New Pictures Revealed From Channing Tatum's Magic Mike

My good friend C-Tates emailed me to ask if he could introduce two new pictures that have been released from his upcoming film, Magic Mike, which is directed by Steven Soderbergh and is based on Channing Tatum’s early years as a male stripper.
Yo girl, mark yo calendars now, cuz me n Matty M.C. Conaughey, Alex Tom Pettyfer and dat fine ass trick Olivia Newton Munn be comin’ 2 yo big screen on June 29 wit Steven Sodapops directin’ dat sh*t all like, “YO BITCHES LIGHTS CAMERA ACTION LIKE A MUTHA F*CKA!” Mad Oscar sh*t, yo.
Anyweird, yo we gots deez new pics from Magic Mike, and dis ain’t no Crissy Angel magic show, right? Dis sh*ts about male strippers, son. IT’S AN ART FORM, WHAT! An dis sh*t is bouty bouty my life, son, how I came from shakin’ my meat to make da chickenz feel heat all da way to tappin’ dat Mila Kunis ass on da SS Enterthighs. C-TATES! WHAT! Respek.
Yo girl, dat sh*t ain’t good enough. YO C-TATES! BREAK ‘EM OFF SOMETHIN PROPER!
(Images via ENI.)
I sure hope Magic Mike lowers the dynamite.
I know I’ve said this before, but male strippers are SO FREAKING AKWARD AND UNSEXY.
It’s like Twilight for even sadder, lonelier ladies.
Yes. Call me sexist, but it strikes me as horrendously emasculating and gives off sonic shock waves of second-hand embarrassment.
The last GIF is entrancing.
True. Nothing sexier than a man in wooly socks cupping his banana hanger.
Female strippers aren’t much better as a rule. But they can be funny sometimes like when the ceiling fan catches a high heel. It’s a pole, baby, not a jungle gym.
Yo gurl i trademarkd dis move da knick knack paddy slap.
When I look at the because of Mac Daddy and C-Tates together, I most want to punch Mac Daddy. What does that tell you about your career Matt? Don’t you dare bring up “Lincoln Lawyer”.
Still with the whole C-Tate broken ghetto english shtick. That dead horse hasn’t been beaten enough?