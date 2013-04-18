TRAILERS: Only God Forgives Times Two

#Ryan Gosling #Trailers
04.18.13 5 years ago 15 Comments

Only God Forgives stars Ryan Gosling, re-teamed with his Drive director Nicolas Winding Refn, and the last trailer I posted showed Baby Goose running around Thailand looking forlorn, challenging guys to fight and dragging an Asian dude around by the roof of his mouth (not very realistic as a fighting strategy, but a hell of an image). Needless to say, I’m already tumescent, to quite tumescent for this film, and watching any additional footage could cause me to literally rupture a boner vein. Nonetheless, for those of you who’ve been living in some kind of shame igloo built from blocks of your own willful ignorance, here’s two new trailers. You’ve got a lot of growing up to do, man, seriously.

Julian, a drug-smuggler thriving in Bangkok’s criminal underworld, sees his life get even more complicated when his mother compels him to find and kill whoever is responsible for his brother’s recent death.

July 19th can’t come soon enough. I could teach July 19th a few things in that regard.

