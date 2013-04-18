TRAILERS: Only God Forgives Times Two

Only God Forgives stars Ryan Gosling, re-teamed with his Drive director Nicolas Winding Refn, and the last trailer I posted showed Baby Goose running around Thailand looking forlorn, challenging guys to fight and dragging an Asian dude around by the roof of his mouth (not very realistic as a fighting strategy, but a hell of an image). Needless to say, I’m already tumescent, to quite tumescent for this film, and watching any additional footage could cause me to literally rupture a boner vein. Nonetheless, for those of you who’ve been living in some kind of shame igloo built from blocks of your own willful ignorance, here’s two new trailers. You’ve got a lot of growing up to do, man, seriously.
Julian, a drug-smuggler thriving in Bangkok’s criminal underworld, sees his life get even more complicated when his mother compels him to find and kill whoever is responsible for his brother’s recent death.
July 19th can’t come soon enough. I could teach July 19th a few things in that regard.
Kristin Scott Thomas looks a bit saucy in this, to say the least.
Didn’t even recognize her until the name came up. Wow.
this director really knows how to pick a soundtrack, or at least hire someone who does
I mean, what else do you need from a movie trailer than this?
Ask and ye shall receive.
Vince Mancini: The Peoples’ Blogger.
Starring James Franco as Vince Mancini, and Tilda Swinton as Mancini’s trusted side-kick, Ashley Burns
Baby Goose only fights with jiu jitsu, the martial art that combines hugging with hugging.
I hope God forgives a little incest if you ‘gnome what I mean.
“shame igloo built from blocks of your own willful ignorance”
Has anyone ever told Vince that he writes very very well?
This is why I come here. Thanks, Vince.
We try not to make his head bigger/plaid shirt plaid-ier.
I like this better “July 19th can’t come soon enough. I could teach July 19th a few things in that regard.”
That 80’s neon/music gives me a huge bowner.
Fight scenes look like they will be good. I hope “The Raid” style. Baby Goose doin’ big things
I didn’t even realize there was a crazy mom angle; Now I’m even more excited.
I want to have sex with this movie, maybe move in with it, then realize it’s too good for me and destroy myself with drink. chopsticks to the forearms seems serious
