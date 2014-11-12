Nightcrawling Is A Real Thing: Meet The Guys Who Inspired Jake Gyllenhaal’s Creepiest Character

Nightcrawler is one of my favorite films of the year, and it was one of those films that didn’t need to be especially “realistic” in order to be great, it was fine just as a portrait of one of cinema’s all-time great weirdo characters, part of whose charm was that he seemed to exist on a different plane of space-time. Even the idea of a person getting rich from local TV news seemed weirdly anachronistic, if not overtly unbelievable. But it turns out, people who make their living like Lou Bloom did do exist, and the ones profiled in a new LA Times piece even drive almost the same car, a Dodge Charger (Gyllenhaal’s character drove a Challenger).
But it turns out the film is a largely accurate portrayal of how half a dozen like-minded entities operate in Los Angeles. (The British-born Raishbrooks’ RMG Media, which also includes Austin’s twin brother Howard, is among the top outfits.) These are men who know your mother’s advice that nothing good happens after 2 a.m. and like it that way, choosing to work the freeways and police scanners long after the last unionized news cameraman and (nearly every other sane Angeleno) has hit the pillow.
The Raishbrooks were technical advisers on the film and Jake Gyllenhaal even went on a ride along.
As in the film, there is also a sense of ruthless competition. At one site on Saturday, the Raishbrooks arrive a minute too late, finding rival Scott Lane, a brassy man in a ballcap bearing the word “Press” in all capital letters, already there. “Hey, nightcrawler,” he smirked to Austin. (What the Raishbrooks do is called “stringing”; the term “nightcrawler” was invented for the film.)
The only way that could be better is if he’d told them “You’re stewed, buttwad.” And if the race stuff in the film seemed a little heavy-handed, nope, it turns out it was exactly as depicted.
And gun violence is variable. “The same shooting is worth a lot less in South Central as it is in Brentwood,” Austin Raishbrook said. “We don’t usually go to Compton.” [LA Times]
Yikes. I guess I shouldn’t be shocked, but the amount of non-chalance with which someone in 2014 will all but admit that white people matter more is still pretty amazing.
The Raishbrooks, along with some other stringers, were profiled in a 2008 TruTV series called Stringers: LA, some of which you can watch below. Their business model is evolving (read: disappearing) thanks to ubiquitous iPhone cameras and shrinking local news budgets, but as Lou Bloom would say, if you want to win the lottery, YOU STILL HAVE TO EARN THE MONEY TO BUY A TICKET.
It’s weird, almost everything about these guys is sort of gross and repellent, but you can’t help but be oddly pleased that some of the scummy, Ray Chandler LA still exists. It’s like finding a real-life hooker with a heart of gold.
So it’s a documentary on par with “Braveheart”?
Well, it’s not so much that white people matter more. It’s that shootings in Compton are common and shootings in Brentwood are rare, ergo the rarer commodity is more valuable. It’s the same deal with shootings in small towns — a shooting in NYC is a yawn, while a shooting in, say, Tishimingo, Oklahoma, can make national headlines.
I agree that might be part of what causes the reaction, but I think the end result of that reaction is that white people in nice neighborhoods’ lives are valued more. Of course, rich people have always been more important, wealth is inextricably bound up with race, yadda yadda yadda. I won’t be writing a thesis about it, but I’m sure there have been many.
We watch the local news. We buy the products advertised. We like looking at ourselves.
Whoa dude. I came here to say the exact same thing. Not sure where you got that idea from based on that quote, Vince.
This is how the entire commodities market works. Rare=value.
No other judgements necessary
Nope, AB. If shootings in Brentwood and the Hollywood Hills tripled those in Inglewood-Compton it would be a ratings wet dream for time immemorial — or whatever the phrase is for the other direction.
Whitey shoots the news, picks the news and shapes its content. Vince’s instinct is correct.
Hardly new. Weegee did this in the 1930s with a scanner in the truck of his car and a Speed Graphic Pacemaker.
I gather that you enjoy Collateral in many ways for that same reason.
Such a good fuckin movie. Nightcrawler kind of felt like a cross between Collateral and Drive, which I’m sure had somethin to do with the setting.
Chandler’s LA, the LA of Chinatown, all of those portrayals were and will always be true to life. All you have to do is run in certain circles to experience it.
Oddly, it’s one of the most fascinating aspects of this city.
I think that’s part of why I miss L.A. There’s nothing like that up here. Just a bunch of tweakers and vegans.