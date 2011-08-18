Oh Jesus. Joel Schumacher directed a Nic Cage movie.

Joel Schumacher, the man who put nipples on the bat suit, is back, coming off a film which rated 4% on Rottentomatoes and earned less than a million dollars (and before that was The Number 23, which rated 8%). But he’s got a surefire plan to resurrect his career: NIC CAGE! In Trespass, whose trailer is below, Cage and Nicole Kidman play a rich couple whose house gets invaded by robbers like in Panic Room, but then some other stuff happens to make it different probably. And then Nic Cage is all, “If it’s money you’re after, I can tell you that I have none. What I do have is a big weird forehead and grating voice that make me a nightmare for people like you, people with eyes and ears.”
And just when you think it couldn’t get any better, wait, who’s that behind the robber mask? CAM MOTHERF*CKING GIGANDET!
Joel Schumacher, Nic Cage, Nicole Kidman, and Cam Gigandet?? Holy sh*t, what’s next, Evan Stone and Ke$ha sing a duet of Maroon 5 songs? This looks like it was financed by my personal nightmare gypsy.
Schumacher DID direct 8mm, which is the snuff-filmingest work Cage has done to date.
“If it’s money you’re after, I can tell you that I have none. What I do have is a big weird forehead and grating voice that make me a nightmare for people like you, people with eyes and ears.”
I am a 26 years old nurse, young and beautiful. Now I am seeking an older gentle man who can give me real love , so i got a username Annababe2011 on—a’ge’l’es’s’da’te. C óM—it is the first and best club for y’ounger women and older men, or older women and younger men,to int’eract with each other. Maybe you wanna ch’eck it out or tell your friends.
What really makes that animated GIF (besides Cage’s punk-rock expression)is the guy in the back head bobbing to the beat.
Oh Lucywatson, you have just bared your soul in a way so pure and so true that I must meet you. a’ ge’l’es’s’da’te. C oM here I come!
Oh I have seen this one, it’s called hostage and/or panic room. Great cast though.
It was orginially supped to be set at Nakatomi plaza, but Ms. Cage stopped that.
Is Nic Cage playing the Ice-T or Ice Cube character in this remake?