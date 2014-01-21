The New Raid 2 Trailer Is Full Of Butt Stabbings And Hammer Fights

The Raid 2 is currently playing at Sundance, and now there’s a new trailer to try to really amplify the buzz. As star Iko Uwais’ Rama goes undercover, Gareth Evans’ follow-up to his widely-acclaimed Indonesian bad guys-in-a-high-rise punch fest takes the action to more varied terrain this time around, including a kitchen, a car, a prison yard, a highway, and a couple warehouses. Not surprisingly, the trailer is full of hard-boiled posturing, punching, kicking, car crashing, and improvised weapons. And surprisingly, more butt stabbings than a Libyan snuff video. Is that a Muslim thing? I don’t want to stereotype here, but I’m dealing with a pretty small sample size when it comes to butt-stabbing videos.
Part of the appeal of “The Raid” was how it featured the Indonesian martial art of pencak silat, which had been largely unseen by Western audiences previous to this. In the sequel, Evans is once again working with pencak silat experts Iko Uwais — who stars as the lead character Rama — and fight choreographer Yayan Ruhian. Evans told us that his core team spends three months in preparation for the stunt scenes. Evans said they work out “every element, every location and prop and what we need,” and then shoot “video storyboards” to plan out all the shots. Then after casting their actors, they spend another three months in rehearsals to have each punch, kick, and flip perfected before the cameras even roll. [YahooMovies]
I’d very much like to see someone storyboard a butt stabbing. Maybe it’ll be in the DVD extras.
Opens March 28th, in limited release.
I cannot fucking wait for this film.
Raid 2: The Punchening
I was hoping for Armie Hammer fights.
Hammer Girl is my new favourite superhero. Or possibly supervillain; the trailer didn’t really make that clear.
It’s hard to stop butt stabbings, because what are you going to do, not have butts?
Not have a butt? That’s crazy talk.
It’s hard for me to imagine Sundance yuppies handling the amount of ass kicking there appears to be in this film.
To be fair, they premiered Elite Squad 2 as well.
That guy with the bat had sort of a golf swing, a la vintage Canseco. He probably hits a lot of pop ups but when he connects… magic.
I can’t figure out if “Ragin’ Asians: Butt Stabbing” is a better title for this movie, or something that would get an AVN nom.
If you’re interested in butt stabbings, Farrah Abraham is writing a trilogy (3 books) on the subject.
You had me then you lost me.
[www.uproxx.com]
“My next trilogy – so three books – is an erotic sex novel. And then a Christian parenting book.”
Oh sorry. I meant i was interested in butt stabbings but not Farrah Abraham. I’ll be more clear moving forward.
Between this and The Act of Killing, Indonesia scares the fuck out of me.
I hope one of the killers is in drag for most of this film, for inexplicable reasons, to make it less scary.
Less?
They need to cut the budget in half at least. Looks too slick to be good.
I’m sort of worried about the same thing. Looks like they got a lot more investors following the success of the first movie.
“We need less money for this film!”
Phrases you will never hear a director say.
This is the Indonesian take on “Daggering” I take it?
Nobody loves a good butt stabbing like The Mighty Wrecklahr!!!