema is all about.