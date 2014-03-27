Nobody Owns A Golf Course Like Bill Murray And His PBR Pants

03.27.14 9 Comments

Continuing his run as one of the greatest men to have ever lived, Bill Murray is currently in Jacksonville at the River Bend Golf Links for what appears to be a Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation event, but regardless of the reason, he is taking his golf pants to a whole new level. As you can see in this photo with First Coast News’s Lindsey Boetsch, Murray is wearing a delightful pair of Pabst Blue Ribbon golf pants. Basically, even Bill Murray’s golf pants are better and funnier than any ordinary pair of golf pants, and now I’m going to spend the rest of my afternoon quoting Stripes and trying to find a pair.

UPDATE: Now with charming and adorable video!

(Banner via Lindsey Boetsch, PBR pants via Travis Gibson)

