New Supercut Examines All The Ways Hollywood Has Complimented An Ass

05.30.14 6 Comments

For an industry supposedly run by old white Jews, collectively, Hollywood has more vivid descriptions of a woman’s ass than a Sir Mixalot album. This is the thesis of “Assjectives,” a new supercut put together by our friend Oliver Noble. It combines everything from “You could play Canasta on it,” to “You could bounce a quarter off that sweet turd cutter.”

I especially enjoy the compliments that place the ass on a pedestal while simultaneously acknowledging that shit comes out of it.

Ugh, Drake was in Anchorman 2? I’m glad I never saw that.

That scene in Heat is still my favorite thing ever.

[HuffingtonPost]

