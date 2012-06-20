New Twilight trailer has the fruitiest-looking vampires yet

The trailer for the Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 is out, and while part one focused on Dawn as a metaphor for Bella’s hymen, the latest chapter focuses less on Bella and Edward’s relationship (GRRR, ABSTINENCE-INDUCED FEATS OF STRENGTH!) and more on their conflict with the Volturi. The Volturi are pissed about their baby, presumably because they named it “Renesmee.” Make your money now, Stephenie Meyer, one day you’ll be paying a class-action suit against all the white-trash kids named Renesmee.
After the birth of Renesmee, the Cullens gather other vampire clans in order to protect the child from a false allegation that puts the family in front of the Volturi.The astonishing conclusion to the series, THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN, PART 2, illuminates the secrets and mysteries of this spellbinding romantic epic that has entranced millions.
And Taylor Lautner is also there for some reason!
Much as I enjoy ripping on Stephenie Meyer and her crappy writing (ONCE UP ON A TAHME, THER WUZ A BEAUUUUTIFUL GIRL, AND HER NAME WUZ “BEAUTIFUL SWAN,” AN EVERBODY LUVED HER…), the direction (from Oscar-winner Bill Condon) and production design are just as bad. Their concept of “good” and “evil” never escapes the context of a Mervyn’s ad (OOOH, GRANDMA, WHAT CLEAN HAIR AND SKIN YOU HAVE), and even the baddest of the bad characters just sort of look like Nebraska strip-mall goths.
Also, the Volturi are worried about their vampire clan being found out? Aren’t, uh… the RED F*CKING EYES everyone has kind of a giveaway? Seems like that would be a bigger concern. Or the fact that their leader dresses like a gay drum major in a White Stripes video.
“Maintaining our secret has never been more imperative.” (*guy with back-length hair opens his floor-length, mink-and-purple cloak, revealing his bedazzled rhinestone corset and matching gold belt buckle that says “VAMPIRE”*) “Thanks to your dumb baby, everyone knows we’re vampires!”
spot on vince.
Let’s try that again…..
I’m totally signing my next anniversary card: “AH AM YER HOSE BEND AN AH LUFF YEW”
I’m thinking the kids might catch on to this twilighting thingy.
Was I the only person who enjoyed the first Breaking Dawn on a “so-bad-its-hilarious” level? It’s up there with The Room and Troll 2 for me, both in humor and acting ability.
I too derive pleasure from the awfulness of these movies much like I do from movies such as Skeleton Man or Enter the Ninja but Breaking Dawn was beyond unintentionally hilarious and entered the realm of actually bad like Max Payne or The Fourth Kind. The scene where the CGI wolves talk telepathically was atrocious. I’ve never seen another movie that hits the same dramatic beat over and over and over again. “I want you/No/I want you/No” I did however like Taylor Lautner’s protest against Bella sleeping with Edward because the sex would kill her. He’s such a bro.
These movies are actually kind of facinating on a certain level. They are like Brechtian experiments in building an entire film franchise around characters with absolutely no discernible human qualities or character traits. Not a single person in any of these films has any sort of personality. It’s incredibly bizarre and makes for an oddly sterile viewing experience where all the characters actions on screen stem not from any underlying motivations but rather are just a series of things that suddenly happen. Heck, we only know they love eachother just because they repeatedly announce it to us–we’ve had like 4 films now and I still don’t understand how or why anyone would be attracted to Bella or Edward or anyone in these films as they are all complete and utter ciphers. It has the odd effect where you are constantly aware that you’re watching a constructed film consisting of a sequence of plotted events rather than anything resembling reality. Heck, it doesn’t even work as melodrama as the films are too bloodless and sterile for any real emotion. So I completely don’t understand why they are successful. I can only assume that women love them just because the characters are contentless enough that they can just project whatever they want onto them–including just sticking themselves into the main role of Bellas.
But I say they are actually too boring to fall into the “so bad it’s good” category. The rifftrax versions are definitely worth seeing, though, as they are some of the best stuff the rifftrax people have done (that’s the only way I will watch anything from the Twilight series).
i thought vampires didnt have reflections.
Are Twilight vampires allergic to bright colors? I mean, other than red?
Damn, y’all, get a yellow sweater or something.
A nice UNIQLO pullover would do wonders for offsetting their complexion.
I really hope they convert this into 3D in post
I cannot wait to see the awesome incompetence of this film. Twilight is one of my favorite bad movies of all time. The fact that it is so popular makes it even funnier; all the Twilight fans are not in on the big cosmic joke. Eclipse is my favorite so far, so the last movie better turn up the melodrama a poor writing and acting to beat it.
I VANT TO SUCK YOUR DICK!
More virulent albino propaganda from Stephanie Myers. How many more Tanzanian albinos must be cannibalized for their supposed magical properties before we put a stop to this?
In other news, Nick Stahl is missing….again.
Red-eyed person in real life: “Maintaining the secret location of our weed stash has never been more imperative”
Inhabitants of the Twilight universe protect their kids from the Volturri, inhabitants of the Penn State University protect their kids from the Sandusky
This movie is gonna suck.
Please drop Wesley Snipes in this bitch with his swords and fangs, and we can call it a day.
I’ve been dreaming for that for sooo long, ironicly, Wesly Snipes is the one in jail
Oi, Michael Sheen :(
“Don’t shoot until you see the whites of their foreheads!”
I don’t know what I feel more, relieved that this ridiculous franchise is almost over, or depressed that it’ll be rebooted in five years and we’ll have to experience it all over again.
Needless to say, I’m pretty fucking pumped for this.
Well you didn’t tell us there’d be two groups of people lining up and running towards each other
Vampires should never be fruity. Always Chocolatey.
My mother is a fifth grade teacher. She banned these books from her class for making her students dumber.
So, is one of these vampires a water bender? Or did I not understand something there?
does harry potter save the world?
Holy shit, that shrugging/innocent vampire screencap is beautiful.
I finally realized where I recognized him from. He looks like Paul Reubens’ inbred prince character on 30 Rock.
If you saw a a publicity still from Blade and a publicity still from this movie, which one do you think woudl be the actual vampire movie?
