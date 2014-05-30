New Supercut Examines All The Ways Hollywood Has Complimented An Ass

For an industry supposedly run by old white Jews, collectively, Hollywood has more vivid descriptions of a woman’s ass than a Sir Mixalot album. This is the thesis of “Assjectives,” a new supercut put together by our friend Oliver Noble. It combines everything from “You could play Canasta on it,” to “You could bounce a quarter off that sweet turd cutter.”
I especially enjoy the compliments that place the ass on a pedestal while simultaneously acknowledging that shit comes out of it.
Ugh, Drake was in Anchorman 2? I’m glad I never saw that.
That scene in Heat is still my favorite thing ever.
Now that it’s spring again, I’m back to my usual repetition of “She got a…(b)–great ass!” in my head as I bike around town spotting gem after gem.
Art.
“Ass like a 10 year old boy’s” I never heard of that one.
Missed this classic from Breaking Bad [www.youtube.com]. I also believe there was a similar line from Sam Rockwell in Winning Season.
#YesAllWomen
They missed my favourite, from an underrated little Cheech Marin movie called Born in East LA, something like “…looks like two puppies fighting under a blanket.”
…and it did, indeed.