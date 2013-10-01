The Hobbit: Desolation of Smaug trailer is a feast of serious voices

The Hobbit: Desolation of Smaug released its second trailer today, bringing back Orlando Bloom and adding Evangeline Lilly from Lost for another one of Peter Jackson’s GRAVELY IMPORTANT DIALOG contests, opening in December. According to Peter Jackson’s video blogs, the dragon’s name is pronounced “Smowg,” which annoys the hell out of me for some reason. Maybe it’s a German dragon? I don’t know. All I know is, Benedict Cumberbatch provides the voice, so the dragon will probably be a hit with all the ladies. Plus he’s rich. He’ll need to breathe fire just to dry out all those panties.
So let me get this straight, the main dwarf guy (Thorin, played by Richard Armitage) is still giving Bilbo crap for slowing down the expedition and not being part of the gang? Even after they ate all his food and treated him like shit for three hours and he saved their lives anyway? Wasn’t that the thing they resolved in the entire previous movie? See, that’s what I hate about these movies, there’s no progression. You could watch 15 hours of them and the story would still be right back where it started, with some guy in bad make up whining about his dead ancestors and giving you some shpiel about good and evil.
But hey, at least Bilbo fights a giant spider in the third act.
Opens December 13th.
Spoilers, I guess.
Technically in the book Thorin doesn’t come around to Bilbo until the very end. So that’s accurate even though your point is well taken because they had to move up some sort of resolution for the first movie thus making it feel like they aren’t getting anywhere.
And I believe it’s pronounced, “SHHHMMAWWGAAAHH” by hipsters or something.
“Meh, Smaug or, like, whatever.” is the full official Hipster translation of the dragon’s name.
1:28 – Wookies?!
No way would Legolas have a thing for Kate from Lost. He only has eyes for Gimli.
My guess is that she totally burns him. It takes him about 100 years (or 3 Peter Jackson movies) to realize that he digs short, hairy dudes.
“Bring your pretty face to my ass.”*
*I may be paraphrasing this one.
Yeah, I guess at this point in Middle Earth that whole “elf-on-dwarf” love thing was still pretty taboo.
“See, that’s what I hate about these movies, there’s no progression. You could watch 15 hours of them and the story would still be right back where it started, with some guy . . . giving you some shpiel about good and evil.”
THIS is why I never watched “Breaking Bad,” “BSG,” “Mad Men,” “Big Love,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “Hannibal,” “Fringe,” “GoodFellas The Series” (that’s what we call the Gandolfini gangster show in my house), or any of that other crap. Because it’s just people talking and talking and talking while whatever huge important overarching story moves along about as fast as a fucking iceberg.
I was at a friend’s house and we watched 3 episodes of “Walking Dead.” In the first episode, guy goes from the city to the country. Episode 2: He realizes he has to go back to the city. Episode 3: He goes back to the country. I said to myself “Life isn’t long enough for this bullshit.”
And I say all this EVEN THOUGH I’m a fan of Bela Tarr, Andrei Tarkovsky, Ingmar Bergman, Sergio Leone, and Terrence Malick, so I know a thing or two about watching paint dry.
That’s a slow-moving story. Lord of the Rings moves fast, theoretically, but they just keep doing the same shit over and over again while acting suuuuuuper boring and serious about everything. It’s just long battles with endless prologues and epilogues. It’s so repetitive and they NEVER END.
Atreyu!!!!!!!!!!
Has the hipster paradigm ever shifted for anything quicker than it has for Breaking Bad? At the beginning (myself included) people relished in watching a quality show that wasn’t mainstream and didn’t hesitate to tell people how great it was, but now that it’s exploded in the final season, all people want to do is tell you why they don’t watch or didn’t like Breaking Bad.
I’m pretty sure “I hate Breaking Bad, but Bela Tarr is totally awesome” is the most hipster douchebag thing anyone has ever said on this site. I mean, I usually do my best to douche up the place myself, but come on.
Sounds like you have a problem with the actual medium that is television. At this point it’s a pretty general consensus that television programming has never been better and it could be pretty convincingly argued that the best stories being told right now are being told on television, not film. Just look at the kinds of talent TV shows pull in these days. It’s really your loss man.
Oh, and The Walking Dead is a steaming pile of shit.
You’re making me cry into my scarf.
Maybe it’s just me but the parallels to the Star Wars movies (original trilogy, followed by the underwhelming trilogy of prequels) are uncanny. I assume we can look forward to Disney producing a three-part adaptation of The Silmarillion around 2022.
Oh Christ, can you imagine? If Peter Jackson turned The Hobbit into three movies, just imagine what he’d do with The Silmarillion.
The ‘Hero’s Quest’ is a writing trope that goes all the way back to ancient Greece and basically follows these points:
a) the ‘hero’ is chosen for a quest (often seemingly at random) even though he seems completely unsuited for it.
b) he is then taken under the wing of a wise, experienced elder
c) his quest takes him in to some sort of underworld (literal or metaphoric or both)
d) he emerges from the underworld having lost something but gained the experience he needs to accomplish the quest
e) he then faces a final battle or test and emerges victorious
Yeah, that’s basically every ‘hero’ story or movie ever.
^^There are minor variations obviously. Also, a sidekick is essential. But, yeah, Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Arthurian legend, you name it. Same epic story arc.
I mean, I could complain, but I’m still going to watch the shit out of this movie.
Ben Affleck was originally tagged to provide the voice of Smaug, but his tired and weary Southie interpretation didn’t go over well with test audiences.
Cam now don’t be shy or else I’ll bahn ya with some wicked hot fiyah you fackin dwawff.
I just realized I’ve never seen “shpiel” written out before.
I’m still not sure I spelled it right, to be honest.
Google claims “spiel,” but I’m pretty sure it’s just fucking with me, because that doesn’t look right at all.
Spiel shpiel.
(Looks like Google’s right with this one though)
My yiddish is pretty weak but Shpiel and Shmaug both mean long boring speech, right?
The Mighty Feklahr will come rip this post into shreds later.
Make sure you do it over the course of three posts otherwise it wont feel epic enough.
All I want to know is will there eventually be a dwarf tossing?
am I the only man who enjoyed an unexpected journey? It’s Jackson! Middle earth! Orc fighting and riddles and shit! Too immersed and in love with the universe maybe
I liked it too, but I completely understand the criticisms.
Look, I like everything, OK? Everything. The shit is all good.
But smashing shit is just way more fun!!!!!!
Thought it was a perfectly decent addition to the franchise, although it’s definitely not for everyone.
There’s not enough of Lee Pace’s eyebrows in this trailer.